AP News Summary at 1:26 a.m. EDT

46 dead after trailer carrying migrants found in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Officials say 46 people were found dead in and near a tractor-trailer and 16 others were taken to hospitals in a presumed migrant smuggling attempt into the United States. Police Chief William McManus said a city worker at the scene was alerted to the situation by a cry for help shortly before 6 p.m. Monday. He said officers arrived to find a body on the ground outside the trailer and a partially opened gate to the trailer. Fire Chief Charles Hood said 12 of those taken to hospitals were adults and four were children. He said they were hot to the touch and dehydrated, and no water was found in the trailer.

Russian missile strike hits crowded shopping mall in Ukraine

KREMENCHUK, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian officials say scores of civilians are feared killed or injured after a Russian missile strike hit a crowded shopping mall in the central city of Kremenchuk. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called the number of victims “unimaginable” and labeled it a “terrorist attack.” He said more than 1,000 shoppers and staff were inside at the time of the attack. Zelenskyy stressed that the target presented “no threat to the Russian army” and had “no strategic value.” Late Monday, Ukraine's emergency services reported at least 16 people were dead and about 60 wounded. Rescuers worked into the night to search for victims.

Jan. 6 panel to hold surprise hearing, present new evidence

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House panel investigating the U.S. Capitol insurrection is holding a surprise hearing on Tuesday with an unidentified witness. The last-minute proceedings are being cloaked in extraordinary secrecy, raising expectations for new bombshells in the sweeping investigation into the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection. The hearing is scheduled for 1 p.m. Tuesday. It was announced with 24 hours' notice while lawmakers are away from Washington on a two-week recess. The subject of the hearings is so far unclear, but the panel’s announcement on Monday said it would be “to present recently obtained evidence and receive witness testimony.”

Supreme Court's abortion ruling sets off new court fights

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Judges have temporarily blocked abortion bans in Louisiana and Utah, while a federal court in South Carolina said a law sharply restricting the procedure would take effect there immediately. The decisions emerged as the battle over whether women may end pregnancies shifted from the nation’s highest court to courthouses around the country. The U.S. Supreme Court’s decision Friday to end constitutional protection for abortion opened the gates for a wave of litigation. One side sought quickly to put statewide bans into effect, and the other tried to stop or at least delay such measures. Much of Monday’s court activity focused on “trigger laws,” adopted in 13 states that were designed to take effect swiftly after the ruling.

3 killed, dozens hurt in Amtrak train crash in Missouri

MENDON, Mo. (AP) — Three people were killed and dozens others were injured Monday when an Amtrak passenger train traveling from Los Angeles to Chicago struck a dump truck and derailed in a remote, rural area of Missouri. A Missouri State Highway Patrol spokesman says two of the people who died were on the train and one was in the truck. It was not immediately clear exactly how many people were hurt, the patrol said, but hospitals reported receiving more than 40 patients from the crash and were expecting more. Officials say Amtrak's Southwest Chief was carrying about 207 passengers and crew members when the collision happened near Mendon at a rural intersection on a gravel road with no lights or electronic controls. The Highway Patrol said seven cars derailed.

A look at the deadliest migrant suffocation incidents

Officials said 46 people have been found dead and 16 others were taken to hospitals with heat-related illnesses after a tractor-trailer rig containing suspected migrants was found Monday on a remote back road in southwest San Antonio. The deaths were the latest in what has become a global series of mass deaths occurring during human trafficking attempts. Big rigs emerged as a popular smuggling method in the early 1990s amid a surge in U.S. border enforcement in San Diego and El Paso, Texas, which were then the busiest corridors for illegal crossings.

US officials back in Venezuela in a bid to rebuild ties

CARACAS, Venezuela (AP) — Senior Biden administration officials have quietly traveled to Caracas in the latest bid to rebuild relations with the South American oil giant as the war in Ukraine drags on, driving higher gas prices and forcing the U.S. to recalibrate other foreign policy objectives. The delegation that arrived Monday in Caracas includes Ambassador James Story, who heads the U.S. government’s Venezuelan Affairs Unit out of neighboring Colombia, said a State Department spokesperson on the condition of anonymity so as not to interfere with diplomatic discussions. It also includes Roger Carstens, the special presidential envoy on hostage affairs.

Post Roe: Dems challenge GOP to show they care for mothers

The Supreme Court’s decision to overturn national protections for abortion has set off a contest between Democratic and Republican lawmakers over whose policies would do more to help vulnerable mothers and children. It's a key issue going into the midterm elections. Republicans such as Florida Sen. Rick Scott say that GOP lawmakers have the responsibility to “do everything in our power to meet the needs of struggling women and their families so they can choose life.” Democrats suggest their rivals are hypocrites who would offer half-measures at best and that voters should judge them accordingly.

EXPLAINER: How a G-7 ban on Russian gold would work

WASHINGTON (AP) — Russia appears to have defaulted on its foreign debt for the first time since the 1917 Bolshevik Revolution, and the U.S. and its allies are taking aim at the former Soviet Union’s second-largest export industry after energy — gold. On Tuesday, the Group of Seven nations will formally announce a ban on Russian gold imports in their latest round of sanctions over Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine. A White House official says the ban is yet another way to block off paths between the Russian economy and the broader global financial system.

