AP News Summary at 1:30 p.m. EDT

Jan. 6 probes: What's next for Congress, criminal cases

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol has wrapped up its public hearings — each featuring revelatory details about the day of violence itself or the weeks of efforts by former President Donald Trump and his allies to overturn the 2020 election. But that’s hardly the end of the story. Investigations persist in multiple jurisdictions and venues. More hearings are coming in September, and new details are likely to be unearthed. Additional criminal cases against the rioters who stormed the Capitol are a safe bet. And other prosecutions — Georgia Republicans were recently warned that they could face charges — could be on the horizon, too.

"A beacon of hope': Ukraine, Russia sign grain export deal

ISTANBUL (AP) — Russian and Ukrainian officials have signed deals to safely export wheat and other food staples across the Black Sea. Ukraine is one of the world's key breadbaskets but a Russian blockade of its ports during the war has threatened food security around the world. The two countries signed separate agreements Friday in Istanbul with Turkey and the United Nations to export agricultural products stuck in Ukraine's ports. The U.N. chief called the deal “a beacon of hope” on the Black Sea that will help millions of hungry people. He described it as an unprecedented agreement between parties in a bloody conflict. The agreements include provisions for the safe passage of ships through heavily mined waters.

Lee Zeldin, GOP nominee for NY governor, attacked at rally

NEW YORK (AP) — A man has been charged with attempted assault after brandishing a sharp object and attacking U.S. Rep. Lee Zeldin as the Republican candidate for New York governor delivered a speech in western New York. The head of the state Republican party chair said the congressman got a small scrape but wasn't seriously injured. Zeldin said he was able to grab the attacker's wrist and stop him for a few moments until others tackled him. A Monroe County sheriff’s spokesperson identified the attacker as David Jakubonis. It's not clear whether Jakubonis has an attorney who can speak for him.

Police: Gunman kills 3 at Iowa state park; shooter also dead

MAQUOKETA, Iowa (AP) — Police say three people have been killed in a shooting at a state park in eastern Iowa and the suspected gunman is also dead. Mike Krapfl, special agent in charge of the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation, said in a statement that police responded to reports of the shooting at the the Maquoketa Caves State Park Campground before 7 a.m. Friday. Krapfl says officers responding to reports about a shooting found three people dead at the scene. He did not specify how they died and has not released their identities. Officials say they later found a Nebraska man at the campground who had died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

White House tries to make Biden's COVID a 'teachable moment'

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden's physician has released a new letter detailing the president's response to COVID treatment. Dr. Kevin O'Connor says Biden’s temperature had registered 99.4 F on Thursday but his fever responded to acetaminophen and has been normal since then. The letter also said Biden had a normal pulse, blood pressure, respiratory rate and oxygen saturation, but it did not provide specific metrics. Biden tested positive for COVID on Thursday and is being treated with the anti-viral Paxlovid. His doctor says he is tolerating treatment well. The White House says Biden is working isolating in the residential areas of the White House with mild symptoms including a runny nose, dry cough and fatigue.

Indigenous Canadians wary, hopeful as pope prepares apology

MASKWACIS, Alberta (AP) — Indigenous Canadians are voicing a range of skepticism, wariness and hope as Pope Francis prepares to arrive in their country next week. He's scheduled to deliver a historic apology for abuses at Catholic-run residential schools. Generations of Indigenous children were sent to the schools in a system designed to sever them from their tribal families and traditions. Thousands died from disease, fire and other causes at Catholic and Protestant-run schools. Francis apologized in April to a Canadian Indigenous delegation at the Vatican for the “deplorable conduct” at the schools. Now he'll be apologizing on Canadian soil at the site of a former residential school.

Kentucky judge extends block of state's abortion ban

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — A Kentucky judge has issued a ruling that continues to keep the state’s near-total ban on abortion from taking effect. The state's only two clinics had asked Jefferson Circuit Judge Mitch Perry to grant the injunction. The judge's ruling Friday says there is “a substantial likelihood” that Kentucky’s new abortion law violates the rights to privacy and self-determination protected by the state's constitution. The injunction follows a restraining order issued by the same judge in June. Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron is likely to turn now to the state appeals court.

Bravery of Azovstal defenders recalled at Kyiv funeral

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — For the families and friends of Ukrainian soldiers killed this spring in the siege of the massive Azovstal steel mill in the city of Mariupol, it has been difficult to begin finding closure. Questions of how, where and when their loved ones died remain unanswered, and some remains may never be recovered. Russia has turned over some of the bodies, along with prisoners of war. At a funeral Thursday for a soldier who was finally identified, a former POW captured at the sprawling plant two months ago was able to finally say a farewell to his friend, 26-year-old Ilya Honcharov.

Monkeypox virus could become entrenched as new STD in the US

NEW YORK (AP) — The spread of monkeypox in the U.S. could represent the dawn of a new sexually transmitted disease, though some health officials say the virus that causes pimple-like bumps might yet be contained before it gets firmly established. Experts don’t agree on the likely path of the virus. Some fear that it's becoming so widespread that it's on the verge of becoming an entrenched STD — like gonorrhea, herpes and HIV. But no one’s really sure, and some say testing and vaccines can still stop the outbreak from taking root. So far, more than 2,400 U.S. cases have been reported as part of an international outbreak that emerged two months ago.