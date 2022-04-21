AP News Summary at 1:33 p.m. EDT

Putin claims victory in Mariupol but won't storm steel plant

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin has claimed victory in the strategic port of Mariupol, even as he ordered his troops not to storm the last pocket of Ukrainian resistance in the war’s iconic battleground. Russian troops have besieged the southeastern city since the early days of the conflict and largely pulverized it. Top officials have repeatedly indicated it was about to fall, but Ukrainian forces stubbornly held on. In recent weeks, they holed up in a sprawling steel plant. Putin said Thursday that, for now, he would not risk sending troops into the warren of tunnels under the giant Azovstal plant. Putin’s order may mean that Russian officials are hoping they can wait for the defenders to surrender after running out of food or ammunition.

Biden announces heavy artillery, other weapons for Ukraine

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden has approved an additional $800 million in military aid to help Ukraine fight back in its increasingly difficult battle against the Russian invasion. But he's also warning that Congress will need to approve additional assistance if the U.S. is to keep up its crucial support. Biden praised Ukraine's resistance anew on Thursday and said the military aid would be sent “directly to the front lines of freedom.” The package includes much needed heavy artillery, 144,000 rounds of ammunition, and drones for Ukrainian forces in the escalating battle for the Donbas region of eastern Ukraine. It's part of a broader $13.6 billion package that he said could soon be exhausted.

EXPLAINER: Why the battle for Mariupol's steel mill matters

Russian President Vladimir Putin is claiming control over Ukraine’s seaside city of Mariupol even as its defenders are holding out inside a massive steel mill near the water. His statement reflects the importance of the Sea of Azov port and appeared to be a Kremlin attempt to declare victory without storming the Azovstal plant, which represents the last Ukrainian resistance there. Mariupol is part of eastern Ukraine's industrial region known as the Donbas and a key objective since the Feb. 24 invasion began. Its capture would allow Russia to establish a land corridor from its border to the Crimean Peninsula, which was annexed from Ukraine in 2014. It also would deprive Ukraine of a major port and industrial assets.

UK lawmakers OK probe into PM Boris Johnson's alleged lies

LONDON (AP) — British lawmakers have ordered a parliamentary investigation into Prime Minister Boris Johnson for allegedly lying about whether he broke coronavirus restrictions by attending illegal gatherings during the pandemic. The move, approved by cries of “aye” and without a formal vote in the House of Commons, means Parliament’s Committee of Privileges will investigate whether Johnson knowingly misled Parliament. Historically that is a resigning offense if proven. The probe piles more pressure on a Conservative prime minister whose grip on power has been shaken by claims he flouted the pandemic rules he imposed on the country, then repeatedly failed to own up to it. Johnson was fined 50 pounds ($66) by police last week for attending a party in his office in June 2020.

Heard's lawyer focuses on Depp's texts: 'Let's burn Amber'

Attorneys for actor Amber Heard have resumed their cross-examination of her ex-husband Johnny Depp in a Virginia courtroom. On Thursday morning, they focused on the copious drug and alcohol use of the “Pirates of the Caribbean” star as well as texts he sent to a friend about wanting to kill and defile his then-wife. Depp is pursuing a libel suit against Heard over allegations that he abused her. Depp has testified that Heard was the aggressor in the relationship and that he never physically or sexually assaulted her. Heard’s lawyers argue that Depp can’t deny what happened because he was often drunk and high on drugs to the point of blacking out.

Bird flu drives free-range hens indoors to protect poultry

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Some farmers are wondering if it's OK that eggs sold as free-range come from chickens being kept inside. It's a question that arises lately as farmers try to be open about their product while also protecting hens from a highly infectious bird flu that has killed roughly 28 million poultry across the country. The U.S. Department of Agriculture recommends that chickens be moved indoors to protect against the disease but not everyone agrees. John Brunnquell, the CEO of Indiana-based Egg Innovations says his free-range chickens on more than 50 farms in Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Ohio and Wisconsin will stay in “confinement mode” until the risk passes.

JD Vance paid $70K by colleges he bashes as Senate candidate

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Before Republican JD Vance began targeting universities as the enemy of the conservative movement, the Donald Trump-endorsed U.S. Senate candidate in Ohio leveraged a network of higher education institutions across the country to promote his book. And he made money doing it. In the two years after the 2016 release of “Hillbilly Elegy,” Vance visited at least 18 universities for graduation speeches, lectures or political talks and he was paid more than $70,000. At the time, the Yale Law School graduate spoke glowingly of education. But his rhetoric has hardened ahead of the state’s May 3 primary as he courts blue-collar voters who view institutions and intellectualism with skepticism.

Florida Legislature votes to strip Disney self-government

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — The Florida House of Representatives has given final passage to a bill to dissolve a private government that Walt Disney World has been allowed to operate on its properties for more than five decades. House lawmakers approved the measure on Thursday. The passage is a victory for Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis. He has lashed back at the entertainment giant after it publicly declared its opposition to a new law backed by the governor that critics have dubbed “Don’t Say Gay.” The Disney bill would eliminate the self-governed districts by June 2023. But it does allow the districts to be reestablished in the future, leaving the door open for further negotiations.

Callery pears: An invader 'worse than murder hornets!'

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A stinky but handsome and widely popular landscape tree has become an aggressive invader. Callery pears create dense thickets that overwhelm native plants and bear four-inch spikes that can flatten tractor tires. Bradford pears and other ornamental Callery pears were cultivated from an import that saved pear orchards from a deadly fungus. And for decades, the decorative trees seemed near perfect, aside from a tendency to fall apart after about 15 years — and their stench. But they cross pollinated with other ornamental varieties. Invasive stands now have been reported in more than 30 states. Fourteen states have formally listed the trees as invasive.

Nicolas Cage faces off with a new foe: himself

NEW YORK (AP) — “Metropolis.” Bruce Lee. Woody Woodpecker. A pet cobra. All of these things have been inspirations behind Nicolas Cage performances, sometimes private homages that the actor has used like blueprints to build some of his most exaggerated, erratic and affecting characters. A conversation with Cage, likewise, pulls from a wide gamut of sources. In a recent and typically wide-ranging interview ahead of the release of “The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent,” Cage touched on Picasso, Elia Kazan, Timothée Chalamet and Francis Bacon. For even the mercurial Cage, the film represents something different. In it, Cage plays himself. Or, rather, he plays a kind of fun-house mirror version of himself. It opens in theaters Friday.

