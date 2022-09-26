AP News Summary at 1:25 p.m. EDT

Hurricane Ian nears Cuba on path to strike Florida as Cat 4

HAVANA (AP) — Hurricane Ian is nearing Cuba on a track to strike Florida as a Category 4 as early as Wednesday. One emergency management director says “this is not a drill.” Tampa and St. Petersburg are among the most likely targets for their first direct hit by a major hurricane in a century. Ian is already getting stronger and is forecast to move quickly over Cuba's western tip Monday. Then it will turn northward and slow down over warm Gulf of Mexico waters, conditions ripe for brewing the strongest hurricanes. Forecasters say the storm surge could reach 10 feet. Hundreds of thousands of people could face mandatory evacuation orders.

Russian military recruiter shot amid fear of Ukraine call-up

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — A young man shot a Russian military commander at close range at an enlistment office Monday. It was an unusually bold attack reflecting growing resistance to the Russian leadership’s efforts to mobilize hundreds of thousands of men to wage war on Ukraine. The shooting comes after scattered arson attacks on enlistment offices and protests in Russian cities that resulted in at least 2,000 arrests. Russia is seeking to bolster its military as its Ukraine offensive has bogged down and sapped its forces. Concerns are growing that Russia may seek to escalate the conflict - including potentially using nuclear weapons.

How a party of neo-fascist roots won big in Italy

ROME (AP) — The Brothers of Italy party has won the most votes in Italy’s national election. The party has its roots in the post-World War II neo-fascist Italian Social Movement. Giorgia Meloni has taken Brothers of Italy from a fringe far-right group to Italy’s biggest party. Meloni is poised to lead Italy’s first far-right-led government since World War II and become its first female premier.

15 dead, 24 wounded in school shooting in Russia

MOSCOW (AP) — Authorities say a gunman has killed 15 people and wounded 24 others in a school in central Russia. According to officials, 11 children were among those killed in the Monday morning shooting in School No. 88 in Izhevsk, a city 960 kilometers (600 miles) east of Moscow in the Udmurtia region. The governor of the region said the gunman killed himself after the attack. Russia's Investigative Committee identified the gunman as 34-year-old Artyom Kazantsev, a graduate of the school, and the governor said he was a patient at a psychiatric facility. He used two non-lethal handguns adapted to fire real bullets. An investigation has been launched on multiple murder charges.

Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes' path: From Yale to jail

PHOENIX (AP) — Oath Keepers militia group founder Stewart Rhodes was once a promising Yale Law School graduate. Rhodes was born in California and spent time in Nevada and once secured an Arizona Supreme Court clerkship. But Rhodes' deep distrust of government and thirst for greatness led him down a different path. Rhodes built one of the country’s largest anti-government militia groups with members who'd eventually storm the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. The 57-year-old Rhodes and four others tied to the group head to trial this week on charges of seditious conspiracy. It's the most serious charge leveled by the Justice Department in its far-reaching prosecution of Capitol rioters.

The British pound has taken a tumble. What's the impact?

LONDON (AP) — The British currency has taken a plunge, sliding against the U.S. dollar to touch an all-time low. Financial markets are alarmed at new Prime Minister Liz Truss’ emergency budget measures to jump-start the economy. Investors are spooked by the sweeping package that’s likely to cost tens of billions in extra borrowing and amounts to a risky gamble to stave off a looming recession. The currency chaos is playing out against a wider backdrop of the dollar’s rally. The slump threatens to worsen Britain's cost-of-living crisis, pushing up the cost of imported items. It's also meant drivers are paying more for gasoline since the beginning of the year as the pound has been slumping.

Civil rights law targets 'cancer alley' discrimination

RESERVE, La. (AP) — The Biden administration is using Title VI of the Civil Rights Act to investigate environmental discrimination by state agencies and others that receive federal funds. Experts say it is a seismic shift to use the civil rights law to go after environmental discrimination. In one example, the EPA has agreed to investigate allegations that Louisiana officials discriminated against Black residents by failing to control air pollution in parishes packed with refineries and petrochemical plants, a region some call cancer alley. The effort is part of the Biden administration's promise to prioritize environmental justice enforcement in communities overburdened by pollution. On Saturday, the agency announced a new office at EPA focused on environmental justice.

AP Exclusive: Jimmie Johnson to retire from full-time racing

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Seven-time NASCAR champion Jimmie Johnson tells The Associated Press that he is retiring from full-time racing and will turn his focus toward spending time with family. He figures his future schedule will include no more than 10 bucket-list events. The 47-year-old says he has no idea what his racing schedule will look like, or whether he'll run any IndyCar races next season. He wants to do the 24 Hours of Le Mans with NASCAR and Hendrick Motorsports, and has interest in “The Double” of the Indianapolis 500 and Coca-Cola 600 on the same day. But he also wants to travel with his family and perhaps spend a year living abroad.

UK: TikTok may face big fine over children's data protection

LONDON (AP) — British authorities say TikTok could face a 27 million-pound ($29 million) fine over a possible breach of U.K. data protection law by failing to protect children’s privacy when they are using the video-sharing platform. The Information Commissioner’s Office said it has issued the social media company a legal document that precedes a potential fine. It said TikTok may have processed the data of children under 13 without appropriate parental consent, and processed “special category data” including ethnic and racial origin without legal grounds to do so. It also said TikTok may have failed to provide transparent, easily understood information to its users. The body said its findings are not final. TikTok said it will respond to the allegations soon.

US stocks slip deeper into a slump as recession fears grow

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks mostly fell on Wall Street and put major indexes deeper into a slump as recession fears grow. The S&P 500 fell 0.3% in midday trading Monday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average and the Nasdaq also fell. The losses were broad and included banks, health care companies and retailers. The British pound slumped to an all-time low against the dollar and investors continued to dump British government bonds in displeasure over a sweeping tax cut plan announced in London last week. Treasury yields continued to rise as the Federal Reserve and other global central banks step up their fight against inflation.