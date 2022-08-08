AP News Summary at 1:46 a.m. EDT

Senate Democrats pass budget package, a victory for Biden

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Senate has approved Democrats' big election-year economic package. The legislation is less ambitious than President Joe Biden’s original domestic goals. But it embodies deep-rooted party dreams of slowing global warming, moderating pharmaceutical costs and taxing big corporations. Debate began Saturday and went around the clock into Sunday afternoon. Democrats had swatted down some three dozen Republican efforts to torpedo the legislation. Biden is urging swift House passage, and the House seems on track to provide final congressional approval when it returns briefly from summer recess on Friday.

Cease-fire between Israel and Gaza militants holds overnight

GAZA CITY, Gaza Strip (AP) — A fragile cease-fire deal to end nearly three days of fighting between Israel and Palestinian militants held throughout the night, signaling that the latest round of violence appears to have abated. The flare-up was the worst fighting between Israel and Gaza militant groups since Israel and Hamas fought an 11-day war last year, and adds to the destruction and misery that have plagued blockaded Gaza for years. Forty-three Palestinians were killed over three days, including 15 children and four women. Life for hundreds of thousands of Israelis was disrupted during the violence. Security precautions imposed in recent days on residents of southern Israel were being gradually lifted Monday.

One year after Afghanistan, spy agencies pivot toward China

WASHINGTON (AP) — A year has passed since President Joe Biden ended the war in Afghanistan. Today, Biden and top national security officials speak less about counterterrorism and more about the political, economic and military threats posed by China as well as Russia. There’s been a quiet pivot within intelligence agencies, which are moving hundreds of officers to China-focused positions, including some who were previously working on terrorism. In a recent closed-door meeting with leaders of the agency’s counterterrorism center, the CIA’s No. 2 official made clear that fighting al-Qaida and other extremist groups will remain a priority, though money and resources will be shifting to focus on China.

Shift in war's front seen as grain leaves Ukraine; plant hit

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Six more ships carrying agricultural cargo held up by the war in Ukraine have received authorization to leave the country’s Black Sea ports. The body that oversees an international deal intended to get 20 million tons of grain out of Ukraine to feed people around the world said the loaded vessels were cleared to depart on Sunday. Meanwhile analysts warn that Russia is moving troops and equipment in the direction of the ports to stave off a Ukrainian counteroffensive. A large nuclear power plant in Ukraine's southeast came under fire on Saturday night. Both sides accused each other of the attack.

Biden to join governor to survey flood damage in Kentucky

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden are planning to visit Kentucky on Monday to meet with families who have suffered from historic flooding. At least 37 people have died after last month's deluge, and flooding remains a threat with more thunderstorms in the forecast this week. Biden previously visited Kentucky in December after a tornado whipped through the state, killing 77 people. Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear and his wife, Britainy, will join Biden, who has increased federal assistance to the state to help its recovery.

Former coal town comes together in face of Kentucky floods

FLEMING-NEON, Ky. (AP) — The town of Fleming-Neon was trying to move beyond an economic disaster when a natural one knocked it back down. The former coal town was devastated by flooding that killed more than 30 in Kentucky. Fleming was founded as a company town; neighboring Neon thrived off the industry. As coal waned and people left, the towns merged. Just 500 residents remain. They're determined to build a life after coal. A new multipurpose center was set to open soon when the storm hit. Residents vow to finish it; for now, the building is a relief-distribution center. Barely a week after the storms, the barbershop has reopened. Nearby, the florist says he will soon, too. Neighbors and volunteers are coming together to help.

Firefighters battle big blaze at Cuba tank farm for 2nd day

HAVANA (AP) — Cuban firefighters are working with special teams sent by Mexico and Venezuela as they battle for a second day to control a fire blazing at a big oil tank farm. The area's governor says efforts Sunday are focusing on preventing the flames from spreading further. Authorities say one firefighter is dead and others are missing since lightning struck a storage tank Friday night, setting off a fire that spread to a second tank early Saturday and triggered a series of explosions. A total of 122 people have been treated for injuries, including five in critical condition.

'We're triaging': Cops combat violent crime as ranks dwindle

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — In Portland, Oregon, the police chief recently pulled detectives from cold case and assault units to backfill the homicide unit, which is overwhelmed by a spike in gun violence. In Philadelphia, the police disbanded its abandoned car unit and in Los Angeles, homeless outreach and animal cruelty teams have largely shut down. In major American cities, police departments are losing officers and can’t find enough recruits to replace them. Pandemic burnout, budget cuts and anti-police protests after George Floyd’s murder have combined to reduce police ranks and many departments are downsizing. The evolution has affected residents in ways large and small.

China's Hainan beach resort expands COVID-19 lockdowns

BEIJING (AP) — The capital of China’s Hainan province has locked down its residents for 13 hours as a COVID-19 outbreak grows on the tropical island during the summer school holidays. More than 470 new cases were recorded in the province on Sunday. The temporary lockdown of Haikou city from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. follows an ongoing and indefinite lockdown of the beach resort of Sanya since Saturday. Some 80,000 tourists have reportedly been stranded in Sanya. Tourists wanting to leave must test negative five times over seven days. China has stuck to a “zero-COVID” approach despite the economic and social costs.

Hong Kong cuts COVID hotel quarantine to 3 days for arrivals

HONG KONG (AP) — Hong Kong will reduce the mandatory hotel quarantine for overseas arrivals to three days from a week. It's one of the few places in the world still requiring a quarantine to guard against travelers spreading COVID-19 to the local population. Hong Kong leader John Lee said arriving travelers must quarantine three days in a hotel, then undergo four days of medical surveillance during which their movements will be restricted. Travelers will also have to test regularly for COVID-19. The changes to COVID-19 policies come amid an increase in infections, which city health officials warn could double to 8,000 in the coming weeks. Hong Kong's severe entry restrictions during the pandemic have devastated its tourism industry and disrupted business travel.