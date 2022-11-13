AP News Summary at 1:44 p.m. EST

Bomb rocks avenue in heart of Istanbul; 6 dead, dozens hurt

ISTANBUL (AP) — Authorities say a bomb has exploded on a major pedestrian avenue in the heart of Istanbul, killing six people and wounding several dozen. Emergency vehicles rushed to the scene on Istiklal Avenue. That's a popular thoroughfare lined with shops and restaurants that leads to the iconic Taksim Square. In one video posted online, a loud bang could be heard and a flash seen as pedestrians turned and ran away. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan called Sunday's blast a “treacherous attack” and said its perpetrators would be punished. Authorities said six people were killed and another 81 were wounded.

Kherson celebrates Russian exit yet faces huge rebuilding

KHERSON, Ukraine (AP) — Residents of Kherson are celebrating for a third straight day the end of Russia’s eight-month occupation of the southern Ukrainian city. Yet even as they rejoice, authorities are taking stock of the huge extent of the damage left behind by the Kremlin’s retreating forces. A jubilant crowd gathered in Kherson’s main square Sunday, despite the distant thumps of artillery fire that could be heard as Ukrainian forces pressed on to push out Moscow’s invasion force. Kherson, however, still lacks electricity and running water and has shortages of food and medicine. Residents said Russian troops plundered the city, carting away loot as they withdrew last week.

Kherson Diary: No power, no water but the joy just flows

KHERSON, Ukraine (AP) — Where just last week there was fear in Kherson, now there is an abundance of joy. That emotion is bursting out even though there is no power, no water and barely any cellphone coverage in the southern Ukrainian city that was liberated in the last few days. Life promises to be tough for weeks to come, as winter bites down. Russia’s poisoned parting gifts were destroying key infrastructure and seeding deadly booby traps. Still, at least hope and happiness are back, which will more than do for now. In scenes reminiscent of cities liberated by Allied forces in World War II, Kherson residents are pouring into the city’s central square, honking car horns, dancing, weeping and hugging.

Shorter voting window could cut turnout in Georgia runoff

ATLANTA (AP) — There will be only four weeks before the Dec. 6 runoff in Georgia between Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock and Republican Herschel Walker for U.S. Senate. Factoring in the Thanksgiving holiday, many Georgians are likely to be offered only five weekdays of early in-person voting beginning Nov. 28. The primary runoffs held in June showed the time for mail ballots to be received and returned can be very tight. Those changes could produce lower turnout and give Republicans clear advantages. But the runoff next month won’t be for Senate control. Democrats kept control of the Senate on Saturday with the victory of Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto in Nevada.

Abortion rights wins in Kentucky, elsewhere stoke supporters

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — An election win for abortion-rights supporters in Kentucky will be tested this week when the state’s Supreme Court considers the state's abortion ban. It’s the first legal test for abortion rights after midterm elections in which voters across the country came down on the side of keeping abortion legal. Supporters in Kentucky say the high court should consider the failure of a proposed amendment that would have ensured there was no right to abortion in the constitution. Supporters in Michigan and Vermont are hoping that Democratic majorities in legislatures will further protections for abortion.

Dallas air show crash kills 6; bomber, fighter jet involved

DALLAS (AP) — Authorities say six people were killed in a collision between two vintage military aircraft at a Dallas air show. The collision happened Saturday afternoon at the Commemorative Air Force Wings Over Dallas show at the Dallas Executive Airport. The Federal Aviation Administration says a Boeing B-17 Flying Fortress and a Bell P-63 Kingcobra collided and crashed. Videos on social media show two aircraft colliding before they both rapidly descend, causing a large fire and plumes of black smoke to billow into the sky. Citing the Dallas County medical examiner, county Judge Clay Jenkins tweeted Sunday that six people were killed and authorities are continuing work to identify the victims.

Biden-Xi summit: What Biden wants, what Xi wants

PHNOM PENH, Cambodia (AP) — When U.S. President Joe Biden sits down with China's Xi Jinping on Monday, don't expect concessions from the U.S. side. There will be no real deliverables, which is government-speak for specific achievements. Don’t expect a cheery joint statement, either. Instead, the two leaders will be circling each other to game out how to manage a relationship that the U.S. has determined poses the biggest economic and military threat. At the same time, U.S. officials have repeatedly stressed that they see the two countries’ interactions as one of competition — and that they want to avoid conflict.

Sandy Hook memorial opens nearly 10 years after 26 killed

NEWTOWN, Conn. (AP) — A memorial to the 20 first graders and six educators killed in the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting has opened to the public, a month before the 10th anniversary of the massacre. No ceremony was planned Sunday at the site a short distance from the school. It has become a custom in Newtown on anniversaries and other remembrances of the shooting to mark them with quiet reflection. Relatives of the victims were given a private tour of the grounds on Saturday. Paths at the memorial lead to a water feature with a sycamore tree in the middle and the victims’ names engraved on the top of a surrounding supporting wall.

Artemisia Gentileschi's 1616 nude to be digitally unveiled

FLORENCE, Italy (AP) — Restorers in the Italian city of Florence have begun a six-month project to clean and digitally unveil a long-censored nude by Artemisia Gentileschi. Gentileschi is one of the most prominent women in the history of Italian art. She is riding a wave of renewed popularity in the #MeToo era. Her painting, the “Allegory of Inclination,” features a life-size female nude, believed to be a self-portrait, that was covered by swirling veils and drapery some 70 years after Gentileschi painted it in 1616. Restorers won't be able to remove the cover-up strokes due to the risk of damaging the painting underneath. But they will instead produce a digital version of the original, which will be on display beginning next September.

‘Black Panther' sequel scores 2nd biggest debut of 2022

The box office roared back to life with the long-awaited release of “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.” The Marvel sequel earned $180 million in ticket sales from more than 4,396 theaters in the U.S. and Canada, according to estimates from The Walt Disney Co. on Sunday, making it the second biggest opening of the year behind “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.” Overseas, it brought in an additional $150 million from 50 territories, bringing its worldwide total to $330 million. Second place went to the DC superhero “Black Adam,” with $8.6 million. “Ticket to Paradise” landed in third with $6.1 million.