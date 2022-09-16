AP News Summary at 2:04 p.m. EDT

Trump openly embraces, amplifies QAnon conspiracy theories

Donald Trump is increasingly embracing and endorsing the QAnon conspiracy theory, even as the number of frightening real-world events linked to the movement rises. Using his Truth Social platform, Trump this week reposted an image of himself overlaid with the words “the Storm is Coming." In QAnon lore, the storm refers to Trump's final victory, when his opponents supposedly will be tried and possibly executed. It's among dozens of recent Q-related posts from the Republican former president, who also ended a rally with a QAnon song. Experts who study QAnon say Trump may be trying to rally his most stalwart supporters as investigations into his conduct escalate.

Ukrainian president: Burial site contains torture victims

IZIUM, Ukraine (AP) — Investigators searching through a mass burial site in Ukraine have found evidence that some of the dead were tortured, including bodies with broken limbs and ropes around their necks. That's according to Ukrainian President Volodymr Zelenskyy, who spoke Friday. The site near Izium was recently recaptured from Russian forces. It appears to be one of the largest of its kind discovered in Ukraine. Zelenskyy rushed out a video statement just hours after the exhumations began, apparently to underscore the gravity of the discovery.

Putin vows to press attack on Ukraine; courts India, China

SAMARKAND, Uzbekistan (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin has vowed to press his attack against Ukraine despite its latest counteroffensive. Speaking to reporters Friday after attending a summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization in Uzbekistan, Putin said the “liberation” of Ukraine’s entire eastern Donbas region remained Russia’s main military goal and that there was no need to revise it. Putin says “we aren’t in a rush,” adding that Russia has only deployed volunteer soldiers to fight in Ukraine. Asked about the Ukrainian counteroffensive that forced Russian forces to withdraw from large swaths of northeastern Ukraine last week, Putin replied: “Let’s how it develops and how it ends.”

Live updates: Wait to see queen's coffin extends to 24 hours

The line organized by British authorities for people to view Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin as she lies in state has reopened after being closed for more than seven hours due to a surge in numbers. But officials said Friday afternoon that people may have to stand in line for more than 24 hours before reaching Westminster Hall. And they say that it will be cold during the night. The line was about 5 miles (8 kilometers) long, snaking along the banks of the River Thames. Hundreds of thousands of people are expected to pay their respects before Monday’s state funeral.

LONDON DIARY: Reflections from the queue to mourn the queen

LONDON (AP) — Waiting in line to bid farewell to Queen Elizabeth II is a singular event — no matter who you are. AP correspondent Samya Kullab was No. 3,017 in the queue one day this week outside Westminster Hall. The line was full of people touched by the queen's death in different ways. And as they wait in line and chat, they find things they have in common — and realize that they'd have never met if it were not for this singular event. In nearly eight hours in line, Kullab is able to make a bit more sense of the outpouring that the monarch's death brought to Britain.

Surprise is key part of migrant travel from Florida, Texas

EDGARTOWN, Mass. (AP) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis took the playbook of a fellow Republican, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, to a new level by catching officials flat-footed in Martha's Vineyard with two planeloads of Venezuelan migrants. An immigration attorney says the migrants had "no idea of where they were going or where they were” when they arrived on the wealthy Massachusetts island. Providing little or no information is part of the plan. On Friday, the migrants were being moved voluntarily to a military base on nearby Cape Cod. Gov. Charlie Baker says he will activate up to 125 National Guard members to assist.

Racism seen as root of water crisis in Mississippi capital

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A boil-water advisory has been lifted for Mississippi's capital, and the state will stop handing out free bottled water on Saturday. But the crisis isn't over. Water pressure still hasn't been fully restored in Jackson, and some residents say their tap water still comes out looking dirty and smelling like sewage. Carey Wooten says even her dog won't drink it. Jackson's treatment plants need billions in repairs, the mayor says. Many blame systemic racism as the root cause. The tax base plummeted after white people moved to the suburbs in response to school desegregation, and government policies denied resources to the Black and poor people who stayed in the city.

Book ban efforts surging in 2022, library association says

NEW YORK (AP) — The wave of attempted book banning and restrictions continues to intensify, the American Library Association reported Friday. Numbers for 2022 already approach last year’s totals, which were the highest levels in decades. “I’ve never seen anything like this,” says Deborah Caldwell-Stone, director of the ALA’s Office for Intellectual Freedom. Friday’s announcement is timed to Banned Books Week, which highlights some of the most contested releases. It begins Sunday and will be promoted around the country through table displays, posters, bookmarks and stickers and through readings, essay contests and other events.

Oktoberfest is back but inflation hits brewers, cost of beer

MUNICH (AP) — Oktoberfest is on tap again in Germany after two years of pandemic cancellations. The beer will be just as cold and the roast pork knuckle just as crispy. Mayor Dieter Reiter says the return of the city’s hallmark tourist event on Saturday is “beautiful.” But brewers and visitors are under pressure from inflation in ways they could hardly imagine in 2019. Energy, barley, hops, even paper and glue for labels, cardboard for cases and steel barrels have all gone up in price as record inflation has taken hold across Europe. The price of one of the hefty mugs that revelers will hoist has gone up by 15%, with the brewing industry under pressure from rising costs.

Review: A classic battle epic in ‘The Woman King’

In “The Woman King,” Viola Davis a mass of muscle, battle wounds and world weariness as General Nanisca, the head of the Agojie, an all-female unit of warriors who protected the West African Kingdom of Dohemy in the 19th century. Directed by Gina Prince-Bythewood the film is a throwback of sorts to the big, exciting, emotional warrior epics that used to be all too common at the multiplex, with the twist that it’s women not men driving the action, writes Associated Press Film Writer Lindsey Bahr in her review. Rated PG-13, “The Woman King” is currently playing in theaters nationwide.