AP News Summary at 1:56 a.m. EDT

Top Russian diplomat warns Ukraine against provoking WWIII

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — The British Defense Ministry says Russian forces have taken the Ukrainian city of Kreminna after days of street-to-street fighting. Moscow also unleashed attacks against rail and fuel installations far from the front lines. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov warned Ukraine against provoking World War III, saying on Russian TV that the threat of a nuclear conflict “should not be underestimated.” The British military did not say how it knew Kreminna in the Lukansk region had fallen. It also described heavy fighting as Russian forces tried to advance toward other cities in Moscow's new eastern offensive. Lavrov's comments came after U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said the U.S. wants to see Russia weakened "to the point where it can’t do things like invade Ukraine.”

Putin gets what he didn't want: Ukraine army closer to West

WASHINGTON (AP) — The longer Ukraine’s army fends off the invading Russians, the more it absorbs the advantages of Western weaponry and training. Military experts say that's exactly the transformation President Vladimir Putin wanted to prevent by invading Ukraine in the first place. The list of arms flowing to Ukraine is long and growing longer. It includes the newest American battlefield aerial drones and the most modern U.S. and Canadian artillery. And there are anti-tank weapons from Norway and others; armored vehicles and anti-ship missiles from Britain, plus Stinger counter-air missiles from the U.S., Denmark and other countries.

Elon Musk is buying Twitter. Soon the hard part starts

Tesla CEO Elon Musk stands to be the next owner of Twitter, having pledged roughly $44 billion to buy the social platform and take it private. Assuming that happens, next up on his agenda will be planning how to fulfill his promises to develop new Twitter features, open its algorithm to public inspection, defeat “spambots” that mimic real users on the service and start “authenticating all humans,” as he described it in a statement. Most of these goals strike experts as vague or infeasible; some suggest that Musk may have bitten off more than he can chew.

Most of Beijing to be tested for COVID amid lockdown worry

BEIJING (AP) — Beijing will test most of the city's 21 million people as a new COVID-19 outbreak sparks worries among residents of a Shanghai-style lockdown. So far, 70 cases have been found in the Chinese capital since the outbreak surfaced Friday. Some residents are working from home and stocking up on food as preparation in case they are confined to their homes, as China has done in multiple cities. One of those is its largest city, Shanghai, which reported 51 deaths in the latest 24-hour period and has now passed 100 deaths in the ongoing outbreak. The country's borders remain largely closed as the economic impact from China's hard-line response to the pandemic continues to grow.

Justices hear fight over aslyum-seekers waiting in Mexico

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration is seeking the Supreme Court’s go-ahead to end a controversial Trump-era immigration program that forces some people seeking asylum in the U.S. to wait in Mexico for their hearings. The justices are hearing arguments Tuesday in the administration’s appeal of lower-court rulings that require immigration officials to reinstate the “Remain in Mexico” policy. Republican-led states that sued to keep the program in place say it has helped reduce the flow of people into the U.S. President Donald Trump launched Migrant Protection Protocols, as it is formally known, in 2019. President Joe Biden suspended it on his first day in office.

The AP Interview: Kyiv wants UN to seek Mariupol evacuation

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukraine’s foreign minister is urging U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Gutteres to press Russia for an evacuation of the besieged port of Mariupol when he visits Moscow on Tuesday. Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba told The Associated Press in an interview Monday such a move “is really something that the U.N. is capable to do.” Mariupol is the seaside city where an estimated 100,000 people are trapped. A contingent of Ukrainian fighters are holding out against Russian forces in a steel mill where hundreds of civilians also are taking shelter. Kuleba also expressed satisfaction with U.S. promises of substantial new aid, but expressed frustration that Kyiv's requests for help take a long time to be fulfilled.

N. Korea's Kim vows to bolster nuke capability during parade

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea says leader Kim Jong Un has vowed to bolster his country’s nuclear capability at "maximum speed.” The North’s official Korean Central News Agency said Tuesday that Kim made the remarks during a military parade the previous night. KCNA cites Kim as saying North Korea will “continue to take steps to further bolster and develop its nuclear forces at the maximum speed.” Kim’s speech came as North Korea remains locked in a long-running diplomatic standoff with the United States over the North’s nuclear program. In recent months, Kim carried out a spate of missile tests in what experts say was an attempt to pressure the U.S. to win sanctions relief and other concessions.

Judge finds Donald Trump in contempt in New York legal fight

NEW YORK (AP) — A New York judge has found former President Donald Trump in contempt of court for failing to adequately respond to a subpoena issued by the state’s attorney general as part of a civil investigation into his business dealings. Judge Arthur Engoron on Monday ordered Trump to pay a fine of $10,000 per day. New York Attorney General Letitia James, a Democrat, had asked the court to hold Trump in contempt after he missed a March 31 court-imposed deadline to turn over documents. Trump, a Republican, has been fighting James in court over her investigation, which he has called a politically motivated “witch hunt.” Trump spokespeople did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Melissa Lucio's execution delayed by Texas appeals court

HOUSTON (AP) — A Texas appeals court on Monday delayed the execution of Melissa Lucio amid growing doubts about whether she fatally beat her 2-year-old daughter. Lucio's effort to halt her execution has garnered the support of lawmakers, celebrities and even some of the jurors who sentenced her to death. The Texas Court of Criminal Appeals granted a request by Lucio’s lawyers for a stay so a lower court can review her claims that new evidence would exonerate her. It was not immediately known when the lower court might begin reviewing her case. Lucio had been set for lethal injection on Wednesday for the 2007 death of her daughter Mariah in Harlingen.

Son of famed American artist charged in Jan. 6 Capitol riot

BOSTON (AP) — For years, Vincent Gillespie waged a legal battle to try to gain control of hundreds of paintings by his father, renowned postwar American artist Gregory Gillespie. Prosecutors say that on Jan. 6, 2021, Gillespie engaged in a very different kind of battle, joining rioters as they tried to wrest control of the U.S. Capitol from the federal government. Investigators say Gillespie was identified by half a dozen unnamed sources from photos and video taken that day. Gillespie has pleaded not guilty to federal charges.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0