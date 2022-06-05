AP News Summary at 1:41 p.m. EDT

Russia hits Kyiv with missiles; Putin warns West on arms

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russia took aim at Western military supplies for Ukraine by launching airstrikes on Kyiv that it claimed destroyed tanks donated from abroad. Meanwhile, Vladimir Putin warned Sunday that any Western deliveries of long-range rocket systems would prompt Moscow to hit “objects that we haven’t yet struck.” The Russian leader’s cryptic threat of a military escalation did not specify what the new targets might be, but it came days after the United States announced plans to deliver $700 million of security assistance for Ukraine. Those weapons include four precision-guided, medium-range rocket systems, as well as helicopters, Javelin anti-tank weapon systems, radars, tactical vehicles and more.

Pope Francis fuels new speculation on future of pontificate

ROME (AP) — Pope Francis has added fuel to rumors about the future of his pontificate. The Vatican announced Saturday he would visit the central Italian city of L’Aquila in August for a feast initiated by Pope Celestine V, one of the few pontiffs who resigned before Pope Benedict XVI stepped down in 2013. That has added to unsourced speculation in Italian and Catholic media that the 85-year-old Francis might be planning to follow in Benedict’s footsteps, given his increased mobility problems. Those rumors gained steam last week when Francis announced a consistory to create 21 new cardinals scheduled for Aug. 27. Sixteen of those cardinals are under 80 and eligible to vote in a conclave to elect Francis’ successor.

And she waved: Festive pageant caps queen's Platinum Jubilee

LONDON (AP) — Queen Elizabeth II has appeared at the balcony of Buckingham Palace, delighting fans who had hoped to catch a glimpse of her during the final day of festivities marking the monarch’s 70 years on the throne. The 96-year-old monarch has curtailed her schedule in recent months due to problems moving around. Earlier, a boisterous, colorful street pageant celebrating Queen Elizabeth II’s life and highlighting Britain’s diversity paraded through central London. When it was finished, thousands of people flooded onto the Mall in front of the palace, hoping to see the queen — and they did. One man who participated in the parade said “it’s a massive honor to be part of this, we’ve got the best queen in the world, don’t we?"

Trump's Ukraine impeachment shadows war, risks GOP response

WASHINGTON (AP) — Even the staunchest defense hawks in the Republican Party stood virtually united by Donald Trump’s side when the then-president was impeached in late 2019 after pressuring Ukraine’s leader for “a favor” and withholding $400 million in military aid. But when Russia invaded Ukraine this February, Republicans and Democrats cast aside impeachment politics, rallied to Ukraine’s side and swiftly shipped billions for the country's defense. The question ahead is whether the rare bipartisanship on Capitol Hill is resilient enough to withstand Trump’s isolationist influences on his party. Or will Republicans who yielded to Trump’s “America First” approach do so again, putting military and humanitarian support for Ukraine at risk.

Alaska's unusual House primary draws Palin, Santa, 46 others

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Alaska voters are facing an election unlike any they’ve seen, with 48 candidates running to succeed the man who held the state’s only U.S. House seat for 49 years. While some of the candidates in the upcoming special primary have name recognition, many are relative unknowns or political novices. The huge number of candidates and the short timeline for holding the election after the March 18 death of Republican U.S. Rep. Don Young has some voters overwhelmed and scrambling to learn more about their options. This will be the first election under a voter-approved system that ends party primaries, meaning all candidates are on the same one-page ballot.

Students of color push back on calls for police in schools

After the mass shooting at a Texas elementary school, schools around the country pledged to boost security measures and increased the presence of law enforcement on campus — partly to reassure parents and students. But police inside schools can make some students more uneasy, not less. Especially for Black students and other students of color, their personal experiences with policing can leave them feeling unsafe and alienated from school when they see officers on campus. Researchers have found that Black students report feeling less safe around police officers than their white peers.

Bolsonaro using medals to celebrate allies, family, himself

SAO PAULO (AP) — Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro has been bountiful in decorating ideological allies, ministers, loyalists and family members with medals and honors. He's even received six himself from his own administration. The nation’s three most prestigious medals have been given to more than three-quarters of Bolsonaro's current and former cabinet ministers. He's given out more medals to ministers since 2019 than any of his three elected predecessors did throughout their two terms. He recently gave the country's top Defense Ministry honor to Elon Musk — the first foreign civilian without a government position to receive the award since it was created in 2002.

3 dead, 11 wounded in downtown Philadelphia shooting

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Authorities say gunfire killed three people and wounded at least 11 others in one of downtown Philadelphia's most popular entertainment districts late Saturday night. Philadelphia Police Inspector D. F. Pace says officers were patrolling the downtown area when they heard multiple gunshots and witnessed several suspects firing into a large crowd just before midnight. Police say two men and a woman were among those killed in the shooting. Their names were not made public by authorities. The conditions of those who were wounded by gunfire remains unknown. Police have recovered two handguns. No arrests have been made.

Champ at 19, champ at 36: Nadal earns 14th French Open title

PARIS (AP) — Rafael Nadal beat Casper Ruud 6-3, 6-3, 6-0 in the French Open final for his 14th championship at Roland Garros and 22nd Grand Slam title overall. Those add to two records Nadal already owned. His victory Sunday came two days after his 36th birthday and made him the oldest title winner in the history of the clay-court tournament. The Spaniard’s first triumph there came in 2005 at age 19. No man or woman ever has won the singles trophy at any major event more than his 14 in Paris. And no man has won more Grand Slam titles than Nadal. The eighth-seeded Ruud is a 23-year-old from Norway who was participating in his first major final.

Inflation divide: The wealthy splurge, the poorest pull back

NEW YORK (AP) — Americans at the low end of the income rung are once again struggling to make ends meet. A confluence of factors — the expiration of federal stimulus checks and surging inflation on staples like gas and food — are driving an even bigger wedge between the haves and have-nots. While wealthier shoppers continue to splurge, low-income shoppers have pulled back faster than expected in the past two months. They’re focusing on necessities while turning to cheaper items or less expensive stores. And they’re buying only a little at a time. It’s a reversal from a year or so ago when low-income shoppers, flush with money from the government and buoyed by wage increases, were able to spend more freely.

