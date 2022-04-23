AP News Summary at 2:07 a.m. EDT

Russia shifts forces for battle over Ukrainian heartland

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russia and Ukraine are hurtling toward what could be an epic battle for control of the country’s industrial heartland. Ukrainian officials reported Friday that Moscow shifted a dozen crack military units from the shattered port of Mariupol to eastern Ukraine. Meanwhile, Russia reported that one serviceman was killed and 27 others were left missing after the fire on board the warship Moskva, which sank a week ago following what the Ukrainians boasted was a missile attack. The Russian military previously reported everyone aboard had been rescued. In other developments, new satellite images showed a second possible mass grave site in a town near Mariupol, where Ukrainian defenders are holed up in a steel plant.

Russia's standing in G-20 not threatened by Ukraine invasion

WASHINGTON (AP) — Despite Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Moscow's membership in the Group of 20 remains firmly intact. And while it has been rendered a pariah country by Western states, Russia will remain a member unless countries achieve consensus to remove it. That appears less and less likely, as several countries, including China, South Africa and India, have made clear that they will support Russia’s membership. And while President Joe Biden has said Russia should no longer remain a member of the G-20, no country has ever been kicked out. Experts say Russia has much to gain from disrupting events and sowing discord between member countries.

Trump's Oz, Vance endorsements bring cash windfall, backlash

INDEPENDENCE, Ohio (AP) — Former President Donald Trump’s late endorsements in hypercompetitive Republican Senate primaries in Ohio and Pennsylvania have unlocked a flood of support for his chosen candidates, including millions in cash. But the endorsements have also provoked backlash from some Republicans who believe Trump has betrayed his core supporters by backing “Hillbilly Elegy” author JD Vance in Ohio and TV’s Dr. Mehmet Oz in Pennsylvania. Both candidates have been criticized for being insufficiently committed to the former president and his “America First” agenda. The blowback has included calls by a major conservative group aligned with a Vance rival to boycott the rally Trump is holding Saturday night.

Official: Meadows had been warned of possible 1/6 violence

WASHINGTON (AP) — A former White House official told the House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the U.S. Capitol that President Donald Trump’s chief of staff, Mark Meadows, had been advised of intelligence reports showing the potential for violence that day. That's according to transcripts released Friday night. Cassidy Hutchinson, who served as a special assistant in the Trump White House, told the committee “there were concerns brought forward” to Meadows ahead of the riot but it was unclear what Meadows did with that information. A lawyer for Meadows did not immediately return an email seeking comment.

Pro-gun group grows into potent political force in Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — A pro-firearms group in Oklahoma that was little known a decade ago has grown into a formidable political player at the state Capitol. When a Republican state senator declined to hear one of their bills in the last election cycle, the group recruited a primary opponent who ousted him from office. In the five years since Don Spencer, an unemployed truck driver, took over the Oklahoma 2nd Amendment Association, its growth has been remarkable. It has gone from a handful of county chapters to more than 50, set up its own political action committee and begun branching out into other right-wing causes, like stopping vaccine mandates and the teaching of certain race concepts in schools.

Disney government dissolution bill signed by DeSantis

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has signed a bill dissolving Walt Disney World’s private government, after the entertainment giant criticized a measure that critics have dubbed the “Don’t Say Gay” law. DeSantis signed the bill on Friday. It would eliminate the 55-year-old Reedy Creek Improvement District and a handful of other similar districts by June of next year. The measure does allow for the districts to be reestablished, leaving an avenue to renegotiate its future. The move could have huge tax implications for Disney, whose series of theme parks have transformed Orlando into one of the world’s most popular tourist destinations.

Crews tackle growing wildfires; 'A very chaotic situation'

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — Destructive U.S. Southwest fires have burned dozens of homes in northern Arizona and put numerous small villages in New Mexico in the path of danger, as wind-fueled flames chewed up wide swaths of tinder-dry forest and grassland and plumes of smoke filled the sky. More than 1,600 firefighters were battling six blazes in New Mexico and three in Arizona that have consumed more than 100 square miles of timber and brush. Just east of Santa Fe, New Mexico, ranchers and other rural inhabitants were abruptly told to leave by law enforcement.

Sharpton demands name of officer who killed Patrick Lyoya

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — The Rev. Al Sharpton is demanding that authorities release the name of the Michigan officer who killed Patrick Lyoya, a Black man and native of Congo who was fatally shot in the back of the head after a struggle. Sharpton spoke Friday at Lyoya's funeral and renewed the call for transparency made by Lyoya's family. He said, “We want his name!” and said authorities cannot set a precedent of withholding the names of officers who kill people unless the officer is charged. The Renaissance Church of God in Christ in Grand Rapids was filled to its capacity of 1,000 for the funeral.

Voting groups sue over Florida congressional map

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Voting rights groups have sued Florida over a congressional map drawn by Gov. Ron DeSantis and passed by the GOP-controlled Legislature. The opponents say the map will diminish the state’s Black representation and benefit Republicans. Several groups filed the suit in a state court in the capital of Tallahassee on Friday, including The League of Women Voters of Florida and the Black Voters Matter Capacity Building Institute. The suit alleges the new map violates provisions of the Florida Constitution that prohibit districts from diluting the electoral power of minorities and from being drawn to benefit one political party over another. Florida lawmakers approved the map Thursday.

Young hits floater with 4.4 left, Hawks beat Heat 111-110

ATLANTA (AP) — Trae Young hit a floater in the lane with 4.4 seconds left and the Atlanta Hawks overcame a 16-point deficit in the second half to beat top-seeded Miami 111-110 on Friday night, cutting the Heat’s series lead to 2-1. Jimmy Butler missed a jumper with 12.6 second left that could’ve given the Heat a three-point cushion. He missed again on an off-balance 3 at the buzzer with De’Andre Hunter in his face to give the Hawks a burst of hope in the best-of-seven series. Game 4 is Sunday night in Atlanta. Young finished with 24 points despite another stout defensive effort by the Heat. Tyler Herro led Miami with 24 points.

