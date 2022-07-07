AP News Summary at 1:49 p.m. EDT

One scandal too many: British PM Boris Johnson resigns

LONDON (AP) — Prime Minister Boris Johnson has announced his resignation amid a mass revolt by top members of his government. His departure marks an end to three tumultuous years in power in which he brazenly bent and sometimes broke the rules of British politics. Months of defiance ended almost with a shrug as Johnson stood outside No. 10 Downing St. and conceded that his party wanted him gone. He said: “Them’s the breaks.” The brash, 58-year-old politician who took Britain out of the European Union and steered it through COVID-19 and the war in Ukraine was brought down by one scandal too many — this one involving his appointment of a politician who had been accused of sexual misconduct.

What's next for UK? Boris Johnson quits, but not gone yet

LONDON (AP) — Boris Johnson has stepped down as Conservative Party leader. But the scandal-tarnished politician remains Britain’s prime minister for now. Johnson’s resignation Thursday sparks a party contest to replace him as leader. All Conservative lawmakers are eligible to run and party officials could open the nominations within hours. Party lawmakers will vote in a series of elimination rounds until two candidates are left. The winner will then be decided by all members of the Conservative Party nationwide. The winner will become both Conservative leader and prime minister. Johnson says he intends to stay in office until that happens. But many in the party say he must leave sooner because he no longer has the authority to govern.

WNBA's Griner pleads guilty at her drug trial in Russia

MOSCOW (AP) — WNBA star Brittney Griner pleaded guilty to drug possession charges on the second day of her trial in a Russian court in a case that could see her sentenced to up to 10 years in prison. Her abrupt guilty plea came amid a growing chorus of calls for Washington to do more to secure her freedom nearly five months after her arrest amid rising tensions between the U.S. and Russia over Ukraine. A senior Russian diplomat said earlier that no action could be taken by Moscow on Griner until the trial was over. Griner was detained at a Moscow airport while returning to play basketball in Russia. Police said they found vape canisters containing cannabis oil in her luggage.

Ukrainians cling to life at front line: 'We are patriots'

KHARKIV, Ukraine (AP) — As Russia's invasion of Ukraine grinds into its fifth month, some residents close to the front lines remain in shattered and nearly abandoned neighborhoods. One such place is Kharkiv's neighborhood of Saltivka, once home to about half a million people. Only perhaps dozens live there now, in apartment blocks with no running water and little electricity. While some towns and villages around the capital, Kyiv, have begun rebuilding, other places cannot. In Saltivka, shops are closed and apartment blocks gape with broken windows. Tall grass overtakes abandoned playgrounds. Soldiers’ trenches are abandoned. In a few apartments that are now ripped open, laundry still hangs on the line.

Red flags missed: How July 4 suspect slipped through system

Illinois’ “red-flag” law could have stopped, or at least slowed down, the suspect in the Independence Day parade shooting from being able to buy the gun he is accused of using to kill seven people and wound dozens more. Police in Highland Park were called twice to the home of Robert Crimo III in 2019 — once after he tried to commit suicide and again when he allegedly threatened to “kill everyone” in his family. On either occasion, they could have sought a restraining order to prevent Crimo from buying guns for up to six months. Instead, Illinois State Police approved Crimo for a gun permit just four months later.

James Caan, Oscar nominee for 'The Godfather,' dies at 82

James Caan, the curly-haired tough guy known to movie fans as the hotheaded Sonny Corleone of “The Godfather” and to television audiences as the dying football player in the classic weeper “Brian’s Song” and the casino boss in “Las Vegas,” has died. He was 82. His manager Matt DelPiano said he died on Wednesday. A tweet from Caan's official account said, “The family appreciates the outpouring of love and heartfelt condolences and asks that you continue to respect their privacy during this difficult time.” Caan introduced himself to a new generation playing Walter, the workaholic, stone-faced father of Buddy’s Will Ferrell in “Elf.”

Ex-cop Chauvin to get federal sentence for Floyd's killing

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin is about to learn his sentence for federal civil rights violations in the killing of George Floyd. A plea deal is in place that will extend his time behind bars while shifting him to possibly more favorable conditions in a federal prison. It calls for 20 to 25 years in prison. But the final decision Thursday is up to U.S. District Judge Paul Magnuson. Prosecutors last month asked for the full 25 on the grounds that Chauvin’s actions were cold-blooded and needless. The defense has asked for 20 years, saying Chauvin has accepted responsibility for what he did.

'Fighting for one day': Louisiana abortion clinic still open

SHREVEPORT, La. (AP) — Nearly two weeks after the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision was overturned, an abortion clinic in Shreveport, Louisiana, is still providing abortions. But the Hope Medical Group for Women faces a looming court case on Friday that could spell an end to that. Staff say confused patients are calling trying to get information about whether abortions are still being provided, and what their options are. Nurse Charla Roshto says when the Supreme Court overturned Roe she was shocked. But she's adamant that each day the clinic remains open and providing abortions is another person they can help.

Higher gas prices hurt pockets, make small dent in emissions

President Biden's climate agenda has been stymied by Congress and the Supreme Court. But one thing the president doesn't like is actually causing emissions of heat-trapping gases to drop: high gas prices. Even as gas prices finally slip below $5 a gallon, many people are cutting back on driving just a bit. But not everyone can. Federal data shows that June gas sales are 5% below the same time in 2019 and spring miles driven are down 6%. Experts say high gas prices hurt people's pocketbooks and Biden politically but only nibble at the climate problem.

With US dollar nearly equal to euro, impact is being felt

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. dollar has been surging so much that it’s nearly equal in value to the euro for the first time in 20 years. That trend, though, threatens to hurt American companies because their goods become more expensive for foreign buyers. If U.S. exports were to weaken as a result, so, too, would the already-slowing U.S. economy. Yet there’s a positive side for Americans, too: A stronger buck provides modest relief from runaway inflation because the goods that are imported to the U.S. — from cars and computers to toys and medical equipment — become less expensive. A strengthened dollar also delivers bargains to American tourists sightseeing in Europe.