AP News Summary at 1:41 p.m. EDT

False election claims overwhelm local efforts to push back

ESTANCIA, N.M. (AP) — Republican commissioners in one rural New Mexico county have tried everything they can think of to persuade voters that their elections are secure. But none of it seems to be working. They agreed to hand count ballots from the primary election, allowed the public to observe security testing of ballot machines and tasked their county manager with making sure those efforts ran smoothly. Still, many voters in New Mexico's Torrance County don’t trust voting machines or election results. Such conspiracy-fueled skepticism, fueled by former President Donald Trump and his allies, persists in rural areas across the U.S., And it suggests many Americans may not trust results of the upcoming midterm elections.

Bannon gets 4 months behind bars for defying 1/6 subpoena

WASHINGTON (AP) — Longtime Trump ally Steve Bannon has been sentenced to serve four months behind bars. He was convicted of defying a subpoena from the House panel investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. He'll be free as he appeals the verdict, however. The 68-year-old was convicted in July of two counts of contempt of Congress: one for refusing to sit for a deposition and the other for refusing to provide documents. Prosecutors had asked the judge in his case to impose a hefty sentence of six months in jail. Bannon’s lawyers argued their client deserved a sentence of probation.

Boris Johnson, ousted by scandal, eyes comeback as UK leader

LONDON (AP) — Several British lawmakers are jockeying to become the country’s next leader following the implosion of Liz Truss’ historically short-lived government. One of them is former Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who was ousted by ethics scandals just three months ago. The governing Conservative Party has ordered a lightning-fast race that aims to have a new prime minister within a week. As inflation soars, millions are struggling to make ends meet. Labor strikes have revealed the scale of discontent. And a recession is looming. Johnson has not declared he is running, but bookmakers have made him one of the favorites. House of Commons leader Penny Mordaunt was the first to declare she is running. Leading the pack in lawmakers’ support is former Treasury chief Rishi Sunak.

Ukrainian forces bombard river crossing; Kherson a fortress

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian forces are bombarding Russian positions in the occupied and illegally annexed southern Kherson region. The targets include resupply routes across a river. The Ukrainian military is inching closer to a full assault on Kherson, one of the first urban areas Russia captured after invading the country. Russian-installed officials were reported desperately trying to turn the city of Kherson, a prime target for both sides because of its key industries and major river port, into a fortress. They're also attempting to evacuate tens of thousands of residents. The Kremlin poured as many as 2,000 draftees into Kherson. Officials say Ukrainian shelling of a river crossing killed two TV journalists. At least two other people were reported killed and 13 wounded.

Online school put US kids behind. Some adults have regrets.

BOSTON (AP) — As the harmful effects of extended pandemic school closures become more apparent, some educators and parents have regrets. They’re questioning decisions in cities across the U.S. to remain online long after clear evidence emerged that schools weren’t COVID-19 super-spreaders — and months after life-saving adult vaccines became widely available. Talking about “learning loss” is controversial, but the casualties of Zoom school are real. The scale of the problem and the challenges in addressing it were apparent in Associated Press interviews with nearly 50 school leaders, teachers, parents and health officials, who struggled to agree on a way forward.

Italy's far-right leader Meloni forms new government

ROME (AP) — Giorgia Meloni has formed Italy’s new ruling coalition, giving the country its first far-right-led government since the end of World War II. A presidential palace official announced on Friday that Meloni and her Cabinet will be sworn in on Saturday. She will be the first woman to serve as Italy's premier. Meloni’s Brothers of Italy party was the top vote-getter in last month’s national election. Obtaining the premiership capped a remarkably quick rise for the Brothers of Italy. Meloni co-founded the party with neo-fascist roots in December 2012, and it was considered a fringe movement on the right during its first years.

Review: Taylor Swift gets dark, electric on 'Midnights'

Each Taylor Swift album seems to encompass a theme, and her new record “Midnights” brings dark and electric songs inspired by the quiet and thoughtfulness of night. Sleepless nights give a deeper insight to ideas she's grown up writing about — love, loss, childhood, fame. The Associated Press' Elise Ryan says in her review the collection of songs are self-aware and at times self-deprecating, but she carries the best of her pop experiments with her. The moonlight moments marry her signature lyrical musings with pop-forward, electronic beats. The album is out Friday.

World Cup fans could bring political tensions to quiet Qatar

Qatar is a devoutly apolitical place with speech and assembly heavily restricted and a large population of foreign workers who could lose their livelihoods if they cause a stir. But that could change next month when an estimated 1.2 million soccer fans descend on the tiny Gulf Arab nation for the World Cup. Authorities may face calls for labor rights, LGBTQ equality and other causes in the glare of an international spotlight like no other. They might also have to contend with public drunkenness and hooliganism in a conservative, Islamic country. Gas-rich Qatar has hosted other major sporting events in recent years but nothing on the scale of the World Cup.

Report: Elon Musk plans to cut 75% of Twitter workforce

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Elon Musk plans to lay off most of Twitter's workforce if and when he becomes owner of the social media company. That's according to a report by The Washington Post. The report says Musk told prospective investors in his Twitter purchase that he planned to cut nearly 75% of San Francisco-based Twitter's employee base of 7,500 workers, leaving the company with a skeleton crew. Twitter and a representative for Musk attorney Alex Spiro did not immediately respond to messages seeking comment. Already, experts, nonprofits and even Twitter’s own staff have warned that pulling back investments on content moderation and data security could hurt Twitter and its users.

Emmett Till honored with statue in Mississippi community

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi community with an elaborate Confederate monument plans to unveil a larger-than-life statue of Emmett Till. Friday afternoon's dedication ceremony comes decades after white men kidnapped and killed the Black teenager over accusations that he flirted with a white woman in a country store. The 1955 lynching became a catalyst for the civil rights movement. Till’s mother, Mamie Till-Mobley, insisted on an open-casket funeral in Chicago so the world could see the horrors inflicted on her 14-year-old son. The 9-foot bronze statue in Greenwood, Mississippi, is a jaunty depiction of the living Till in slacks, a dress shirt and a tie with one hand on the brim of a hat.