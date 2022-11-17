AP News Summary at 1:31 p.m. EST

Pelosi won't seek leadership role, plans to stay in Congress

WASHINGTON (AP) — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi says she will not seek a leadership role in the new Congress. Pelosi’s decision Thursday comes after Democrats lost the House majority to Republicans in the midterm elections and after the brutal attack on her husband, Paul, by an intruder at their San Francisco home. Pelosi’s decision makes way for a new generation of House Democratic leaders. Pelosi plans to stay on as a member of Congress, having won reelection from her California district. Pelosi was the first woman to seize the speaker’s gavel, breaking what she called the “marble ceiling.” She led passage of the Affordable Care Act with President Barack Obama and twice impeached President Donald Trump.

3 convicted in 2014 downing of Malaysian jet over Ukraine

SCHIPHOL, Netherlands (AP) — A Dutch court has convicted three men of murder for their role in shooting down a Malaysia Airlines passenger jet with a Russian surface-to-air missile, killing all 298 people aboard, as the aircraft flew over a separatist-controlled region of eastern Ukraine in 2014. The convictions and life sentences handed to the two Russians and a pro-Moscow Ukrainian who were tried in absentia were seen as directing the blame for the downing at the government of Russian President Vladimir Putin. The Kremlin has always denied any connection. The trial was held in a courtroom near the Amsterdam airport from where Flight MH17 took off for Malaysia. Since the convicted men are still at large, it's unlikely they will serve any time.

'I thought I was going to die': Abuses widespread in Ukraine

KYSELIVKA, Ukraine (AP) — As violence escalates in Ukraine, human rights abuses have become widespread. The situation is particularly concerning in the southern region of Kherson, where villages were liberated from Russian occupation a week ago. The U.N. says it's trying to verify allegations of nearly 90 cases of enforced disappearances and arbitrary detentions in Kherson and is trying to understand if the scale of abuse is even larger. A top Ukrainian official says there were at least four torture sites and seven places where people were detained in the Kherson region. Ukrainian officials have opened more than 430 war crimes cases in the Kherson region alone.

Exec who cleaned up Enron calls FTX mess 'unprecedented'

NEW YORK (AP) — The man who had to clean up the mess at Enron says the situation at FTX is even worse, describing what he calls a “complete failure” of corporate control. The filing by John Ray III, the new CEO of the bankrupt cryptocurrency firm, lays out a damning description of FTX’s operations under its founder Sam Bankman-Fried, from a lack of security controls to business funds being used to buy employees homes and luxuries. Ray was named CEO of FTX less than a week ago when the company filed for bankruptcy protection and Bankman-Fried resigned.

Lake refuses to concede in Arizona governor's race she lost

PHOENIX (AP) — Defeated Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake says she’s assembling lawyers and collecting evidence of voters who had trouble casting ballots as she considers her next move. The Republican did not concede Thursday in her most extensive public comments since losing the election. Before the election, she refused to say that she would concede if she lost the race to Democrat Katie Hobbs. She has pointed to long lines at some polling places and problems with ballot printers in Maricopa County. County officials say that all ballots were counted and that voters could go to any polling place in the county.

Scientists try to bolster Great Barrier Reef in warmer world

KONOMIE ISLAND, Australia (AP) — Below the turquoise waters off the coast of Australia is one of the world’s natural wonders, an underwater rainbow jungle teeming with life that scientists say is showing some of the clearest signs yet of climate change. The Great Barrier Reef, battered but not broken by climate change impacts, is inspiring hope and worry alike as researchers race to understand how it can survive a warming world. Authorities are trying to buy the reef time by combining ancient knowledge with new technology. They are studying coral reproduction in hopes to accelerate regrowth and adapt it to handle hotter and rougher seas.

Buffalo, western NY brace for potentially dangerous storm

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — New York Gov. Kathy Hochul declared a state of emergency in parts of western New York ahead of a potentially dangerous bout of lake-effect snow. The National Weather Service forecast up to 4 feet of snow or more through Sunday that “may paralyze” the hardest-hit communities, including Buffalo, with periods of near-zero visibility. Hochul’s state of emergency covers 11 counties, with commercial truck traffic banned from a stretch of Interstate 90 southwest of Buffalo after 4 p.m. Thursday. The snowfall was expected to be at its greatest intensity between 7 p.m. Thursday and 7 p.m. Friday. The weather service also warned of accumulations of 2 feet or more of lake-effect snow in parts of northern Michigan through Sunday.

Starbucks workers strike at more than 100 US stores

Starbucks workers at more than 100 U.S. stores are going on strike Thursday. It's largest labor action since a campaign to unionize Starbucks' stores began late last year. The walkouts are scheduled to coincide with Starbucks’ annual Red Cup Day, when the company gives free reusable cups to customers who order a holiday drink. Workers say it’s often one of the busiest days of the year. They say they are seeking better pay, more consistent schedules and better staffing. Starbucks opposes the unionization effort. The Seattle coffee giant has more than 9,000 company-owned stores in the U.S.

Robert Clary, last of the ‘Hogan’s Heroes’ stars, dies at 96

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Robert Clary, who played a prisoner of war in the TV sitcom “Hogan’s Heroes,” has died. Clary sported a beret in his role as the feisty Corporal Louis LeBeau in “Hogan’s Heroes,” which aired from 1965 to 1971. The sitcom was about a band of Allied soldiers in a World War II POW camp run by clownish German Nazis. Clary was the last surviving original star of the comedy that included Bob Crane, Richard Dawson, Larry Hovis and Ivan Dixon. Clary was a survivor of the Nazi Holocaust that claimed the lives of many members of his large Jewish family. Clary was 96 when he died of natural causes.