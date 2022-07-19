AP News Summary at 1:44 a.m. EDT

Putin heads to Tehran for talks with leaders of Iran, Turkey

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin’s visit to Iran starting Tuesday is intended to deepen ties with regional heavyweights as part of Moscow’s challenge to the United States and Europe during its grinding campaign in Ukraine. In only his second trip abroad since Russian tanks rolled into its neighboring country in February, Putin is scheduled to hold talks with Iran's President Ebrahim Raisi and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan about some of the most pressing issues facing the region, including the conflict in Syria and a U.N.-backed proposal to resume exports of Ukrainian grain to ease the global food crisis.

Europe broils in heat wave that fuels fires in France, Spain

LA TESTE-DE-BUCH, France (AP) — A heat wave broiling Europe spilled northward to Britain and fueled ferocious wildfires in Spain and France. French authorities evacuated thousands of people and scrambled water-bombing planes and firefighters to battle flames the Monday. Two people were killed in the blazes in Spain that the country’s prime minister linked to climate change. That toll comes on top of the hundreds of heat-related deaths reported in the Iberian peninsula, as high temperatures have gripped the continent in recent days and triggered wildfires from Portugal to the Balkan region. Climate change makes such life-threatening extremes less of a rarity.

Scars of COVID persist for sickest survivors, their families

While more than 1 million people in the United States died of COVID-19, many more survived ICU stays that have left them with a host of health issues. One survivor is Freddy Fernandez, who was hospitalized for five months and nearly died several times. He's home with his family, but still can't go back to work, and relies on oxygen to breathe. His family says that as the world moves on and mask mandates fall away, COVID-19 is not gone for them. They're left dealing with the long-term consequences.

Gunfire, shootings and panic mar American weekend

Shoppers getting gunned down at an Indiana mall and a gunfight at a Houston apartment complex were among the violence that marred this weekend in America. More than a half-dozen are dead, including teenagers. Meanwhile, gamblers fled a Las Vegas Strip casino over a shattered glass door revealing the grip gun violence has on America. Professional poker player Daniel Negreanu says “we live in a state of fear now.” In addition, authorities released a damning report that criticized all levels of law enforcement for a chaotic and feckless response on May 24 to a gunman who killed 19 students and two teachers inside Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas.

Sri Lanka's political turmoil sows worries for recovery

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — Bankruptcy has forced Sri Lanka's government to a near standstill. The once-beloved and now reviled former president fled to Singapore before resigning. The acting president and prime minister is seen as his proxy and opposed by angry crowds. Parliament is expected to elect a new leader Wednesday, but it's unclear if that's enough to placate a furious nation that has grown disillusioned with politician of all stripes. The International Monetary Fund is monitoring the situation closely, but any bailout package will be contingent on Sri Lanka’s debt-restructuring strategy and political stability. The government owes $51 billion in debt and is unable to make payments on its loans. Its currency has collapsed by 80%, making imports more expensive and worsening inflation.

Former White House aides to testify at next Jan. 6 hearing

WASHINGTON (AP) — Two former White House aides are expected to testify at the House Jan. 6 committee’s hearing Thursday as the panel examines what Donald Trump was doing as his supporters broke into the Capitol, according to a person familiar with the plans. Matthew Pottinger and Sarah Matthews are expected to testify, according to the person, who was not authorized to publicly discuss the matter and requested anonymity. Pottinger is a former deputy national security adviser and Matthews is a former press aide. Both resigned immediately after the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection that interrupted the certification of President Joe Biden’s victory.

Election 2022: Maryland voters choosing Gov. Hogan successor

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — With Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan term-limited, the highly competitive contest to replace him has drawn the attention of former President Donald Trump, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and even Oprah Winfrey. As voters on Tuesday choose nominees in statewide, legislative and congressional races, the pivotal governor’s race takes top billing. Hogan is a rare two-term Republican governor in a Democratic-leaning state, and he won plaudits from both sides of the aisle for his bipartisan approach and his willingness to challenge Trump. Hogan has endorsed a former Cabinet member in the Republican primary, while Trump has backed a state legislator who tried to impeach Hogan.

House to vote on same-sex marriage, push back against court

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House is set to vote to protect same-sex and interracial marriages. Tuesday's vote stands as a direct confrontation with the Supreme Court, whose conservative majority in overturning Roe v. Wade abortion access signaled that other rights may be in jeopardy. While the Respect for Marriage Act is expected to pass the House, it is almost certain to stall in the Senate, where most Republicans would surely block it. But it's part of a political strategy setting up an election-year roll call that will force all lawmakers, Republicans and Democrats, to go on the record with their views on the high-profile social issue.

Partisan lines form over Dem drug price curbs, economic plan

WASHINGTON (AP) — Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell says plans by Democrats to curb drug prices would place socialist price controls between Americans and the treatments they need. No. 2 Senate Democratic leader Dick Durbin says his party's push is about inflation and public health. Their remarks come as partisan battle lines form over a shrunken economic package that President Joe Biden wants Congress to complete within weeks. Biden conceded last week he would settle for a far narrower economic plan than he’s wanted. Biden had hoped the measure would also address climate change, but Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia has blocked that.

Juan Soto overcomes JRod, contract talk to win HR Derby

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Washington Nationals star Juan Soto won his first Home Run Derby. He held off Seattle Mariners rookie Julio Rodríguez in the final 19-18. The 23-year-old Soto hit 53 total homers to win the midseason power showcase, showing off his incredible talent. Soto was locked in at the plate even during a tumultuous recent stretch packed with speculation about his possible departure from the Nats after turning down a huge contract extension. Soto beat Cleveland’s José Ramírez 18-17 in the first round before getting past 42-year-old Albert Pujols 16-15 to reach the final.