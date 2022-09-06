AP News Summary at 1:50 p.m. EDT

Video fills in details on alleged Ga. election system breach

ATLANTA (AP) — Security video from a rural county in Georgia shows local election and Republican Party officials were present when voting equipment was accessed in what the secretary of state's office calls an unauthorized breach. Some of the video footage counters claims the local officials have made about their involvement. The breach in Coffee County is one of several around the country in which allies of former President Donald Trump were seeking access to sensitive voting information after his loss in the 2020 election. Election security experts worry the information obtained — including copies of software and hard drives — could be exploited by those who want to interfere with future elections.

US: Russia to buy rockets, artillery shells from North Korea

WASHINGTON (AP) — A newly downgraded U.S. intelligence finding says the Russian Ministry of Defense is in the process of purchasing millions of rockets and artillery shells from North Korea for its ongoing fight in Ukraine. Brig. Gen. Pat Ryder, the Pentagon press secretary, said Tuesday “the information that we have is that Russia has specifically asked for ammunition.” A U.S. official says the fact Russia is turning to the isolated state of North Korea demonstrates that its military "continues to suffer from severe supply shortages in Ukraine, due in part to export controls and sanctions.” The official spoke Monday on the condition of anonymity to discuss the intelligence determination.

New UK leader vows to tackle energy crisis, ailing economy

LONDON (AP) — Liz Truss has taken over as U.K. prime minister and is immediately facing up to the enormous tasks ahead of her. The challenges include pressure to curb soaring prices, boost the economy, ease labor unrest and fix a health care system burdened by long waiting lists and staff shortages. At the top of her inbox is the energy crisis triggered by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, which threatens to push energy bills to unaffordable levels. Truss said she would cut taxes to spur economic growth, bolster the National Health Service and “deal hands on” with the energy crisis, though she offered few details.

Juul to pay nearly $440M to settle states' teen vaping probe

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Electronic cigarette maker Juul Labs will pay nearly $440 million to settle a multi-state investigation into its vaping products, which have long been blamed for sparking a national surge in teen vaping. Connecticut announced the deal Tuesday on behalf of the 33 states plus Puerto Rico. Attorneys general joined together in 2020 to probe Juul’s early promotions and claims about the safety and benefits of its device as a smoking alternative. The settlement resolves one of the biggest legal threats facing the company, which still faces separate lawsuits from other states and individuals. Additionally, federal health regulators are trying to ban the company's products.

Canada police surround home in search for stabbing suspect

WELDON, Saskatchewan (AP) — Canadian police surrounded a residence with guns drawn at an Indigenous reserve where a stabbing rampage took place over the weekend. An Associated Press reporter heard people screaming and running on Tuesday afternoon and saw police surround a home. It’s not clear if the remaining fugitive, Myles Sanderson, is inside the house. Police have been saying they believed he was in a different part of the country as recently as Sunday. The other suspect, his brother, Damien, was found dead Monday near the stabbing sites. Authorities are investigating whether Myles killed his brother. The series of stabbings killed 11 and wounded 18 people.

States' plans to make school safer reflect political divides

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — In the aftermath of the school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, governors around the country vowed to take steps to ensure their students would be kept safe. Months later, as students return to classrooms, money has begun to flow for school security upgrades, training and other new efforts to make classrooms safer. But the responses have often reflected political divisions: Many Republicans have emphasized school security spending, while Democrats have called for tighter gun control. At every step, the actions have stirred debate over whether states are doing the right things to address the scourge of school shootings.

Typhoon batters S. Korea, preparations minimize casualties

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — A powerful typhoon has hit South Korea, dumping 3 feet of rain, destroying roads and knocking down power lines, but officials say the death toll of six could have been higher if not for proactive evacuations and school closures. Government officials had put the nation on high alert for days as Typhoon Hinnamnor approached, warning of potentially historic destruction. After grazing the resort island of Jeju and hitting the mainland near the port city of Busan, Hinnamnor weakened over the sea. It still caused damage in the southern city of Pohang, where five people were found dead and at least five others remain missing. The storm submerged roads and buildings, triggered landslides and flooded a shopping mall.

Rents are starting to come down, but the trend may not hold

NEW YORK (AP) — Rents are starting to come down after spiking to record levels this past summer, but experts are uncertain if the slowdown will continue. Christopher Mayer is a professor of real estate at Columbia Business School. He says people looking for an apartment now might have a better experience than they did in May or June. The national median asking rent was up 14% in July over July the previous year. That's the smallest annual increase since November 2021. Experts say the market could slow further toward the end of the year, but there’s still a lot of uncertainty.

Column: Mickelson wins part of the battle, loses the war

Some big changes coming to the PGA Tour are what Phil Mickelson was pushing nearly 20 years ago. So maybe Mickelson should feel vindicated. But even if won the battle, he might end up losing the war, according to AP Golf Writer Doug Ferguson. Mickelson's actions are a lot like his style of golf. His imagination is only as good as his ability to pull off the shot. His image has taken a beating for his heavy involvement in Saudi-funded LIV Golf. And now that the tour is moving toward the elite playing against each other more often, Mickelson is no longer welcome on the PGA Tour.

Harry Styles evolves from heartthrob to fashion icon

Harry Styles will never be just a singer-songwriter, he's now an actor and a fashion powerhouse as well. The former member of British pop boy band “One Direction” has shed his musician’s skin for the male lead role alongside Oscar nominee Florence Pugh in the highly anticipated dystopian thriller “Don’t Worry Darling.” The film directed by Olivia Wilde made its buzzy world premiere at the Venice International Film Festival on Monday. Alongside his career evolution, Styles has also cemented himself as a fashion icon to watch on red carpets and on stage.