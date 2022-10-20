AP News Summary at 1:28 p.m. EDT

Truss quits, but UK's political and economic turmoil persist

LONDON (AP) — British Prime Minister Liz Truss quit Thursday after a tumultuous and historically brief term in which her economic policies roiled financial markets and a rebellion in her political party obliterated her authority. Truss became the third Conservative prime minister to be toppled in as many years, extending the instability that has shaken Britain since it broke off from the European Union and leaving its leadership in limbo as the country faces a cost-of-living crisis and looming recession. Financial markets were soothed, but bitterly divided Conservative Party lawmakers have just a few days to agree on a successor — or face yet another leadership contest.

Afghan couple accuse US Marine of abducting their baby

An Afghan couple who arrived in the U.S. as refugees are suing a U.S. Marine and his wife for allegedly abducting their baby. The baby was injured in a U.S. military raid that killed her parents and five siblings and was being raised as a daughter by her newlywed adult cousin and his wife. Unbeknownst to this Afghan couple, court records say, U.S. Marine Joshua Mast and his wife adopted the child in a Virginia court, 7,000 miles away. Mast helped the family flee during the chaotic withdrawal of U.S. troops. Then, they say, once on American soil, Mast abducted the child. Mast says he and his wife are her legal parents and “acted admirably” to save her in keeping with their Christian beliefs.

Analysis: The ripples of the war Russia says isn't a war

LONDON (AP) — At the beginning, Vladimir Putin said it wasn't a war. He still says that now, and he calls it a “special military operation.” In most every sense of the term, though, Russia’s war in Ukraine is precisely that. And when a nation is at war, even if it claims it is not, the deadly reverberations back home can be far-reaching. Eight months after Russia launched a war in February expecting a lightning victory against neighboring Ukraine, tens of thousands of people have been killed. Millions are displaced. A brutal winter approaches. Nuclear fears are spiking. And the Kremlin is now using killer drones to degrade Ukraine’s power supply.

Election deniers could make deep changes to Arizona voting

PHOENIX (AP) — The Republicans running for Arizona’s three top statewide offices have said they would not have signed off on the presidential results if they had held office in 2020. They've also signaled that they want to overhaul the battleground state's elections. Election experts say any one of the candidates running for governor, secretary of state or attorney general, if they win in November, could try to tilt the 2024 election toward former President Donald Trump if he runs again for president. That could happen through a refusal to certify an election he loses or through pre-emptive changes to the election process that could make it less likely for a Democrat to win.

Slavery is on the ballot for voters in 5 US states

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Voters in five states are deciding whether to close loopholes that allowed convict labor as an exception to slavery. None will force immediate changes, though they could lead to legal challenges related to how states use prison labor. The effort is part of a national push to amend the 13th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, which banned enslavement or involuntary servitude except as a form of criminal punishment. Voters this November will decide whether to keep similar exceptions in state constitutions in Alabama, Louisiana, Oregon, Tennessee and Vermont. One advocate says “we've never seen a single day in the United States where slavery was not legal.”

Worker who quietly lowered town's fluoride for years resigns

A town employee who for years quietly lowered the fluoride level in a Vermont community’s drinking water has resigned. Richmond water superintendent Kendall Chamberlin submitted a letter of resignation Monday. He says in his resignation letter that fluoride levels have not been in the state-recommended range for over a decade. That's much longer than the nearly four years the state had originally disclosed. The Vermont Health Department did not immediately return an email seeking comment. The initial discovery sparked concerns about dental health, misinformation and government transparency. The town said this month it would return to full fluoridation.

US heating worries mount amid growing costs, uncertainty

JAY, Maine (AP) — Families are looking forward with dread as winter approaches with high energy costs and tight fuel supplies. The U.S. Department of Energy is projecting sharp price increases for home heating compared to last winter. Some worry whether heating assistance programs will be adequate for struggling families. Last month, Congress added $1 billion to Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program, bringing the total to at least $4.8 billion. But that level represents a cut from last year, when federal pandemic relief pushed the total energy assistance package past $8 billion.

Bolsonaro struggles to sway Brazil’s poor voters with aid

ARAÇUAI, Brazil (AP) — After Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro boosted welfare payments in August by 50%, many people in the Jequitinhonha Valley, one of the poorest regions of the country, felt they could once again buy some beef, keep electricity running and repair leaky roofs. Even if it was an obvious election-year gambit, needy Brazilians are grateful for the extra 200 reais ($38) per month -- but perhaps not enough to switch their political allegiance to the far-right leader in large numbers. Bolsonaro has struggled to gain support among the poor, but with less than two weeks to go before a runoff vote against former President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva — the leftist front-runner — he is betting the bump in welfare will pay off.

Mysterious breeding habits of aquarium fish vex experts

PENYABANGAN, Indonesia (AP) — Experts around the world are tinkering over water temperature, futzing with lights and trying different mixes of microscopic food particles in hopes of happening upon the particular and peculiar set of conditions that will inspire ornamental fish to breed. Experts are hoping to steer the aquarium fish trade away from wild-caught fish, which are often caught with poisons that can hurt coral ecosystems. Currently only some 4% of aquarium fish can be bred in captivity, largely because many have elaborate reproductive cycles that require sometimes mysterious conditions that scientists and breeders have struggled to reproduce.

'Chinese chorizo' honors fusion of two cultures in Arizona

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — A Tucson woman is using chorizo — and her love of food and public art — to pursue recognition of a lesser-known chapter of Chinese American history. Feng-Feng Yeh recently won a grant through the Tucson Museum of Contemporary Art and the Andy Warhol Foundation for a proposed 11-foot tall sculpture of chorizo sausage. To promote the endeavor, she organized the inaugural Tucson Chinese Chorizo Festival. For the month of October, several local restaurants and food trucks have been serving weekend specials with meat and vegan chorizo. The food celebrates the history of Chinese American mom-and-pop groceries that served Mexican American and indigenous neighborhoods around Tucson. Some of those Chinese shops made their own chorizo.