AP News Summary at 1:45 a.m. EDT

Capitol riot panel blames Trump for 1/6 'attempted coup'

WASHINGTON (AP) — A House panel investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol has firmly laid blame on Donald Trump. In Thursday's prime-time hearing, lawmakers said the siege was no accident but an “attempted coup” and a direct result of the defeated president’s effort to overturn the 2020 election. Rep. Bennie Thompson, the Democrat from Mississippi, said the attack put America’s “constitutional democracy at risk.” Thursday's hearing showed new video and other evidence from the deadly Capitol assault. The panel also detailed the chilling backstory as defeated President Donald Trump tried to overturn Joe Biden’s 2020 election victory. Live testimony included a police officer who was pummeled in the riot and a documentary filmmaker tracking extremist Proud Boys leading the melee.

Capitol officer recounts 'war scene' of Jan. 6 in testimony

WASHINGTON (AP) — The first public hearing by the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection included raw testimony from Capitol Police Officer Caroline Edwards. She told lawmakers what she experienced was “carnage” and “chaos" as she fought the mob. Edwards described how the rioters hit her with a bike rack, causing her to fall and black out. Other members of the Capitol Police force were in the audience Thursday for her testimony. There were moments in her testimony that brought one of them to tears. The police officers had fought for hours as a violent mob of pro-Trump rioters, some armed with pipes, bats and bear spray, charged into the Capitol.

Takeaways: 'Carnage' at the Capitol and a case against Trump

WASHINGTON (AP) — Audiences watching the first public hearing of the House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot saw one injured officer who slipped in blood and spoke of “carnage.” They saw video of a huge, violent mob pushing through the U.S. Capitol. And they saw former President Donald Trump’s allies and family members acknowledging his lies. Panel members worked to lay out a devastating case as they tried to tell the story of how it happened, and how to prevent it from ever happening again, for history. Rep. Bennie Thompson, the chairman of the panel, says, “We can’t sweep what happened under the rug.”

A harrowing American moment, repackaged for prime time

NEW YORK (AP) — The Jan. 6 congressional hearings are being held with the help of a big-time television producer, and dramatic revelations have been promised. But this is an event that many Americans saw unfold live, and in countless clips and memes on their smartphones in the coming months. So the hearings effectively represent a rerun. Has the nation moved on? Is a gripping show about events from 18 months ago — even with fresh video — something that can make anyone change their minds? The answers may have bearing on whether the Capitol insurrection is remembered as a spontaneous outburst or a planned and existential threat to democracy.

West denounces death sentences for 3 who fought for Ukraine

BAKHMUT, Ukraine (AP) — Ukraine and the West have denounced a pro-Moscow court that sentenced two British citizens and a Moroccan to death for fighting for Ukraine. They called the proceedings a sham and a violation of the rules of war. A Russian state news agency reported that the defendants will face a firing squad. They have a month to appeal. Meanwhile, as the Kremlin’s forces continued a grinding war of attrition in the east, Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday appeared to liken his actions to those of Peter the Great in the 18th century. He said the country needs to “take back” historic Russian lands.

Uvalde school police chief defends Texas shooting response

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — The Texas school police chief criticized for his actions during one of the deadliest classroom shootings in U.S. history says in his first extensive published comments that he didn't consider himself the incident commander as the massacre unfolded. Uvalde school district police chief Pete Arredondo told the Texas Tribune that he assumed someone else had taken control of the law enforcement response to the shooting at Robb Elementary School. An 18-year-old gunman killed 19 children and two teachers behind a locked classroom door that the chief said was reinforced with a steel jamb and could not be kicked in. Officers did not confront the gunman for more than an hour as they waited on a key that would unlock the door.

Authorities: 3 dead, trooper wounded in Maryland shooting

SMITHSBURG, Md. (AP) — Authorities say an employee opened fire at a manufacturing business in western Maryland, leaving three coworkers dead and one other critically injured before the suspect and a state trooper were wounded in a shootout. The Washington County sheriff said the victims of Thursday's shooting and the suspect all worked at Columbia Machine Inc. in Smithsburg. Authorities say the 42-year-old suspect fled after the shooting in a vehicle and he was tracked down by Maryland State Police. The sheriff’s office says the suspect and a trooper were wounded in an exchange of gunfire. Both were being treated for their wounds.

Michigan officer charged with murder in Lyoya shooting

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — A Michigan police officer who killed Patrick Lyoya with a shot to the back of the Black man’s head has been charged with second-degree murder. Prosecutor Chris Becker announced the charges Thursday against Grand Rapids Officer Christopher Schurr, who killed Lyoya following a chaotic traffic stop on April 4. The 26-year-old Lyoya was on the ground when he was killed. A bystander recorded the shooting on phone video. Schurr told Lyoya that he stopped his car because the license plate didn’t match the vehicle. Defense lawyers say Lyoya’s death was a tragedy but not murder. They say the officer feared for his safety.

Britney Spears marries Sam Asghari in California

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Britney Spears has married her longtime partner Sam Asghari months after the pop superstar won her freedom from a court conservatorship. Asghari’s representative Brandon Cohen confirmed the couple’s nuptials, saying he was ecstatic that Spears and Asghari had fulfilled their dream of getting married. The wedding happened nine months after the pair were engaged and nearly seven months after Spears’ conservatorship ended. While seeking an end to the court case that controlled many aspects of her life, Spears expressed her desire to marry Asghari and have children. The wedding day was not without unexpected drama — Spears’ first husband, a childhood friend, was arrested after attempting to crash their wedding.

Palat scores late, Lightning beat Rangers 3-1 in Game 5

NEW YORK (AP) — Ondrej Palat scored on a deflection with 1:50 remaining to break a tie and lead the Tampa Bay Lightning to a 3-1 victory over the New York Rangers on Thursday night for a 3-2 lead in the Eastern Conference final. Mikhail Sergachev and Brandon Hagel also scored to help the two-time defending champion Lightning get their third straight win, the first by a road team in this series. Andre Vasilevskiy stopped 24 shots. Ryan Lindgren scored for New York, which had won eight straight at home. Igor Shesterkin finished with 24 saves. Game 6 is Saturday night in Tampa, Florida.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0