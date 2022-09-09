AP News Summary at 1:34 a.m. EDT

After a lifetime of preparation, Charles takes the throne

LONDON (AP) — Prince Charles has been preparing to be king his entire life. Now his moment has arrived. Following the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, Charles is now the oldest person to take the British throne. No date has been set for the coronation of King Charles III. But Charles faces the enormous challenge of building the same sort of affection that characterized the relationship between his mother and the British public. Will Charles be loved by his subjects, like his mother was? It’s a question that has overshadowed his entire life.

Live updates: Queen Elizabeth II dies, Charles becomes king

Chinese President Xi Jinping expressed condolences to the British royal family over the death of Queen Elizabeth II. He noted Elizabeth was the first British monarch to visit China. “Her death is a great loss to the British people.” The statement added that China was willing to work with King Charles III as an opportunity to promote bilateral relations and benefit the two countries and their people. The queen’s death comes amid tensions between Britain and China over human rights, trade and China’s relentless crackdown on free speech and the political opposition in the former British colony of Hong Kong. Chinese Premier Li Keqiang also sent a message of condolence to British Prime Minister Liz Truss.

Queen Elizabeth II, a monarch bound by duty, dies at 96

LONDON (AP) — Buckingham Palace says Queen Elizabeth II, Britain’s longest-reigning monarch, has died at 96. Elizabeth spent seven decades on the throne — since Feb. 6, 1952 — as the U.K. rebuilt from war, lost an empire, transformed its economy and both entered and left the European Union. Upon the queen’s death, her 73-year-old son Charles automatically became monarch. He will be known as King Charles III, even though his coronation might not happen for months. Elizabeth was a constant presence, the only monarch most Britons have ever known. Her image, which adorned stamps, coins and bank notes, was among the most reproduced in the world. But her inner life and opinions remained largely an enigma.

Camilla becomes queen, but without the sovereign’s powers

LONDON (AP) — After seven decades, the United Kingdom has a new woman to call queen. Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, will be known as Queen Consort, a title that came with Queen Elizabeth II’s blessing after many years of contention, dating back to the years before she even married Prince Charles. It wasn’t always a given that Camilla would take the title, even though it gives her none of the sovereign’s powers. While the wife of a king is traditionally crowned queen, the question of Camilla's title was a tricky one for years due to the sensitivity of her status as his second wife and the grief that followed Princess Diana’s death in 1997.

Trump documents probe: US ready to appeal judge's hold

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department is preparing to appeal a judge’s decision to name an independent arbiter to review records seized by the FBI from former President Donald Trump’s Florida home. The department has also asked U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon to put on hold her directive prohibiting it from using the seized records in its criminal investigation while it contests her ruling to a federal appeals court. Cannon's Monday order has the likely impact of slowing the pace of the investigation into the presence of classified documents at Mar-a-Lago. Law enforcement officials said in a filing Thursday that they would suffer “irreparable harm” if Cannon’s directive remained in place.

Biden to tell Ohioans his policies will revive manufacturing

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden wants to put the spotlight on a rare bipartisan down payment on U.S. manufacturing. He visits Ohio on Friday for the groundbreaking of a new Intel computer chip facility. Biden heads to suburban Columbus just as voters in the state are starting to tune in to a closely contested Senate race between Democratic Rep. Tim Ryan and Republican author and venture capital executive JD Vance. They’re competing in a former swing state that has trended Republican over the last decade. Intel had delayed groundbreaking on the $20 billion plant until Congress passed the bipartisan CHIPS and Science Act.

UN chief appeals to world to help badly flood-hit Pakistan

ISLAMABAD (AP) — U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is appealing to the world to help Pakistan after arriving in the country to see flood damage. The record floods have killed hundreds and left more than half a million people homeless and living in tents under the open sky. His trip comes less than two weeks after Guterres appealed for $160 million in emergency funding to help those affected by the floods that have caused at least $10 billion in damages and 1,391 deaths. He posted on Twitter before dawn that he had arrived to “express my deep solidarity with the Pakistani people after the devastating floods.” Last week, he sternly warned that the world should “stop sleepwalking toward the destruction of our planet by climate change.”

N. Korea says it will never give up nukes to counter US

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korean leader Kim Jong Un is stressing his country will never abandon the nuclear weapons and missiles it needs to counter hostilities from the United States. He accuses the U.S. of pushing a pressure campaign aimed at weakening the North’s defenses and eventually collapsing his government. State media said Friday that North Korea’s rubber-stamp parliament also passed a law that requires North Korea’s military to “automatically” execute nuclear strikes against enemy forces if its leadership comes under attack. Kim also addressed domestic issues in his speech, saying North Korea would begin its long-delayed rollout of COVID-19 vaccines in November. He didn’t give specifics.

Slain Las Vegas reporter spent career chasing corruption

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Investigative reporter Jeff German took on the powerful in four decades of writing about the Las Vegas underworld and government corruption. But police say it was one of his latest targets, a county administrator, who fatally stabbed German last weekend. The killing came months after German had written about bullying, favoritism and an inappropriate relationship within an obscure public office. Authorities said Thursday that DNA at the crime scene linked Clark County Public Administrator Robert Telles to the killing. Police arrested him Wednesday after a brief standoff at his home. Telles was the focus of German’s reporting in the Las Vegas Review-Journal as he sought reelection.

Swiatek, Jabeur will meet in 1st US Open final for both

NEW YORK (AP) — Iga Swiatek and Ons Jabeur will face each other in the U.S. Open women's final. Tunisia's Jabeur reached her second consecutive Grand Slam title match by beating Caroline Garcia 6-1, 6-3 at Flushing Meadows on Thursday night. The No. 5-seeded Jabeur was the runner-up at Wimbledon in July. She took full advantage of a shaky performance by first-time major semifinalist Garcia. The No. 1-ranked Swiatek grabbed the last four games to eliminate No. 6 Aryna Sabalenka 3-6, 6-1, 6-4 in the other semifinal. Poland's Swiatek already owns two trophies from the French Open’s red clay but never had been past the fourth round on New York’s hard courts.