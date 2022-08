AP News Summary at 1:44 p.m. EDT

Student loan relief limited for many by US drug war's legacy

Many have cheered the White House proposal to provide student loan debt relief to millions of Americans as a significant step toward addressing the nation’s racial wealth gap and other inequities facing borrowers of color. President Joe Biden said his plan would address the “especially heavy” debt burden felt among Black and Hispanic borrowers. But Black and Hispanic Americans were disproportionately shut out of access to federal student loan programs due to a “war on drugs” policy that the president supported as a U.S. senator. Criminal justice reform advocates say the president’s solutions to the student debt crisis should be as comprehensive as the anti-drug laws were.

EXPLAINER: What spurred the bloody armed clashes in Baghdad?

BAGHDAD (AP) — Iraq witnessed bloody street violence for nearly 24 hours spurred by loyalists of a powerful Shiite cleric, Muqtada al-Sadr, that was the culmination of a 10-month power struggle. By reversing course and instructing his loyalists to withdraw Tuesday the cleric once again showcased his enduring power over his followers and sent a dangerous message to his Iran-backed Shiite political rivals. Al-Sadr has long derived his political influence from his ability to both command his mass following to destabilize the street, and just as quickly bring them into line. With the roots of the political impasse still unresolved, conflict can flare up again.

In new gun law, a quiet breakthrough for victims of abuse

WASHINGTON (AP) — Victims of abuse and their families saw a quiet breakthrough this summer when a new bipartisan gun safety law made it more difficult for intimate partners convicted of domestic abuse to obtain firearms. Congress' move to close the so-called “boyfriend loophole” was nearly a decade in the making. It makes it tougher for a convicted domestic abuser to obtain firearms even when the abuser is not married to or doesn't have a child with the victim. Advocates and lawmakers are hopeful the change will save countless lives and become a significant part of the law’s legacy.

Heavy fighting rages in Ukraine's Russian-occupied south

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — A surge in fighting on Ukraine's southern front is fueling speculation that the long-awaited Ukrainian counteroffensive to try to turn the tide of the war is underway. Ukraine claims it destroyed bridges and ammunition depots and pounded command posts in the Russian-occupied Kherson region, while Russia says it repelled the attack and inflicted heavy casualties. Ukrainian authorities are keeping the world guessing about their intentions, and cautioning against excessive optimism in a conflict that has seen changing fortunes before.

Diana's death stunned the world — and changed the royals

LONDON (AP) — Above all, there was shock. That’s the word people use when they remember Princess Diana’s death in a Paris car crash 25 years ago this week. The woman the world watched grow from a shy teenage nursery school teacher into a glamorous celebrity who comforted AIDS patients and campaigned for land mine removal couldn’t be dead at the age of 36. Could she? But it was that shock that cemented Diana’s legacy as the woman who brought lasting change to Britain’s royal family, helping it bridge the gap between centuries of tradition and a new, multi-cultural nation in the internet age.

Musk cites whistleblower as new reason to exit Twitter deal

Elon Musk and Twitter lobbed salvos at each other in the latest round of legal filings over the billionaire Tesla CEO’s aborted plan to buy the social media platform. Musk filed more paperwork to terminate his agreement to buy Twitter. This time it's based on information in a whistleblower complaint filed by Twitter’s former head of security. In a separate SEC filing, Twitter responded to what it called Musk’s latest “purported termination.” The company said saying it’s based solely on statements made by a third party that “are riddled with inconsistencies and inaccuracies and lack important context.”

Mississippi capital: Water everywhere, not a drop to drink

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi’s capital city is struggling with multiple water problems — too much on the ground after heavy rainfall in the past week, and not enough safe water coming through the pipes for people to use. Parts of Jackson were without running water Tuesday because flooding worsened problems in one of two water-treatment plants. The city of 150,000 had already been under a boil-water notice for a month because the Health Department found cloudy water that could cause digestive problems. Gov. Tate Reeves said late Monday that he’s declaring a state of emergency for Jackson’s water system.

Gen Z, millennials speak out on reluctance to become parents

NEW YORK (AP) — Overwhelming student debt. The climate crisis. Low salaries. Members of the Gen Z and millennial generations cite them all as reasons they don't want to bear or raise children. Their reluctance has helped drive down the birth rate in the United States. The U.S. birth rate fell 4% in 2020. It was the largest single-year decrease in nearly 50 years, according to a government report. The government noted a 1% uptick in U.S. births last year, but the number of babies born was still lower than before the coronavirus pandemic. It was about 86,000 fewer than in 2019. Some people are taking surgical measures: tube removal and vasectomy.

Danube drought reveals parts of hidden World War II history

PRAHOVO, Serbia (AP) — The worst drought in Europe in decades hasn't only scorched farmland and hampered river traffic. It also has exposed a part of World War II history that had almost been forgotten. The hulks of dozens of German battleships have emerged from the mighty Danube River as its water levels dropped. A rusty hull, a broken mast where the swastika flag used to fly, an upper deck where a command bridge used to be, a barrel that could have been holding fuel. They all lean on a pebblestone dune that has emerged in the middle of the huge river that separates Serbia and Romania near the Serbian port of Prahovo. Some of the ships are still laden with munitions. They belonged to Nazi Germany’s Black Sea fleet that was deliberately sunk by the Germans.

Tank defies hearing loss for 'R&B Money,' his final album

NEW YORK (AP) — R&B star Tank began contemplating his final album after considering pursuing other endeavors. However, that timeline was accelerated after losing one of his most essential tools: his hearing. “It just made me look at time differently. It just made me say, ’Man, if I can lose and lose an ear in three days, I could possibly lose the other one in the next three,” said the crooner whose career began singing backup for stars Ginuwine and Aaliyah. “R&B Money," his ninth studio album, is a 17-track project with a back-to-basics R&B approach featuring appearances from Chris Brown, Alex Isley and more. It also includes the singles “I Deserve” and “Can’t Let It Show” which both reached No. 1 on Billboard’s Adult R&B Airplay chart.