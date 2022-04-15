AP News Summary at 1:32 p.m. EDT

Police: More than 900 civilian bodies found in Kyiv region

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — More than 900 bodies of civilians were discovered in the Kyiv region following the withdrawal of Russian forces. That's according to the regional police chief, who spoke Friday at a briefing. The jarring numbers came shortly after Russia’s Defense Ministry promised to ramp up missile attacks on Kyiv in response to Ukraine’s alleged aggression on Russian territory. That ominous warning came after the stuning loss of Moscow’s flagship in the Black Sea, which a senior U.S. defense official confirmed Friday was indeed hit by at least one Ukrainian missile.

It's not over: COVID-19 cases are on the rise again in US

The U.S. may be heading into another COVID-19 surge, with cases rising nationally and in most states after a two-month decline. Experts don't know how high the mountain will grow, but they don't expect a peak nearly as high as the last one, when the contagious omicron version of the coronavirus ripped through the population. Still, experts warn the coming wave will wash across the nation and push up hospitalizations in a growing number of states, especially those with low vaccination rates, in the coming weeks. Most cases are now being caused by a subvariant known as BA.2 that is thought to be 30% more contagious.

Ukraine's port of Mariupol holding out against all odds

LVIV, Ukraine (AP) — Under relentless bombardment and a Russian blockade, the key port of Mariupol is holding out, but weapons and supplies shortages could weaken the resistance that has thwarted the Kremlin’s invasion plans. More than six weeks after the Russian siege began, Ukrainian troops are continuing to fight the vastly superior Russian forces in ferocious battles amid the ruins of what once was a bustling city on the Sea of Azov. The Ukrainians’ fight has scuttled Moscow’s designs, tying up significant Russian forces and delaying the start of a planned offensive in eastern Ukraine’s industrial heartland, Donbas. Capturing Mariupol would allow Moscow to establish a land corridor to the Crimean Peninsula that Russia annexed in 2014.

Putin’s Pollock: US seafood imports fuel Russian war machine

MIAMI (AP) — A U.S. ban on seafood imports from Russia over its invasion of Ukraine was supposed to sap billions of dollars from Vladimir Putin’s war machine. But shortcomings in import regulations mean that Russian-caught pollock, salmon and crab are likely to enter the U.S. anyway, by way of the country vital to seafood supply chains across the world: China. Like the U.S. seafood industry, Russian companies rely heavily on China to process their catch, which then can be re-exported to the U.S. as a “product of China.” The result: Nearly a third of the wild-caught fish imported from China was caught in Russian waters.

Twitter adopts 'poison pill' defense in Musk takeover bid

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Twitter said in a statement Friday that its board of directors has unanimously adopted a “poison pill” defense in response to Tesla CEO Elon Musk’s proposal to buy the company and take it private. Twitter said the move, formally called a “limited duration shareholder rights plan,” aims to enable all its shareholders to “realize the full value of their investment” in the company by reducing the likelihood that any one person can gain control without paying shareholders a premium or giving the board more time. Poison pills are often used to defend against hostile takeovers.

Iowa Supreme Court: Finkenauer qualifies for Senate ballot

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — The Iowa Supreme Court has ruled that Democratic Senate candidate Abby Finkenauer qualifies for the primary ballot, rejecting a lower court decision and allowing her to continue her campaign for the nomination. The court’s decision Friday leaves Finkenauer as the likely front-runner in a race with two lesser-known candidates ahead of Iowa’s June 7 primary. The winner will face Republican Sen. Charles Grassley, who is seeking an eighth term in the Senate. The court rejected a lower court ruling that found that Finkenauer failed to meet a state law that requires candidates to submit at least 100 signatures from at least 19 counties to qualify for the ballot.

GOP leaders in Ohio try to block Trump endorsement of Vance

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Dozens of Republican leaders in Ohio are mounting a last-minute effort to urge former President Donald Trump not to endorse JD Vance in the crowded upcoming primary for an open Senate seat. A draft letter circulating among Republicans and obtained by The Associated Press calls on Trump to remain neutral in the race. It was written following news reports that Trump was going to endorse Vance. The letter is a sign of anxiety among some Republicans about which candidate Trump may pick in advance of the state’s May 3 primary. Vance has come under scrutiny from some of Trump’s most loyal supporters for criticizing the former president in the past.

War Crimes Watch: The woman who would make Putin pay

LVIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukraine's Prosecutor General Iryna Venediktova is at the frontline of a legal battle to hold Russia accountable for atrocities committed in her country. The bulk of the investigative work – and probably the largest number of prosecutions – will likely be done by Ukraine . Venediktova has already opened over 8,000 criminal investigations related to the war and identified over 500 suspects. For this formidable prosecutor, the work is personal. “I protect the public interest of Ukrainian citizens. And now I see that I can’t protect these dead kids,” she says. “And for me it’s pain.”

Palestinians clash with Israeli police at major holy site

JERUSALEM (AP) — Palestinians have clashed with Israeli police at the Al-Aqsa Mosque, a major holy site in Jerusalem. More than 150 Palestinians were wounded. Israeli authorities say Palestinians threw rocks at police after dawn prayers on Friday, igniting the clashes. Palestinians view the deployment of Israeli police at the site as a provocation. Order was later restored and tens of thousands of worshippers attended Friday prayers at midday. Tensions have soared in recent weeks amid a series of deadly attacks in Israel and military raids across the occupied West Bank. Last year, protests and clashes in and around Al-Aqsa helped ignite an 11-day Gaza war.

Modest-income buyers being priced out of new-vehicle market

DETROIT (AP) — Two years after the pandemic tore through the economy, America’s auto market looks something like this: Prices are drastically up. Supply is drastically down. And gasoline costs drastically more. The result? A widening disparity between the richest buyers and everyone else. The most affluent buyers keep plunking down big money for new vehicles, including the least fuel-efficient among them — trucks, SUVS, large sedans. As for the rest of America, millions are feeling increasingly priced out of the new-vehicle market. They are competing instead for a shrunken supply of used autos, especially smaller, less expensive ones that consume less fuel.

