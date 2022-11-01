AP News Summary at 1:41 a.m. EDT

House GOP's possible newcomers include outsiders, extremists

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House GOP’s Class of 2022 midterm candidates includes a distinct group — a new generation of political outsiders, populists and some extremists. They would bring an untested and potentially unruly majority if Republicans win the House in the Nov. 8 election. Republican strategist John Feehery says former President Donald Trump "inspires all of this.” Republicans are working to win over voters with Trump-styled media stars, “America First” military veterans, women, minorities and what’s left of the GOP’s traditional conservatives. They are confident they will win control as Democrats struggle against high inflation and Joe Biden's lagging approval ratings.

Police: Pelosi suspect wanted to break speaker's knees

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Federal prosecutors say the man accused of attacking Paul Pelosi, the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, told police he wanted to hold the speaker hostage and “break her kneecaps.” David DePape has been charged with two federal crimes and a state count of attempted murder. Police say DePape broke into the Pelosis' home in San Francisco and struck the Democratic leader’s 82-year-old husband in the head with a hammer. Pelosi was seriously injured in the attack. San Francisco’s district attorney announced additional state charges as well against DePape. He was arrested Friday on suspicion of attempted murder, elder abuse and burglary.

Israelis vote again, as political crisis grinds on

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israelis are voting in national elections that are being held for the fifth time since 2019, hoping to break the political deadlock that's paralyzed the country. The cost of living is surging, Israeli-Palestinian tensions are boiling over and Iran remains a central threat. Still, the foremost issue in Tuesday’s vote is once again the country’s former leader Benjamin Netanyahu and his fitness to serve amid corruption charges. Polls predict a similar result: stalemate. But a powerful new player has threatened to shake things up. Itamar Ben-Gvir, a leading far-right politician, has surged in opinion polls lately. The lengthy impasse has mired Israel in an unprecedented political crisis that has eroded Israelis’ faith in their leaders and democratic institutions.

North Korea warns US of 'powerful' response to allied drills

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea’s Foreign Ministry has criticized the United States for expanding combined military exercises with South Korea that it claims are practice for an invasion. Pyongyang warned of “more powerful follow-up measures” in response. The statement Tuesday came as the allies conduct aerial drills involving more than 200 warplanes. The allies are stepping up their defense posture in the face of North Korea’s increased weapons testing and growing nuclear threat. North Korea has ramped up its weapons tests to a record pace this year. The U.S. and South Korea have resumed large-scale military drills this year after downsizing or suspending them in past years as part of efforts to create diplomatic space with Pyongyang and because of the pandemic.

Affirmative action in jeopardy after justices raise doubts

WASHINGTON (AP) — Members of the Supreme Court’s conservative majority are questioning the continued use of affirmative action in higher education. In lengthy arguments Monday, the justices wrestled with persistent, difficult questions of race. The justices heard from six different lawyers in challenges to policies at the University of North Carolina and Harvard. Those policies consider race among many factors in evaluating applications for admission. One conservative justice likened affirmative action to giving some college applicants a head start in a footrace. But a liberal justice said universities are the “pipelines to leadership in our society” and suggested that without affirmative action minority enrollment will drop.

Brazil’s brash President Bolsonaro mum after election loss

BRASILIA, Brazil (AP) — Brazil's usually boisterous president is staying uncharacteristically quiet after losing his reelection bid. On Monday, many hours after he was defeated by his rival, Jair Bolsonaro hadn't conceded defeat or challenged the results. Left-leaning candidate Luiz Inácio Lula Da Silva won the runoff Sunday night with 50.9% of the votes, to Bolsonaro’s 49.1%. It was the closest election since Brazil’s return to democracy in 1985. Much like former U.S. President Donald Trump, Bolsonaro has repeatedly questioned the reliability of the nation’s electronic voting system, without providing any proof.

Russia recruiting U.S.-trained Afghan commandos, vets say

Afghan special forces soldiers who fought alongside American troops and fled to Iran after the chaotic U.S. withdrawal are being recruited by the Russian military to fight in Ukraine. That’s according to three former Afghan generals who spoke to The Associated Press. They said the Russians want to attract thousands of the elite Afghan commandos with promises of $1,500-a-month payments and safe havens for themselves and relatives so they can avoid deportation home to what many assume would be death at the hands of the Taliban. Said one general: “They don’t want to go fight — but they have no choice."

S. Korea police admit responsibility for Halloween tragedy

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea’s police chief has admitted a responsibility for failing to prevent a recent crowd surge that killed more than 150 people during Halloween festivities in Seoul. Police chief Yoon Hee Keun said Tuesday that officers didn’t effectively handle earlier emergency calls about the impending disaster. The South Korean government is facing growing public scrutiny over whether the crowd surge Saturday night im Seoul’s Itaewon district, a popular nightlife neighborhood, could have been prevented and who should take the responsibility. It was the country’s worst disaster in years, leaving at least 156 people dead and 151 others injured.

BBC tries to understand politics by creating fake Americans

NEW YORK (AP) — In an attempt to see how social media influences American politics, a BBC reporter created some fake Americans. For its “Americast” podcast, BBC disinformation reporter Marianna Spring invented five fake social media accounts of people of different political leanings. The idea is to see how algorithms spread material, often false, through these giant companies despite attempts to stop it. The companies frown on fake accounts, but similar research methods have been used. But it's something journalism ethics experts frown upon: it's rarely justified to use deception to gain information. The BBC says the level of public interest outweighs the deception involved.

Chubb runs for 2 TDs, Browns blast Burrow, Bengals 32-13

CLEVELAND (AP) — Nick Chubb rushed for two touchdowns and Myles Garrett and Cleveland’s defense frustrated Joe Burrow as the Browns thrashed Cincinnati 32-13, keeping the Bengals star quarterback winless against them. Garrett, who came to FirstEnergy Stadium wearing a Halloween costume, led a scary defense that sacked Burrow five times and held the Bengals to 229 total yards — 100 in the first half. Burrow has already been to the Super Bowl in just three NFL seasons. However, the Ohio native has yet to beat Cleveland, dropping to 0-4 in four career starts against Cincinnati’s AFC North rival. The Browns ended a four-game losing streak, and in the process saved their season from slipping away. Jacoby Brissett had a TD run and pass for Cleveland.