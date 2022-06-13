AP News Summary at 2:04 p.m. EDT

Jan. 6 witness: Trump 'detached from reality' over election

WASHINGTON (AP) — Donald Trump’s closest campaign advisers, top government officials and even his family were systematically dismantling his false claims of 2020 election fraud ahead of the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol. But the defeated president was becoming “detached from reality” clinging to outlandish theories to stay in power. That's the assessment from former Attorney General Bill Barr testifying at Monday's House hearing investigating the insurrection. The panel is delving deeper into what it calls the “big lie,” the defeated Republican president’s false claims of voter fraud. The panel says Trump's falsehoods provoked a mob of his supporters to attack the Capitol.

Takeaways: Trump's mind 'made up,' the Giuliani factor

WASHINGTON (AP) — In its second day of June hearings, the House panel investigating the Jan. 6, 2021 insurrection is making the case that Trump and his advisers knew that his claims of fraud in the 2020 election were false. The argument is key to the committee's overall investigation as the nine-member panel is laying out the evidence about what led to the violent insurrection. The rioters who broke into the Capitol that day and interrupted the certification of President Joe Biden’s victory were echoing Trump’s falsehoods. The committee is using video clips from more than 1,000 closed-door interviews over the last year.

Markets tumble worldwide, bear market growls on Wall Street

NEW YORK (AP) — Fears about a possible recession are pounding markets worldwide on Monday, and Wall Street’s S&P 500 tumbled into the maw of what’s known as a bear market after sinking more than 20% below its record set early this year. The S&P 500 dropped 2.7% in the first chance for investors to trade after getting the weekend to reflect on the stunning news that inflation is getting worse, not better. Prices are also falling sharply for everything from bonds to bitcoin as speculation rises the Federal Reserve will get more aggressive to get inflation under control, even if it risks a recession.

The battle of Donbas could prove decisive in Ukraine war

Day after day, Russia is pounding the easterb Donbas region of Ukraine with relentless artillery and air raids, making slow but steady progress to seize the industrial heartland of its neighbor. With the fighting now in its fourth month, it’s a high-stakes campaign that could dictate the course of the entire war. If Russia prevails in the battle of Donbas, it will mean that Ukraine loses not only land. It could lose the bulk of its most capable military forces, opening the way for Moscow to grab more territory and dictate its terms to Kyiv. A Russian failure in the Donbas, however, could lay the grounds for a Ukrainian counteroffensive — and possibly lead to political upheaval for the Kremlin.

Vulnerable Dems run against Washington — and their party

NEW YORK (AP) — Many of the nation’s most vulnerable Democrats are actively trying to distance themselves from Washington — and their party — as the midterm season enters its next phase. Democratic candidates in key midterm battlegrounds are facing deep frustration from the voters who will decide their fate in November. Candidates in Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, Nevada and New Hampshire are railing against the institutions that they have controlled for the last 16 months. It's a strategy born of necessity given the political climate Democrats are facing. President Joe Biden remains deeply unpopular and the cost of basic goods is soaring under their watch.

US: Pfizer COVID-19 shot appears effective for kids under 5

WASHINGTON (AP) — A review by federal health officials says that Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine appears safe and effective for children under 5, the only group not currently eligible for vaccination. The review from the Food and Drug Administration is a key step toward an expected decision to begin vaccinating babies, toddlers and preschoolers as soon as June 21. Parents have been waiting months to protect America’s youngest children, who number roughly 18 million. On Wednesday the FDA will ask an outside panel of experts to vote on whether to recommend the shots.

UK reports 104 more cases of monkeypox, mostly in men

LONDON (AP) — British health officials have detected another 104 cases of monkeypox in England in what has become the biggest outbreak beyond Africa of the normally rare disease. The U.K.’s Health Security Agency said there were now 470 cases of monkeypox across the country, with the vast majority in gay or bisexual men. Scientists warn that anyone, regardless of sexual orientation, is susceptible to catching monkeypox if they are in close, physical contact with an infected person or their clothing or bed sheets.Last week WHO said 1,285 cases of monkeypox had been reported from 28 countries outside of Africa. Meanwhile, countries in Africa have reported more than 1,500 suspected cases, including 72 deaths.

Search continues for missing men in Brazilian Amazon

ATALAIA DO NORTE, Brazil (AP) — The search for an Indigenous expert and a journalist who disappeared in a remote area of Brazil’s Amazon cis continuing following the discovery of a backpack, laptop and other personal belongings submerged in a river. Federal police say they've confirmed the items belonged to the missing men. Members of the Univaja Indigenous association say they were still hunting for the men on Monday. And federal police issued a statement denying reports their bodies had been found. Police earlier reported finding traces of blood in the boat of a fisherman who is under arrest as the only suspect in the disappearance.

European star survey reveals celestial treasure trove

BERLIN (AP) — The European Space Agency has released a trove of data on almost 2 billion stars in the Milky Way. It was collected by its Gaia space observatory to create the most accurate and complete map of our galaxy. Astronomers hope to use the data to understand better how stars are born and die, and how the Milky Way evolved over billions of years. The new data includes new information such as the age, mass, temperature and chemical composition of stars. This can be used, for example, to determine which stars were born in another galaxy and then migrated to the Milky Way. The mission is already providing the basis for 1,600 scientific publications a year.

Philip Baker Hall, of 'Hard Eight,' 'Seinfeld,' dies at 90

NEW YORK (AP) — Philip Baker Hall, the prolific character actor of film and theater who starred in Paul Thomas Anderson’s early movies and who memorably hunted down a long-overdue library book in “Seinfeld,” has died. He was 90. Holly Wolfle Hall, the actor’s wife of nearly 40 years, says Hall died Sunday surrounded by loved ones in Glendale, California. She says Hall had been well until a few weeks earlier, and spent his final days in warm spirits, reflecting on his life. Hall played the library detective Lt. Joe Bookman on “Seinfeld” and appeared in Anderson's “Hard Eight,” “Boogie Nights” and “Magnolia.”

