AP News Summary at 1:49 p.m. EDT

Police: 5 dead, 19 hospitalized in shooting at July 4 parade

HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. (AP) — Police say at least five people are dead and 19 have been taken to hospitals after a shooting at a July Fourth parade in the Chicago suburb of Highland Park. The shooting disrupted the parade just after it began at 10 a.m. Monday. It was unclear if the five dead were among the 19 hospitalized. Highland Park Police said in a statement that authorities are still searching for the suspect. Witnesses described seeing bloodied bodies covered with blankets as hundreds of people ran for safety.

Motive likely not terror-related in ‘brutal’ Danish shooting

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Police say a gunman who killed three people when he opened fire in a crowded shopping mall acted alone and apparently selected his victims at random. They all but ruled out that Sunday's attack was related to terrorism. Authorities on Monday filed preliminary charges of murder and attempted murder against a 22-year-old Danish man. Prosecutor Søren Harbo told reporters that the man will be held for 24 days in a secure mental health facility while authorities investigate the crime. After the custody hearing, defense lawyer Luise Høj said she agreed to have her client undergo a mental exam. She did not comment on the charges.

US: Israeli fire likely killed reporter; no final conclusion

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. officials have concluded that the bullet that killed veteran Al Jazeera reporter Shireen Abu Akleh was likely fired from an Israeli position. But they say it is too badly damaged to reach an absolute determination, and that there is “no reason to believe” she was deliberately targeted. State Department spokesman Ned Price, announcing the results of the probe on Monday, said “independent, third-party examiners” had undertaken an “extremely detailed forensic analysis” of the bullet that killed her. Abu Akleh was shot dead during an Israeli raid in the occupied West Bank in May. The Palestinian Authority handed over the bullet to U.S. investigators but is opposed to any Israeli role in the investigation.

In rural West, more worries about access to abortion clinics

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Across the U.S. West, rural residents have historically faced barriers in accessing abortion, such as long travel distances and lack of transportation. Now, abortion providers serving rural areas are concerned those pre-existing challenges could be further compounded by the overturning of Roe v. Wade, as more patients travel to their clinics from states where the procedure is now banned or greatly restricted. In Oregon, the sole Planned Parenthood clinic serving the eastern half of the state is hiring more staff in expectation of an influx of patients from neighboring Idaho, where a trigger law banning most abortions is expected to take effect this summer.

'Hell on earth': Ukrainian soldiers describe eastern front

BAKHMUT, Ukraine (AP) — Cities burned to the ground and colleagues with severed limbs. Bombardments so relentless the only option is to lie in a trench, wait and pray. Ukrainian soldiers returning from the front lines in eastern Ukraine’s Donbas region – where Russia is waging a fierce offensive - describe life during what has turned into a grueling war of attrition as apocalyptic. In interviews with The Associated Press, some complained of chaotic organization, desertions and mental health problems caused by relentless shelling. Others spoke of high morale, their colleagues’ heroism, and a commitment to keep fighting, even as the better-equipped Russians control more of the combat zone.

Alpine avalanche leaves 7 known dead, 13 missing in Italy

CANAZEI, Italy (AP) — Italian officials in an Alpine resort town say 13 people are still unaccounted for and seven hikers were killed a day earlier by an avalanche of ice and stone unleashed when a massive piece of glacier broke off on a mountaintop. Regional official Maurizio Fuggati told reporters Monday afternoon that people had contacted authorities to say loved ones didn't return. Eleven of those unaccounted are Italian, three are from Czechia and one from Austria. Premier Mario Draghi says climate was a factor. The dead were being identified at a morgue set up in an ice rink in the town of Canazei. Earlier Monday, thunderstorms made it too difficult for rescue teams, their search dogs or drones to operate in the area.

Video shows Akron police kill Black man in hail of gunfire

AKRON, Ohio (AP) — Authorities say a Black man was unarmed when Akron police chased him on foot and killed him in a hail of gunfire, but officers believed he had shot at them earlier from a vehicle and feared he was preparing to fire again. Akron police released video Sunday of the pursuit and killing of 25-year-old Jayland Walker. The mayor called the June 27 shooting “heartbreaking” while asking for patience from the community. It isn't yet clear how many shots were fired by the eight officers who were involved, but Walker sustained more than 60 wounds.

Add rent to the rising costs bedeviling small businesses

NEW YORK (AP) — The rent has come due for America’s small businesses and at a very inopportune time. Landlords were lenient about rent payments during the first two years of the pandemic. Now, many are asking for back rent, and some are raising the current rent as well. Meanwhile, most aid programs for small businesses have ended, while inflation has sharply pushed up the cost of supplies, shipping, and labor. Thirty-three percent of all U.S. small businesses could not pay their May rent in full and on time, up 5% from April, according to a survey from Alignable, a small business referral network.

Dior does folklore in Ukraine-themed Paris couture

PARIS (AP) — Images of traditional embroideries and floral paintings adorned the walls of Dior’s celebrity-laden runway homage to Ukraine on the first day of Paris Couture Week. The set, from Ukrainian artist Olesia Trofymenko, was the starting point for designer Maria Grazia Chiuri who returned this season to the atelier’s needle-and-thread. Dior said the embroidery-rich collection riffing on Eastern European styles was also a message of cultural dialogue and support. Schiaparelli's designer Daniel Roseberry opted to explore sensuality -- and covering up -- in a largely thoughtful display. Wide-brimmed hats shrouded the face through dusty, dappled lighting. Torsos peered through while sections of midriff were cut down to a ribbed undergarment that resembled human flesh.

Jan 6 panel: More people turn up with evidence against Trump

WASHINGTON (AP) — A member of the House Jan. 6 committee says more witnesses are coming forward with new details on the Capitol insurrection following former White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson’s devastating testimony last week against former President Donald Trump. Illinois Republican congressman Adam Kinzinger says “there will be way more information" in two public hearings this month and to “stay tuned,” because people are emerging “every day.” Hutchinson testified that Trump wanted to join an angry mob of his supporters who marched to the Capitol, where they rioted. Hutchinson also said then-White House counsel Pat Cipollone was concerned Trump would face criminal charges if the Republican then-president joined them.

