AP News Summary at 1:43 p.m. EDT

Author Salman Rushdie attacked on lecture stage in New York

CHAUTAUQUA, N.Y. (AP) — Author Salman Rushdie has been attacked and apparently stabbed in the neck as he was about to give a lecture in western New York. An Associated Press reporter witnessed a man storm the stage Friday at the Chautauqua Institution and begin punching or stabbing Rushdie as he was being introduced. The author was taken or fell to the floor, and the man was restrained. Rushdie’s book “The Satanic Verses” has been banned in Iran since 1988, as many Muslims consider it to be blasphemous. A year later, Iran’s late leader Grand Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini issued a fatwa, or edict, calling for Rushdie’s death. A more than $3 million bounty has been offered for anyone who kills Rushdie.

Trump home search: Judge deciding on unsealing the warrant

WASHINGTON (AP) — A federal judge will decide soon whether to grant the Department of Justice’s request to unseal the warrant that authorized the FBI to search former President Donald Trump’s Florida estate. Attorney General Merrick Garland has declared there is “substantial public interest in this matter,” and Trump has backed the warrant’s “immediate” release.. Garland's request came after the Justice Department asked a court to unseal the warrant, citing “substantial public interest in the matter.” Trump has been provided at least some of the records the government is seeking to unseal, but he and his lawyers have declined, so far, to make them public.

Ohio gunman appeared to threaten FBI after Trump search

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A law enforcement official says a gunman who died in a shootout after trying to get inside the FBI’s Cincinnati office appeared to have posted calls on social media for FBI agents to be killed and for people to take up arms in the wake of the search at Donald Trump’s home. The official was not authorized to discuss the investigation publicly and spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity. The gunman, 42-year-old Ricky Shiffer, was killed on Thursday. The official said investigators are examining whether he had ties to far-right extremist groups such as the Proud Boys.

Polio detected in NYC's sewage, suggesting virus circulating

NEW YORK (AP) — Health officials say it is possible that hundreds of people in New York state have gotten polio and don’t know it. The pronouncement came Friday after they said the virus that causes the potentially deadly disease has been detected in New York City’s wastewater. Authorities say the presence of the virus in wastewater suggests that it is circulating locally. They are urging parents to get their children vaccinated. One person suffered paralysis weeks ago because of a polio infection north of the city. Most people infected with polio have no symptoms but can still give the virus to others for days or weeks.

Anne Heche on life support, survival of crash 'not expected'

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A spokesperson for Anne Heche says the actor is on life support after suffering a brain injury in a fiery crash a week ago and isn't expected to survive. The statement released on behalf of her family said she is being kept on life support to determine if she is a viable organ donor. Earlier Thursday, police said they are investigating Heche for driving under the influence of drugs. Heche crashed her car into a Los Angeles area house on Aug. 5. A police spokesman said Thursday that detectives with a search warrant took a blood sample from Heche, and it showed narcotics in her system. A spokeswoman for Heche declined comment on the investigation.

Dems near congressional passage of climate, health package

WASHINGTON (AP) — Democrats are moving their landmark climate and health care bill toward final congressional approval. The House is debating the legislation Friday and approval over solid Republican opposition doesn't seem in doubt, five days after Senate passage. A final congressional OK would hand President Joe Biden a back-from-the-dead triumph on his top domestic goals. Democrats hope that will energize voters going into November’s congressional elections. The package is much smaller than Biden's original environment and social legislation that failed in Congress last year. But it's Washington's biggest ever effort on climate change, curbs pharmaceutical prices and gives Democrats bragging rights to addressing long-held party goals.

Kansas abortion vote shows limits of GOP's strength

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Last week, Kansas voters overwhelmingly rejected a ballot measure that would have allowed state lawmakers to tighten restrictions on abortion. An Associated Press analysis of the voting results found high turnout among Democratic and independent voters contributed to that result. But even in traditionally conservative Kansas — a state Donald Trump carried by double digits in 2020's presidential election — support for the abortion measure was lower in every single county than support for the former president had been two years ago. In other states, abortion-rights supporters and opponents alike are using the Kansas vote to drive their followers to the polls.

European drought dries up rivers, kills fish, shrivels crops

LUX, France (AP) — An unprecedented drought is afflicting nearly half of Europe. It is damaging agriculture, forcing water restrictions, causing wildfires and threatening aquatic species. Water levels are falling on major rivers such as the Danube, the Rhine and the Po, endangering shipping. There hasn't been significant rainfall for almost two months in the continent's western, central and southern regions. Britain on Friday declared a drought across southern and central England amid one of the driest summers on record. Human-caused global warming is exacerbating conditions as hotter temperatures speed up evaporation and reduced snowfall limits fresh water supplies for irrigation. One French farmer has already started using his stores of winter fodder for his dairy cows as the grass turns brown.

Conservative push to alter Constitution focuses on primaries

DENVER (AP) — Conservative groups pushing for a convention of the states as a way to amend the U.S. Constitution have been spending hundreds of thousands of dollars in state legislative primaries to elect Republican lawmakers sympathetic to their cause. Much of the money comes from groups that do not have to disclose their donors, masking the identity of who is funding the push to change the Constitution. Their goals are vague and include limiting the power and jurisdiction of the federal government, and imposing fiscal restraints. No amendment to the Constitution has ever been done through a state convention.

More Black NFL retirees win dementia cases in rescored tests

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Hundreds of Black NFL retirees denied payouts in the $1 billion concussion settlement now qualify for awards after their tests were rescored to eliminate racial bias. A report released Friday shows that 61 men now qualify or will get increased awards. Changes to the settlement made last year are meant to make the tests race-blind. The use of “race norming” in the scoring made it more difficult for Blacks to prove they had dementia and qualify for awards averaging $500,000 or more. Now, nearly 650 men who didn't initially qualify have had their tests rescored. And thousands more can be rescored or retested.