AP News Summary at 2:02 a.m. EDT

Report: Draft opinion suggests high court could overturn Roe

WASHINGTON (AP) — A draft opinion suggests the U.S. Supreme Court could be poised to overturn the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade case that legalized abortion nationwide. That's according to a Politico report released Monday. A decision to overrule Roe would lead to abortion bans in roughly half the states and could have huge ramifications for this year’s elections. But it’s unclear if the draft represents the court’s final word on the matter — opinions often change in ways big and small in the drafting process. A Supreme Court spokeswoman said the court had no comment. The Associated Press could not immediately confirm the authenticity of the draft, which if verified marks a shocking revelation of the high court’s secretive deliberation process.

US official: Russia plans to annex parts of eastern Ukraine

ZAPORIZHZHIA, Ukraine (AP) — A senior U.S. official is warning that Russia plans to annex large portions of eastern Ukraine later this month. Michael Carpenter is U.S. ambassador to the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe. He said Monday that the U.S. believes the Kremlin also plans to recognize the southern city of Kherson as an independent republic. Neither move, he said, would be recognized by the United States or its allies. Carpenter cited information that Russia is planning sham referendums in the so-called Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics. Meanwhile, the Mariupol steel mill that has become the city’s last stronghold of resistance came under renewed assault a day after the first evacuation of civilians from the plant.

Death in Ukraine's Kharkiv is everywhere, rarely explained

KHARKIV, Ukraine (AP) — The outskirts of the eastern Ukrainian city of Kharkiv are beginning to have the feel of an open-air morgue. The dead lie unclaimed and unexplained, sometimes for weeks on end as Ukrainian and Russian forces fight for control of slivers of land. Among them are the charred body of an unidentifiable man propped on an anti-tank barrier, four dead soldiers — apparently Russian — arranged in the letter Z that has become a symbol of the Russian invasion, and the bodies of three people found inside an apartment. Shelling and airstrikes are a daily threat everywhere here, to everyone. And, as long as that remains true, death can come at anytime.

Election 2022: Voters to decide Ohio's heated Senate primary

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio Republicans will vote Tuesday in one of the most contentious and closely watched Senate primaries in the nation. Author and venture capitalist JD Vance is seen as the GOP front-runner in the race to replace retiring Sen. Rob Portman after receiving former President Donald Trump’s endorsement. The winner is likely to face 10-term Democratic congressman Tim Ryan in what is expected to be a brutal November for Democrats. Incumbent Republican Gov. Mike DeWine appears well positioned to secure his party’s nomination for another term. In Indiana, more than a dozen state House members are trying to fend off Republican challenges from the right.

Push to arm Ukraine putting strain on US weapons stockpile

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden visits a Lockheed Martin plant on Tuesday that manufactures an antitank weapons system, he’s certain to herald the U.S.-made arms as a gamechanger in Ukraine’s stiff resistance to the Russian invasion. But Biden’s coming visit to the Alabama factory line that makes the Javelin weapons system is also drawing attention to a growing concern as the war drags on: Can the U.S. sustain the cadence of shipping vast amounts of arms to Ukraine while maintaining the healthy stockpile it may need should conflict erupt with North Korea, Iran or elsewhere?

Beijing preps COVID-19 hospital spaces, though new cases low

BEIJING (AP) — Beijing is preparing new hospital facilities to deal with a spike in COVID-19 cases, even though the numbers of new cases remain low. State media reported Tuesday a 1,000-bed hospital built in the northeastern suburbs for the 2003 SARS outbreak has been refurbished in case it's needed. The number of new cases in the Chinese capital remains steady, however, with another 62 recorded on Monday. Unofficial reports online say thousands of beds have been prepared in a centralized quarantine center. State media has not confirmed those preparations, in what could be an attempt to avoid stoking public fears.

Heat wave sparks blackouts, questions on India's coal usage

NEW DELHI (AP) — An unusually early and brutal heat wave is scorching parts of India, where acute power shortages are affecting millions as demand for electricity surges to record levels. Supplies of coal at many thermal power plants are running perilously low, spawning daily power outages in several states. The shortages are sparking scrutiny of India’s long reliance on coal, which produces 70% of the country’s electricity. Experts say the situation highlights India's pressing need to diversity its energy sources, as demand for electricity is expected to increase more than anywhere else in the world over the next 20 years as the densely populated country develops.

Sydney man gets 12 years for murdering gay American in 1988

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — An Australian man was sentenced to 12 years and seven months in prison for the 1988 murder of an American who fell off a Sydney cliff that was known as a gay meeting place. The death of mathematician Scott Johnson was initially called a suicide, but his family pressed for further investigation. A coroner in 2017 found a number of assaults, some fatal, where the victims had been targeted because they were thought to be gay. Scott White pleaded guilty in January and could have been sentenced to up to life in prison. The judge said she did not find beyond reasonable doubt that the murder was a gay hate crime, which would have led to a longer sentence.

New design, mission unveiled for site of Tree of Life attack

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (AP) — The caretakers of the Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh have big plans to transform the site of the deadliest antisemitic attack in U.S. history. They announced plans on Tuesday for a center that will combat antisemitism and other forms of hate. The synagogue has been closed since Oct. 27, 2018. That’s when a gunman killed 11 worshippers from three congregations. The restoration project is being developed by architect Daniel Libeskind, who also oversaw planning for redevelopment of the World Trade Center site after 9/11. The Tree of Life plans include a restored sanctuary and new space for a memorial to the victims and a museum.

Met Gala: Kardashian as Monroe, a gilded Blake Lively

NEW YORK (AP) — Kim Kardashian shut down the Met Gala red carpet Monday in one of Marilyn Monroe’s most iconic dresses. It's a gold-beaded body hugger Monroe wore when she sexily sang happy birthday to President John F. Kennedy 60 years ago. Kardashian had to lose 16 pounds to fit into the dress, designed by Jean Louis and purchased in 2016 by the Ripley’s Believe or Not! museum in Orlando, Florida, for a whopping $4.81 million. She later changed into a replica. There was plenty of shimmery gold for the gala's gilded glamour theme. But many in the star-studded crowd went for classic looks in black and white.

