AP News Summary at 1:32 a.m. EDT

DeSantis rival to emerge from high-stakes Florida primary

MIAMI (AP) — Florida governor and Republican powerhouse Ron DeSantis will learn the identity of his general election opponent after Tuesday's primary voting. Florida Democrats are deciding a fiercely fought contest between congressman and former governor Charlie Crist and Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried. Crist has spent a lifetime in politics, much of it as a Republican, while Fried casts herself as “something new” with hopes of becoming Florida's first female governor. In New York, congressional primaries include a race between two powerful Democratic committee chairs, Carolyn Maloney and Jerry Nadler, and other incumbents fending off challenges from the left.

Trump seeks special master to review Mar-a-Lago documents

WASHINGTON (AP) — Lawyers for former President Donald Trump have asked a federal judge to prevent the FBI from continuing to review documents recovered from his Florida estate until a neutral special master can be appointed. The attorneys asserted Monday in a court filing, their first since the FBI search of Mar-a-Lago two weeks ago, that the sets of documents taken from the residence were “presumptively” covered by executive privilege. They say the matter has captured the attention of the American public and safeguards are needed to protect Trump's constitutional rights. The filing casts the August 8 search as a “shockingly aggressive move.”

AP-NORC Poll: Most in US want stricter gun laws

CHICAGO (AP) — Most U.S. adults think gun violence is increasing nationwide and want to see gun laws made stricter. That's according to a new poll that finds broad public support for a variety of gun restrictions. The poll comes from the University of Chicago Harris School of Public Policy and The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research. The poll shows majorities of Americans view both reducing gun violence and protecting gun ownership as important issues. The poll found 71% of Americans say gun laws should be stricter, including about half of Republicans and a majority of those in gun-owning households.

US: Russia looks to step up hits on Ukraine infrastructure

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. State Department has issued a security alert warning that Russia is stepping up efforts to launch strikes against Ukraine’s civilian infrastructure and government facilities. The State Department issued the alert Monday after the U.S. intelligence community declassified a finding that determined that Russia would take such action, according to a U.S. official familiar with the intelligence. The official was not authorized to comment publicly and spoke on condition of anonymity. The new intelligence comes as Russia’s brutal invasion of Ukraine will hit the six-month mark Wednesday, which coincides with Ukraine’s independence day from Soviet Union rule.

As Amazon grows, so does its eye on consumers

From what you buy online, to how you remember tasks, to when you monitor your doorstep, Amazon is seemingly everywhere. And it appears the company doesn’t want to halt its reach anytime soon. In recent weeks, Amazon has said it will spend billions of dollars in two gigantic acquisitions that, if approved, will broaden its ever growing presence in the lives of consumers. The company is targeting two areas: health care, through its $3.9 billion buyout of the primary care company One Medical, and the “smart home,” where it plans to expand its already mighty presence through a $1.7 billion merger with iRobot, the maker of the popular robotic Roomba vacuum.

Asylum seekers caught in political battle in NYC, Washington

NEW YORK (AP) — Thousands of asylum seekers from across Latin America and the Caribbean are getting caught in the political battle over U.S. immigration policy after two Republican governors started sending busloads of migrants to New York City and Washington. Border cities such as San Diego have long wrestled with influxes of asylum-seekers and created well-oiled machines to respond. But the nation’s largest city and its capital were caught flat-footed. That created an opening for Greg Abbott of Texas and Doug Ducey of Arizona. Nearly 8,000 migrants have arrived on the state-sponsored bus trips, straining the resources and humanitarian services of both cities, which have also sought assistance from the federal government.

Anti-mandate protesters converge on New Zealand Parliament

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — About 2,000 protesters upset with the government’s pandemic response converged on New Zealand’s Parliament — but it appeared there would be no repeat of the action six months ago in which protesters camped out on Parliament grounds for more than three weeks. Many of the protesters said they had no intention of trying to stay. And police had ensured a repeat occupation was unlikely by closing streets, erecting barricades and banning protesters from bringing structures onto Parliament’s grounds. The previous protest created significant disruptions in the capital and ended in chaos as retreating protesters set fire to tents and hurled rocks at police.

Danish adoptees call for S. Korea to probe adoption issues

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Dozens of South Korean adoptees who were sent to Danish parents as children in the 1970s and ‘80s have formally demanded the South Korean government investigate the circumstances surrounding their adoptions. They say the adoptions were corrupted by systemic practices that falsified or obscured children's origins. The Truth and Reconciliation Commission in Seoul has up to four months to decide whether to accept the application collectively filed Tuesday by the 53 adoptees. If it does, that could possibly trigger the most far-reaching inquiry into foreign adoptions in the country, which has never truly come to terms with the child export frenzy engineered by past military governments.

Heavy rain floods streets across Dallas-Fort Worth area

DALLAS (AP) — Heavy rain across the drought-stricken Dallas-Fort Worth area is causing streets to flood and submerging vehicles as officials warn motorists to stay off the roads. Daniel Huckaby, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service, says the area is “pretty much ground zero for the heaviest rain overnight.” The National Weather Service says over 9 inches of rain fell at Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport over 24 hours ending at noon Monday. At least one fatality has been blamed on the downpour as emergency officials say they've responded to dozens of locations with high water on the roads.

Journalist killed in Mexico, 15th to die so far this year

MEXICO CITY (AP) — A journalist who ran an online local news program has been shot to death in southern Mexico, making him the 15th media worker killed so far this year nationwide. Prosecutors in the southern state of Guerrero said Monday that Fredid Román was gunned down in the state capital, Chilpancingo. Román's program, “The Reality of Guerrero,” focused heavily on state-level politics. Guerrero is a state where drug gangs, armed vigilantes and other groups regularly clash. 2022 has been one of the deadliest ever for journalists in Mexico, which is now considered the most dangerous country for reporters outside a war zone.