AP News Summary at 1:30 p.m. EDT

US House Speaker Pelosi arrives in Taiwan, defying Beijing

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has arrived in Taiwan despite threats from Beijing of serious consequences, becoming the highest-ranking American official in 25 years to visit the self-ruled island claimed by China. Pelosi’s visit has triggered increased tension between China and the United States. China claims Taiwan as part of its territory and views visits by foreign government officials as recognition of the island’s sovereignty. China announced new military operations off Taiwan, including live-fire drills, in the minutes and hours after Pelosi's arrival late Tuesday night. The Biden administration did not explicitly urge her to call it off, while seeking to assure Beijing it would not signal any change in U.S. policy on Taiwan.

Watching al-Qaida chief's 'pattern of life' key to his death

WASHINGTON (AP) — The seeds of the U.S. counterterrorism operation that killed al-Qaida's leader were planted over many months. Years of efforts by U.S. intelligence operatives under four presidents to track Ayman al-Zawahri paid dividends earlier this year, when they located him at a safe house in Kabul, Afghanistan. U.S. officials say they built a scale model of the house, knew al-Zawahri was partial to sitting on the home’s balcony and became familiar with his movements by constructing what they called “a pattern of life." Around sunrise Sunday in Kabul, two Hellfire missiles fired by a U.S. drone killed him.

Some flee, others defy order to leave eastern Ukraine region

KRAMATORSK, Ukraine (AP) — Hundreds of evacuees have left Ukraine's Donetsk region days after the government issued an order to evacuate as soon as possible. Continued fighting in the region and potential shortages of heating, electricity and water have authorities worried that coming cold weather in fall and winter could make a bad situation even worse. Yet while many are following the order to leave, others say they have nowhere else to go, and are willing to take responsibility for their own lives regardless of the cost. The Ukrainian president warned that the more people leave the region now, "the fewer people the Russian army will have time to kill.”

Even simple exercise may help aging brain, study hints

New research hints that even simple exercise just might help seniors with mild memory problems. While physical activity helps keep healthy brains fit, it's not clear how much it helps once memory starts to slide. The U.S. study compared sedentary older adults assigned aerobic exercises or a simple stretching routine, along with group classes and instructors to keep them engaged. A year later, brain testing showed neither group experienced the decline that's usual with so-called mild cognitive impairment. Experts caution more research is needed. The early findings were presented Tuesday at an Alzheimer's Association meeting.

Latest primaries feature deniers for state election posts

PHOENIX (AP) — Republican primary voters in Arizona and Kansas are deciding whether to elevate loyalists to former President Donald Trump who support his false claims that he won the 2020 election and send them to the general election. The GOP primary elections for secretary of state on Tuesday are the latest this year to feature candidates who doubt the security of their states' elections despite the lack of evidence of any problems widespread enough to change the results. A secretary of state primary in Washington state includes one candidate who has made voter fraud claims without evidence.

Sandy Hook dad says Alex Jones made his life a 'living hell'

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — The father of a 6-year-old killed in the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting has testified that conspiracy theorist Alex Jones made his life a “living hell” by pushing claims the murders were a hoax. Neil Heslin testified Tuesday that he fears for his life because of Jones' claims. Heslin and Scarlett Lewis are the parents of 6-year-old Jesse Lewis. They're seeking at least $150 million in the case against Jones. The conspiracy theorist was not in court when Heslin began testifying, but is expected to testify himself later in the day. The 2012 attack killed 20 first-graders and six staffers at the Connecticut school.

Death toll in Northern California wildfire zone rises to 4

YREKA, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say two more bodies have been found within the burn zone of a huge Northern California wildfire, raising the death toll to four in the state’s largest blaze of the year. The Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office says in a statement that search teams discovered the bodies Monday at separate residences along State Route 96. Two bodies were also found Sunday inside a charred vehicle in the driveway of a home near the tiny unincorporated community of Klamath River. More than 100 homes, sheds and other buildings have burned in the McKinney Fire since it erupted last Friday.

Uvalde rekindles school police officer's looming fears

AURORA, Colo. (AP) — The fear that the next school shooting could happen in their hallways hangs over school resource officers across the United States. The latest reminder of that danger came in May when 19 children and two teachers were killed in a fourth-grade classroom in Uvalde, Texas. Reminders of the threat of school shootings were omnipresent at a recent conference in Colorado where hundreds of officers gathered for training. They're called on to be battle-ready officers whom parents and students can trust to protect them. But a lot of their time is spent building relationships with students, which the officers say is also key for safety.

Feds target US companies caught in lucrative shark fin trade

MIAMI (AP) — Every year, the fins of as many as 73 million sharks are sliced from the backs of the majestic sea predators, their bleeding bodies sometimes dumped back into the ocean where they are left to suffocate or die of blood loss. But while the barbaric practice is driven by China, where shark fin soup is a symbol of status for the rich and powerful, America’s seafood industry isn’t immune from the trade. A spate of recent criminal indictments highlights how U.S. companies, taking advantage of a patchwork of federal and state laws, are supplying a market for fins that activists say is as reprehensible as the now-illegal trade in elephant ivory once was.

AP source: Padres have tentative deal in place for Juan Soto

SAN DIEGO (AP) — The San Diego Padres are close to acquiring superstar outfielder Juan Soto from the Washington Nationals in one of baseball’s biggest deals at the trade deadline, vaulting their postseason chances by adding one of baseball’s best hitters. A person with direct knowledge of the move told The Associated Press the Padres and Nationals have agreed to a multiplayer deal contingent on San Diego first baseman Eric Hosmer waiving his no-trade provision. The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because negotiations were ongoing.