AP News Summary at 1:31 p.m. EDT

From one July Fourth to the next, a steep slide for Biden

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is set to mark his second Fourth of July since taking office, and he's finding a far different political atmosphere today than a year ago. At this time last year, the United States had been making steady progress against the pandemic, and Biden said the country was “closer than ever to declaring our independence from a deadly virus.” But in the past year, two variants proved the coronavirus remained a threat, and Biden's presidency has become bogged down in other challenges, some of them outside of his control. His approval rating has fallen 20 percentage points between his first and second Independence Days, according to polls from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research.

Hope and despair: Kathy Gannon on 35 years in Afghanistan

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — Kathy Gannon has reported on Afghanistan for the AP for the past 35 years, during an extraordinary series of events and regime changes that have rocked the world. Through it all, the kindness and resilience of ordinary Afghans has shone through for her – which is also what has made it so painful for her, she says, to watch the slow erosion of their hope. Gannon says she has always been amazed at how Afghans stubbornly hung on to hope against all odds, greeting each of several new regimes with optimism. But by 2018, a Gallup poll showed that the fraction of people in Afghanistan with hope in the future was the lowest ever recorded anywhere. It didn’t have to be this way, Gannon says.

The long, ongoing debate over ‘All men are created equal’

NEW YORK (AP) — “All men are created equal.” Few words in American history are invoked as often as the preamble to the Declaration of Independence, published nearly 250 years ago. And are few more difficult to define. The music, and the economy, of “all men are created equal” make it both universal and elusive — and adaptable to viewpoints otherwise with little or no common ground. How we use them often depends less on how we came into this world than on what kind world we want to live in. It’s as if “All men are created equal” leads Americans to ask: “And then what?”

Russia claims control of pivotal eastern Ukrainian city

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russia has claimed control over the last Ukrainian stronghold in an eastern province that is key to achieving a major goal of its grinding war. Ukraine’s General Staff of the military reported that its forces had withdrawn from Lysychansk in Luhansk province, but the president said the fight for the city was ongoing. If confirmed, Russia’s complete seizure of Luhansk would provide its forces a stronger base from which to press their advance in neighboring Donetsk province and bring them one step closer to achieving one of President Vladimir Putin’s major goals: capturing the entire Donbas.

Ruling could dampen government efforts to rein in Big Tech

The Supreme Court’s latest climate change ruling could dampen efforts by federal agencies to rein in the tech industry, which went largely unregulated for decades as the government tried to catch up to changes wrought by the internet. Thursday’s 6-3 decision was narrowly tailored to the Environmental Protection Agency. The court ruled that the EPA doesn’t have broad authority to reduce power plant emissions that contribute to global warming. The precedent is widely expected to invite challenges of other rules set by government agencies.

Abortion ruling puts spotlight on gerrymandered legislatures

State legislatures will be in the spotlight as a result of the U.S. Supreme Court ruling giving the power to regulate abortion to the states. While overturning Roe v. Wade, the high court's majority said it was time to “return the issue of abortion to the people’s elected representatives.” But some question whether gerrymandering has diminished the ability of state legislatures to truly represent the people's will. Analyses of election data show that some state legislatures are skewed to the right or left because of the way districts have been drawn to favor Republicans or Democrats.

Several people shot at Copenhagen shopping mall, police say

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Danish police say several people have been shot at a Copenhagen shopping mall. Copenhagen police said that one person has been arrested in connection with the shooting at the Field’s shopping mall on Sunday. Police tweeted that “several people have been hit” but gave no other details. The mall is near the city's airports. Images from the scene showed people running out of the mall. Denmark’s TV2 broadcaster posted a photo of a man being put on a stretcher. A huge police presence was on hand with several fire department vehicles also parked outside the mall.

Alpine glacier chunk detaches, killing at least 6 hikers

ROME (AP) — A large chunk of a glacier in Italy's Alps has broken loose and killed at least six hikers and injured eight others. Alpine rescue service officials provided the death toll Sunday evening and said it could take hours to determine if any hikers might be missing. The National Alpine and Cave Rescue Corps tweeted that the search of the involved area of Marmolada peak involved at least five helicopters and rescue dogs.

Roger Federer hopes to play 'one more time' at Wimbledon

WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — Roger Federer says he hopes to play one more time at Wimbledon before retiring from tennis. The 40-year-old Swiss star has won a men's-record eight singles championships at the All England Club but hasn't competed anywhere because of knee problems since a quarterfinal loss at the grass-court tournament a year ago. He was back at Wimbledon on Sunday to participate in a ceremony marking the centenary of Centre Court. Plenty of other past champions took part, including Billie Jean King, Rod Laver, Chris Evert and Bjorn Borg. Active players such as Novak Djokovic, Simona Halep and Rafael Nadal were on hand, too.

Boy helps Brown put new spin on 'Let's go, Brandon' chant

ELKHART LAKE, Wis. (AP) — Brandon Brown wanted a way to change the narrative behind the “Let’s go, Brandon” message after his first career NASCAR victory inadvertently fostered a chant that has been used to insult President Joe Biden. Brown found that new message thanks to the family of an 8-year-old boy with autism. Brandon Brundidge of Cottage Grove, Minnesota, believed the “Let’s go, Brandon” signs he saw were cheering him on. He started trying activities he’d never attempted before. His mother used that story to write a children’s book. The cover design of Sheletta Brundidge's book decorated Brown's Camaro for his Xfinity Series race Saturday at Road America.

