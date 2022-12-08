AP News Summary at 1:42 a.m. EST

Rapid fall from power, arrest for embattled Peru president

LIMA, Peru (AP) — In just three tumultuous hours, Peruvian President Pedro Castillo went from decreeing the dissolution of his country’s Congress to being replaced by his vice president and put under arrest. But the threats against his government had been building throughout his nearly 17-month presidency. The former school teacher and center-left political novice who won a runoff election in June 2021 by just 44,000 votes stepped onto a no-holds-barred political battlefield in Peru that is now on its sixth president in the six years. On Wednesday, he was removed from office and arrested on a charge of rebellion after dissolving the Congress before a scheduled impeachment vote.

Bill protecting same-sex, interracial unions set for passage

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House is set to take a final vote on protections for same-sex marriages. The vote Thursday will send the legislation to President Joe Biden, a monumental step in a decadeslong battle for nationwide recognition of such unions that reflects a stunning turnaround in societal attitudes. A law requiring all states to recognize same-sex marriages would be a relief for hundreds of thousands of couples who have married since the Supreme Court’s 2015 decision legalizing the marriages. The bipartisan legislation would also protect interracial unions by requiring states to recognize legal marriages regardless of “sex, race, ethnicity, or national origin."

Biden approval, views of economy steady, sour: AP-NORC poll

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is facing consistent but critical assessments of his leadership and the national economy as his second year in the White House comes to a close. A new poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research finds 43% of U.S. adults say they approve of the way Biden is handling his job as president, while 55% disapprove. That’s similar to October, just weeks before the Nov. 8 elections that most Americans considered pivotal for the country’s future. Only about a quarter say the nation is headed in the right direction or that the economy is in good condition.

Iran executes first known prisoner arrested in protests

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Iran says it has executed a prisoner convicted for a crime allegedly committed during the country’s ongoing nationwide protests. It's the first such death penalty carried out by Tehran. Iran’s Mizan news agency reported the execution on Thursday. It accused the man of blocking a street and attacking a security force member with a machete in Tehran. Iran has been rocked by protests since the Sept. 16 death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, who died after being detained by the country’s morality police. Activists warn others could be put to death as well soon since prosecutors say at least seven people have so far received death sentences over their involvement in the demonstrations.

Putin says Ukraine fight is taking longer than expected

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin acknowledges that what he calls his “special military operation” in Ukraine is taking longer than expected. When asked Wednesday about how long the war is taking, he responded: “Of course, it could be a lengthy process.” Russian troops invaded Ukraine more than nine months ago and unleashed fighting that has displaced millions from their homes, and killed and injured tens of thousands of people. Putin hailed his forces' occupation of Ukrainian territories as a major achievement. He said his country’s nuclear weapons serve as a deterrent to escalation. Putin has periodically hinted at his potential use of nuclear weapons. Also, fresh signs emerged that Russian officials are strengthening border defenses.

Australia wants Indonesia to monitor released bombmaker

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Australia’s government says it is seeking assurances from Indonesia that the man convicted of making the bombs used in the 2002 Bali terrorist attacks would continue to be monitored after his release from prison. Islamic militant Hisyam bin Alizein, also known as Umar Patek, was paroled Wednesday after serving about half of his original 20-year sentence, despite strong objections from Australia. The attacks killed 202 people, including 88 Australians. Indonesian authorities have said Patek, 55, was successfully reformed in prison and they will use him to influence other militants to turn away from terrorism.

Georgia vote gives Harris reprieve as Senate tiebreaker

WASHINGTON (AP) — Vice President Kamala Harris has outpaced all her predecessors for the number of tiebreaking votes cast in the Senate. But now the pressure will be off because Democrats have expanded their majority to 51 seats with Sen. Raphael Warnock’s victory in the Georgia runoff. Although she could still be called upon in a pinch, her party will have more breathing room on close votes — meaning Harris will have more flexibility in her schedule. During her first two years in office, she’s often had to stick close to home in case she was needed to advance legislation or a nomination on Capitol Hill.

EXPLAINER: Pronouns, nonbinary people and the Club Q attack

The Colorado Springs gay bar shooting suspect’s assertion of being nonbinary has put gender identity, pronouns and some sensitive questions around them back into the spotlight. Nonbinary people and advocates say that respecting Anderson Lee Aldrich’s request to be referenced with they/them pronouns does not amount to placating someone accused of a heinous act. But they do worry that Aldrich’s case could lead to negative assumptions about all nonbinary people. And they stress that any skepticism about Aldrich’s gender identity shouldn’t be used as an excuse to doubt all nonbinary people or cast aspersions on how they use pronouns.

Officials talk biodiversity as drought stunts Kenya wildlife

ARCHERS POST, Kenya (AP) — In Kenya’s sweltering northern Samburu county, a destructive drought exacerbated by climate change and degraded barren lands are wreaking havoc on people and wildlife. After four consecutive years of failed rains causing some of the worst conditions in 40 years, elephants — either dead or alive but starving — have become commonplace among Samburu’s villages. How to better protect fragile ecosystems from a warming climate, including Kenya’s savannah grasslands, will form part of discussions at this week’s United Nations biodiversity conference — known as COP15 — in Montreal in Canada.

New York Times journalists, other workers on 24-hour strike

NEW YORK (AP) — Hundreds of journalists and other employees at The New York Times began a 24-hour walkout Thursday in what would be the first strike of its kind at the newspaper in more than 40 years. It would be the first strike of its kind at the paper in more than 40 years. Newsroom employees and other members of The NewsGuild of New York say they are fed up with bargaining that has dragged on since their last contract expired in March 2021. The union announced last week that more than 1,100 employees would stage a 24-hour work stoppage starting at 12:01 a.m. Thursday unless a deal could be struck. The union said Wednesday the walkout would take place. A Times spokesperson said the paper has contingency plans to continue operating with minimal disruptions.