AP News Summary at 1:32 p.m. EDT

Russians storm city, shell east Ukraine as Zelenskyy visits

POKROVSK, Ukraine (AP) — Local officials say Russian and Ukrainian troops are engaging in close-quarter combat in an eastern Ukraine city. They reported Russian forces “storming” the eastern city of Sievierodonetsk on Sunday. Sievierodonetsk has emerged as an epicenter of Russia’s quest to conquer Ukraine’s industrial Donbas region. Russia also stepped up its efforts to take nearby Lysychansk, where Ukrainian officials reported constant shelling. The two cities are the last major areas under Ukrainian control in the Luhansk province, which together with neighboring Donetsk makes up the Donbas region. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy made a rare frontline visit to soldiers in the city of Kharkiv as he sought to assert the strength of Ukraine’s position there.

Justice Dept. to review response to Texas school shooting

UVALDE, Texas (AP) — The Justice Department says it will review the law enforcement response to the shooting in Uvalde, Texas, that left 19 students and two teachers dead. The review comes amid mounting pressure and questions about the shifting and at times contradictory information of what happened in the shooting last Tuesday at Robb Elementary School and how police responded. Justice Department spokesman Anthony Coley says the review will be conducted in a fair, impartial and independent manner and that the findings would be made public. Authorities revealed on Friday that students and teachers repeatedly begged 911 operators for help even as a police commander told more than a dozen officers to wait in a school hallway.

Biden visits memorial to victims of Texas school shooting

UVALDE, Texas (AP) — President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden are in Uvalde, Texas, trying to offer comfort to a city gripped by grief and anger after a school shooting. The Bidens have paid their respects at a memorial to 19 students and two teachers slain during the shooting Tuesday at Robb Elementary School. After arriving at the school, the president stopped at a memorial of 21 white crosses — one for each of those killed. The first lady added a bouquet of white flowers to a pile in front of the school sign. The Bidens also viewed individual altars erected in memory of each student. The first lady touched their photos as the couple moved along the row.

Governors diverge on gun control, school security efforts

The nation's governors are diverging over how to respond to mass shootings such as the one that killed 19 students and two teachers at a Texas elementary school. Democrats are amplifying their calls for greater restrictions on guns. Many Republican governors are instead emphasizing more security at schools. The Associated Press surveyed governors after Tuesday's attack in Texas. Democratic governors generally supported proposals to limit ammunition magazines to 10 bullets and prohibit people younger than 21 from buying semiautomatic weapons. Most Republicans did not. No Democratic governors told the AP they supported arming teachers, but Republican governors backed a wide array of potential school security steps.

Christian nationalism on the rise in some GOP campaigns

PITTSBURGH (AP) — A movement known as Christian nationalism is making its presence known in many Republican primary races this year. Most prominent is the campaign of Doug Mastriano, who easily won the Republican nomination for governor of Pennsylvania. He has made his faith central to his personal story and has woven his conservative Christian beliefs and symbols into his campaign. Mastriano and many other candidates reject the label of Christian nationalist. They say they're applying their values to their politics, just as any citizen would. But scholars say the label fits those who support a fusion of American and Christian values, symbols and identity.

Israeli nationalists chant racist slogans in Jerusalem march

JERUSALEM (AP) — Thousands of Israeli nationalists, some of them chanting “Death to Arabs,” have begun parading through the heart of the main Palestinian thoroughfare in Jerusalem’s Old City. Sunday's march was a show of force that risked setting off a new wave of violence in the tense city. The crowds, who were overwhelmingly young Orthodox Jewish men, were celebrating Jerusalem Day -- an Israeli holiday that marks the capture of the Old City in the 1967 Mideast war. Palestinians see the event, which passes through the heart of the Muslim Quarter, as a provocation. Last year, the parade helped trigger an 11-day war with Gaza militants, and this year’s march drew condemnations from the Palestinians and neighboring Jordan.

San Diego Bishop McElroy named by Pope Francis as a cardinal

Bishop Robert McElroy of San Diego is one of 21 new cardinals named by Pope Francis. The 68-year-old McElroy is an ideological ally of the pope and has often sparred with more conservative U.S. bishops. Among his notable stances, McElroy has been one of a minority of U.S. bishops harshly critcizing the campaign to exclude Catholic politicians who support abortion rights from Communion. In selecting McElroy, Francis passed over the higher-ranking archbishop of San Francisco, Salvatore Cordileone. Earlier this month, Cordileone said he will no longer allow U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to receive Communion because of her support for abortion rights.

Fire, looming ruling don't stop new Wyoming abortion clinic

CASPER, Wyo. (AP) — Organizers of a planned new women's health clinic that would offer abortions in Wyoming vow to press ahead with their plans despite a suspected arson attack, protests, harassing messages and the chance that abortion could soon become illegal in the state and several others. The fire last week heavily damaged the future clinic site in Casper. Clinic founder Julie Burkhart says the clinic organizers won't be “bullied into submission.” The clinic would be the only one of its kind in Wyoming, a deeply conservative state among those that would outlaw most abortions if the U.S. Supreme Court overturns a 1973 ruling that legalized abortion nationwide.

How San Diego secured its water supply, at a cost

As a worsening drought forces millions of Californians to use less water, one corner of Southern California has largely shielded itself from supply-related woes: San Diego County. The path it took to get there serves either as a blueprint or a cautionary tale for Western water planners. San Diego’s water is now among the most expensive in the country. That's prompted two largely agricultural irrigation districts in the region to try to break away from the regional water supplier saying they can purchase cheaper water elsewhere. Experts say that would push costs up even more as the state sinks deeper into drought.

A doll brings pride, identity for Brazil Indigenous woman

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Luakam Anambé wanted her newborn granddaughter to have a doll – something she’d never owned as a child working in slave-like conditions in Brazil’s Amazon rainforest. But she wanted the doll to share their Indigenous features, and there was nothing like that in stores. So she sewed one herself from cloth and stuffing. The doll had brown skin, dark hair, and the same face and body paint used by the Anambé people. It delighted passersby; while Indigenous dolls can be found elsewhere in Latin America, they remain mostly absent in Brazil. A business idea was born, and her home now doubles as a workshop where she and her daughter produce dolls.

