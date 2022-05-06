AP News Summary at 1:24 a.m. EDT

Defenders inside Ukrainian steel mill refuse to surrender

LVIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian fighters battling Russian forces in the tunnels beneath Mariupol’s immense steel plant are refusing to surrender in the face of relentless attacks. The wife of one commander says they vowed to “stand till the end.” The battle is unfolding in the last Ukrainian stronghold of the strategic port city that has been reduced to ruins. It appeared increasingly desperate on Thursday as Russian soldiers sought to cement their control. The fighting came amid growing suspicions that President Vladimir Putin wants to present the Russian people with a major battlefield success in time for Victory Day on Monday, which marks the Soviet Union’s triumph over Nazi Germany.

Official: US gave intel before Ukraine sank Russian warship

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. says it shared intelligence with Ukraine about the location of the Russian missile cruiser Moskva prior to the strike that sank the warship. The incident was a high-profile failure for Russia’s military. An American official said Thursday that Ukraine alone decided to target and sink the flagship of Russia’s Black Sea Fleet using its own anti-ship missiles. The official says that given Russia’s attacks on the Ukrainian coastline from the sea, the U.S. has provided “a range of intelligence” that includes locations of those ships. NBC News first reported the U.S. role in the sinking of the ship.

'Roe' under threat, California leans in as abortion refuge

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California is preparing for a world without Roe v. Wade. Gov. Gavin Newsom has vowed to make the state a sanctuary for women seeking abortions in states where the procedure might be outlawed. Planned Parenthood Mar Monte is renovating and building new facilities to increase its capacity. Access Reproductive Justice is a nonprofit that helps women with the logistics of abortions. The group has raised $25,000 since Monday. That's when a draft ruling from the U.S. Supreme Court was published indicating the court would end federal abortion protections. The group has also seen an influx of people asking to volunteer.

Police boss journal cites early angst in Ronald Greene death

The Louisiana State Police superintendent wrote himself an ominous note days after the deadly 2019 arrest of Black motorist Ronald Greene: “Realize there is a problem — must address immediately.” Excerpts of a personal journal made public Thursday show Col. Kevin Reeves considered aggressive action after his troopers beat, stunned and dragged Greene. State police didn’t launch an internal investigation for another 462 days. A legislative committee is now seeking to hold Reeves in contempt for refusing to turn over his full journals. His lawyer says Reeves is cooperating and the delays in the Greene case are not his doing.

New reparations focus: Black enclaves lost to development

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — City officials in Providence weighing reparations for Black residents are looking beyond the Rhode Island capital’s leading role in slavery. Raymond Watson is among the members of Providence’s newly formed reparations commission that wants the city to atone for urban renewal efforts of the late 20th century. Watson says communities of color were razed to make way for new developments with little to no compensation to residents. Terrell Osborne says his family was among those displaced when the Black enclave of Lippitt Hill was razed to make way for apartments catering to downtown workers and Brown University students and staff.

3 Israelis killed in stabbing attack near Tel Aviv

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israeli officials say at least three people have been killed in a Palestinian stabbing attack near Tel Aviv. Israeli police say the assailants fled in a vehicle on Thursday night. Security forces set up roadblocks in the area of the attack, which took place in the town of Elad, and helicopters hovered overhead. The attack came as Israel marked its Independence Day, a festive holiday when people typically hold barbecues and attend air shows. Israeli-Palestinian tensions have soared in recent weeks. Earlier in the day, there was new Israeli-Palestinian unrest at a sensitive religious site in Jerusalem.

53 dead in China building collapse, search for trapped ends

BEIJING (AP) — Chinese state media say 53 people died in a building collapse one week ago in central China and 10 were rescued. Authorities said Friday the search had ended after everyone missing was accounted for. The last survivor was pulled out early Thursday, 5 ½ days after the residential and commercial building in the city of Changsha suddenly caved in on April 29. At least nine people have been arrested in connection with the collapse on suspicion of ignoring building codes or committing other violations. All of the survivors were reportedly in good condition after being treated in a hospital.

Tornadoes strike Texas, Oklahoma, cause widespread damaged

SEMINOLE, Okla. (AP) — A storm system spawned several tornadoes that whipped through areas of Texas and Oklahoma, causing damage to a school, a marijuana farm and other structures. There were no reports of serious injuries following the Wednesday night tornadoes, but the system was causing flooding in parts of Oklahoma and Arkansas. Significant damage was reported in the Oklahoma city of Seminole where Gov. Kevin Stitt said drones are being used to assess the damage and in the rural Texas community of Lockett. More stormy weather took place Thursday as a sheriff says a tornado damaged several campers and buildings at an East Texas RV park. The severe weather was to continue Friday in parts of the South.

GOP works to get out the vote after calling elections rigged

ATLANTA (AP) — Republicans who embraced discredited conspiracy theories about Donald Trump's 2020 defeat and preached skepticism about elections now need their supporters to trust the system enough to vote for them. It's a tricky calculus. If they continue spreading Trump’s lies that the election was stolen, they risk undermining faith in democracy and having their supporters stay at home. But if they reject Trump’s claims, they face his wrath and that of his supporters, who wield sizable influence in many GOP primaries. Surveys show many Republican voters harbor doubts about the 2020 election, and a steady drumbeat of misinformation from cable news pundits and talk radio has helped keep those doubts alive.

Marcos redux? Dictator's son may win Philippine presidency

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — The presidential campaign of Ferdinand Marcos Jr. is resonating in the Philippines. The son of the late dictator and his running mate, who is the daughter of outgoing President Rodrigo Duterte, are leading pre-election surveys despite his family's history. Their carefully choreographed appearances whitewash the past and are short on specifics about their vision for the future. Instead their campaign has deftly used social media, primarily TikTok and YouTube, to push the simple slogan of “unity” and framing them as beyond politics and disagreements. Marcos has taken advantage of the average age in the Philippines, which is 25 and leaves many voters with no personal memory of his father's brutal authoritarian rule which his son refuses to acknowledge.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0