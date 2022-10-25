AP News Summary at 1:42 p.m. EDT

Conspiracy pushers target races for local election posts

SHELTON, Wash. (AP) — Races for the positions that oversee elections at the local level are being targeted by those peddling election conspiracies and falsely claiming that former President Donald Trump won the 2020 election. As many as 1,700 of those offices are up for election this year, creating a dizzying patchwork of places where election conspiracy theorists can penetrate the country’s voting system. Those positions administer local elections and oversee the people who actually hand out ballots, tally votes and report results. A race for auditor in Mason County, Washington, provides a sharp contrast between candidates. Democratic incumbent Paddy McGuire defends election integrity while Republican challenger Steve Duenkel calls mail voting inherently risky and questions election results.

Ukraine alleges Russian dirty bomb deception at nuke plant

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukraine’s nuclear energy operator says Russian forces have performed secret work at Europe's largest nuclear power plant. The activity could shed light on Russia’s unsubstantiated claims that Kyiv’s forces are preparing a “provocation” involving a radioactive device. Ukrainian nuclear operator Energoatom said Tuesday it “assumes" the Russians are preparing "a terrorist act using nuclear materials and radioactive waste" stored at the plant. It says the destruction of containers of spent nuclear fuel would lead to a radiation accident and the contamination of several hundred square kilometers (miles) of adjacent territory. Ukraine has dismissed Moscow’s claim as an attempt to distract attention from the Kremlin’s own alleged plans to detonate a dirty bomb.

Adidas ends partnership with Ye over antisemitic remarks

NEW YORK (AP) — Adidas has ended its partnership with the rapper formerly known as Kanye West over his offensive and antisemitic remarks. The German sportswear company said Tuesday in a statement that it “does not tolerate antisemitism and any other sort of hate speech" and called Ye’s recent comments and actions “unacceptable, hateful and dangerous." It comes after Adidas faced pressure to cut ties with Ye, with celebrities and others on social media urging the company to act. It said at the beginning of the month that it was placing its lucrative sneaker deal with the rapper under review. Adidas is just the latest company to end connections with Ye, who also has been suspended from Twitter and Instagram.

Sunak takes over as UK prime minister amid economic crisis

LONDON (AP) — Rishi Sunak has become Britain’s third prime minister of the year. He is now tasked with taming an economic crisis that has left the country’s finances in a precarious state and millions of Britons struggling to pay their food and energy bills. Sunak is the U.K.’s first leader of color. He met King Charles III at Buckingham Palace on Tuesday. The monarch officially asked the new leader of the governing Conservative Party to form a government. Sunak clinched the leadership position Monday as his party tries to stabilize the economy and its own plunging popularity. That's after the brief, disastrous term of Liz Truss.

School gunman had AR-15-style weapon, 600 rounds of ammo

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Police say the 19-year-old gunman who killed a teacher and a 15-year-old girl at a St. Louis high school was armed with an AR-15-style rifle and what appeared to be more than 600 rounds of ammunition. Orlando Harris also left behind a hand-written note offering his explanation for the shooting Monday at Central Visual and Performing Arts High School. Tenth-grader Alexandria Bell and 61-year-old physical education teacher Jean Kuczka died and seven students were wounded. The attack forced students to barricade doors and huddle in classroom corners, jump from windows and run out of the building to seek safety. Police killed Harris in an exchange of gunfire.

Russian court rejects Griner appeal of her 9-year sentence

MOSCOW (AP) — A Russian court has rejected an appeal by U.S. basketball star Brittney Griner of her nine-year prison sentence for drug possession, a step that could move her closer to a possible high-stakes prisoner swap between Moscow and Washington. The all-star center with the WNBA’s Phoenix Mercury and two-time Olympic gold medalist was convicted Aug. 4 after police said they found vape canisters containing cannabis oil in her luggage at a Moscow airport. Reflecting pressure on the U.S. administration to do more to bring Griner home, the U.S. secretary of state revealed in July that Washington had made a proposal to get Griner home, along with Paul Whelan, an American serving a 16-year sentence in Russia for espionage.

Ash Carter, defense chief who opened combat to women, dies

WASHINGTON (AP) — Ash Carter, the Obama administration defense secretary who opened military combat jobs to women, has died at age 68. His family says he died after suffering a heart attack on Monday. In 2015, Carter ordered the military to open all jobs to women, removing the final barriers that kept women from serving in combat, including the most dangerous and grueling commando posts. The following year, he ended the ban on transgender troops, saying it was the right thing to do. Known as a defense thinker and strategist, Carter was a nuclear expert, three-time Pentagon executive, budget guru and academician who had served as a defense civilian in the building over a period of 35 years.

'They took my big love': Ukraine woman searches for answers

OZERA, Ukraine (AP) — Tetiana Boikiv watched from the cellar doorway as the Russian soldiers questioned the man she called her big, big love. They took him away, and she never saw him again. While it is Bucha that has captured the world’s attention, the atrocities there are part of a trail of violence that has spread far and wide. Much of the violence was systemic, not random, conceived and implemented within the command structures of the Russian military, an investigation by The Associated Press and Frontline found. Ukrainian prosecutors say they will address every crime committed in this war, but they are scrambling to triage more than 40,000 war crimes investigations. That left Boikiv on her own to find her husband.

Sleep apnea device recall drags on, stoking frustration

WASHINGTON (AP) — A massive recall of sleep apnea machines is expected to drag into next year. That's caused frustration for U.S. patients and led federal officials to consider rare legal steps to speed the replacement effort. Dutch manufacturer Philips has recalled more than 5 million machines worldwide due to foam that can deteriorate, releasing potentially harmful byproducts. While customers were supposed to receive new machines within a year, the company says shipments will continue into 2023. That's left many U.S. patients to choose between using a recalled device or trying other risky remedies. U.S. regulators have warned they may take the unprecedented step of ordering Philips to step up its effort.

Editors at Bartlett's work to keep up with what's quotable

NEW YORK (AP) — Words. Words. Words. For more than 150 years, "Bartlett's Familiar Quotations" has been a guide for memorable expressions and the 19th edition has just been published. The new book welcomes thousands to the unofficial canon of quotability, from Ta-Nehisi Coates and the late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg to President Joe Biden and Elon Musk. Former President Donald Trump is also a new entry, and a test case for choosing from a seemingly endless barrage of newsmaking words, spoken or tweeted at all hours.