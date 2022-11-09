AP News Summary at 1:41 p.m. EST

GOP fights to retake House; Senate control too early to call

WASHINGTON (AP) — Republicans are fighting to retake the House while control of the Senate hinges on tight Arizona, Nevada and Georgia races. Tuesday's midterm election defied expectations of sweeping conservative victories driven by frustration over inflation and President Joe Biden’s leadership. In the most heartening news for Democrats, John Fetterman flipped Pennsylvania’s Republican-controlled Senate seat that’s key to the party’s hopes of maintaining control of the chamber. But Republican Sen. Ron Johnson of Wisconsin won reelection, raising the stakes of races that were too early to call. In the House, Republicans were also notching victories, including toppling House Democratic campaign chief Sean Patrick Maloney of New York.

Wisconsin’s Johnson beats Barnes; key Senate seat stays GOP

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson has defeated Democrat Mandela Barnes to keep a seat in Republican hands. Johnson won a third term in the midterm elections that concluded Tuesday, preventing Barnes from becoming the state’s first Black senator. Johnson, a Republican businessman, has drifted toward the right in recent years, including sometimes provocative and scientifically dubious statements during the coronavirus pandemic. Johnson successfully hammered Barnes on crime and inflation to overcome his own negatives. Barnes, the state’s lieutenant governor, had tried to make abortion a major issue in the campaign.

Abortion supporters win in conservative, liberal states

WASHINGTON (AP) — Abortion rights supporters won in the four states where access was on the ballot. Voters enshrined it into the state constitution in battleground Michigan as well as blue California and Vermont. An anti-abortion measure was defeated in deep-red Kentucky. The ballot initiatives come months after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade and the constitutional right to abortion it guaranteed to women nationwide. The June decision has led to near-total bans in a dozen states. Nationally, about two-thirds of voters say abortion should be legal in most or all cases, according to AP VoteCast, an expansive survey of over 90,000 voters across the country.

Russia says it's withdrawing troops from key Ukrainian city

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russia’s military has announced that it’s withdrawing from a key Ukrainian city and nearby areas. That would be one of the most significant and humiliating setbacks for Moscow’s forces in the 8-month-old war. Ukrainian authorities cautioned against considering the retreat a done deal. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has warned that the Russians were feigning a pullout from Kherson to lure the Ukrainian army into an entrenched battle in the strategic industrial port city. The withdrawal from Kherson would pile on another setback after Russia’s early failed attempt to capture the capital. Kherson is the only regional capital Russian forces captured since the Feb. 24 invasion began.

Griner sent to Russian penal colony to serve sentence

MOSCOW (AP) — American basketball star Brittney Griner's lawyers say she has been sent to a penal colony in Russia to serve her sentence for drug possession. A Russian court rejected an appeal of her nine-year sentence last month. The eight-time all-star center with the WNBA’s Phoenix Mercury was convicted Aug. 4. Police said they found vape canisters containing cannabis oil in her luggage. Griner’s arrest came at a time of heightened tensions between Moscow and Washington. The politically charged case could lead to a high-stakes prisoner exchange between Washington and Moscow.

Mindfulness worked as well for anxiety as drug in study

Mindfulness meditation appears to work as well as a standard drug to treat anxiety. That's according to the first head-to-head comparison of the two options. The study tested a widely used mindfulness program featuring weekly classes and daily practice at home. Researchers randomly assigned patients to that treatment or to daily use of a drug that is commonly used for depression and anxiety. After two months, anxiety severity decreased by 30% in both groups. The results were published Wednesday in the journal JAMA Psychiatry.

Climate talks host Egypt gets green energy, transport deals

SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt (AP) — Egypt, the host of this year’s U.N. climate talks, is racking up a number of deals to green its energy and transport systems still heavily reliant on heavily polluting fossil fuels. The agreements include a $10 billion investment to replace “inefficient thermal power plants.” Egypt also struck agreements with Norway and Germany in recent weeks to establish production facilities for hydrogen made with renewable energy. Currently Egypt gets more than 90% of its electricity from natural gas and oil, which scientists say need to be replaced by renewable energy sources to tackle climate change.

'Official' Twitter tag for some users appears, then vanishes

Now you see a new “official” label on some high-profile Twitter accounts, now you don’t. Twitter began adding gray “official” labels to some high-profile accounts to indicate that they are authentic. It's the latest twist in new owner Elon Musk’s chaotic overhaul of the platform and its verification system. Then the labels started disappearing. Even before, the rollout appeared arbitrary. Some politicians, news outlets and well-known personalities got the official label and others not. Musk seemed to acknowledge the confusion as he invited users to send him complaints.

Turtles in demand as pets, leading to a spike in poaching

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Scores of turtle species are under threat from poaching. The illegal trade of turtles in the United States is aimed mostly at markets in Asia and Europe, where reptiles, some with brightly colored shells, are coveted in the pet trade. Others are destined for dinner tables in Asia, where they are popular delicacies. The plight of turtles is expected to get plenty of attention at a wildlife trade conference in Panama this month. There are several proposals at the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora conference to increase protections for the alligator snapping turtle, the map turtle, the red-crowned roofed turtle and a few others.

Burst sewage pipe adds to infrastructure woes at COP27

SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt (AP) — Attendees of this year’s U.N. climate conference in Egypt found themselves stepping over streams of foul-smelling fluid Wednesday after a pipe or tank holding liquid waste appeared to have burst near one of the venue’s main throughfares. This came after participants earlier in the week complained that basic necessities such as drinking water and food were unavailable or required lengthy queuing under the simmering Sinai sun. Buckling floors and lack of toilet paper pointed to bad planning by meeting organizers, but paled in comparison to the stark contrast between the venue’s infrastructure and the talks’ lofty goal of tackling climate change. The event’s Egyptian hosts didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.