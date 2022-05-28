AP News Summary at 2:05 p.m. EDT

Police inaction moves to center of Uvalde shooting probe

The actions of a school district police chief and other law enforcement officers moved swiftly to the center of the investigation into this week’s shocking school shooting in Uvalde, Texas. Authorities acknowledged Friday that children and teachers repeatedly begged 911 operators for help while the police chief told more than a dozen officers to wait in a hallway at Robb Elementary School. The delay in confronting the shooter — who was inside the school for more than an hour — could lead to discipline, lawsuits and even criminal charges against police.

As US mourns shootings, NRA in turmoil but influence remains

HOUSTON (AP) — Nearly 10 years ago, the mass shooting of children at Sandy Hook Elementary School looked like it might lead to a breakthrough in the political stalemate on guns in the United States. That hope was dashed shortly afterward when the National Rifle Association's CEO gave a defiant speech. Now, Republicans are making similar points as the nation reels from the shooting that killed at least 19 children at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas. While much has changed since Sandy Hook, and the NRA is not the powerhouse it once was, it seems that an expansive view of gun rights is so tightly woven into the fabric of conservatism it might not matter.

Russia takes small cities, aims to widen east Ukraine battle

KRAMATORSK, Ukraine (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin has insisted that European nations halt sanctions on his country and weapons shipments to Ukraine. Putin held a three-way telephone call on Saturday with the leaders of France and Germany. The Kremlin says the Russian leader affirmed Moscow's openness to resuming talks to end the fighting. But Russia’s recent progress in Ukraine's eastern Donbas region could embolden Putin to keep pursuing his military goals in the neighboring country. Moscow claimed that its forces had captured another small city in the Donbas, the second this week. After failing to occupy Ukraine's capital, Russia set out to seize the last parts of the eastern region not controlled by Kremlin-backed separatists.

FBI records on search for fabled gold raise more questions

A scientific analysis commissioned by the FBI shortly before agents went digging for buried treasure suggests that a huge quantity of gold could be below the surface of a rural site in western Pennsylvania. That's according to newly released government documents and photos that deepen the mystery of the 2018 dig at Dent's Run. The report was authored by a geophysicist who performed testing at the site. The government has long claimed its excavation did not yield any of the Civil War-era gold that legend says was buried there. The newly revealed geophysical survey was part of a court-ordered release of government records on the FBI’s treasure hunt.

Weather's unwanted guest: Nasty La Nina keeps popping up

La Nina, the flip side of the better known El Nino weather condition, keeps popping up. La Nina is the natural but temporary cooling of parts of the Pacific that changes weather worldwide. The world is in year two, almost year three, of one that set a record in April for strength. For the U.S., La Nina is connected to more drought and fires out West, more Atlantic hurricanes and agricultural losses. They are happening more often. In the late 20th century, La Nina hit 28% of the time. Now it's nearly half the time.

Judge gives initial OK to $1B deal in Florida condo collapse

A Florida judge has given initial approval to a settlement of more than $1 billion to families who lost loved ones in the collapse last year of a Florida beachfront condominium building in which 98 people died. The quick settlement Saturday of the unprecedented collapse of the 12-story Champlain Towers South building means that potentially years of court battles will be avoided. The agreement had been announced on Friday and had been awaiting Miami-Dade Circuit Judge Michael Hanzman's approval. Hanzman said it was the best possible outcome given the loss of life and property in the June 2021 disaster.

Sri Lanka police tear gas protesters opposed to president

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — Police have used tear gas and a water canon to disperse demonstrators trying to approach Sri Lanka’s president’s office to demand his resignation over the country’s economic crisis. The protesters were rallying to mark 50 days of protests in which they have camped outside President Gotabaya Rajapaksa’s office. Police broke up the rally and briefly detained three protestors before releasing them. Sri Lanka is nearly bankrupt, having defaulted on its foreign loans, and is battling acute shortages of essential goods and much-needed foreign currency for imports. The protesters say the primary responsibility for the economic crisis rests with Rajapaksa and his family, who they accuse of corruption and mismanagement.

UN human rights chief asks China to rethink Uyghur policies

BEIJING (AP) — The top U.N. human rights official says she raised concerns with Chinese officials about the impact of counterterrorism and deradicalization measures on the rights of Uyghurs and other predominantly Muslim groups in China’s Xinjiang region. Michelle Bachelet visited Xinjiang as part of a six-day trip to China that ended Saturday. China’s ruling Communist Party has vehemently denied all reports of human rights violations and allegations of genocide and showed no sign of being open to change. Bachelet’s measured words did not satisfy activists and will likely not sit well with governments such as the U.S. which have been critical of her trip. Amnesty International criticized the visit as a propaganda exercise for the Chinese government.

Ex-Proud Boys leader to stay jailed until Capitol riot trial

A federal judge has ruled that former Proud Boys national chairman Henry “Enrique” Tarrio must remain jailed while awaiting trial on charges that he conspired with other members of the far-right extremist group to attack the U.S. Capitol. U.S. District Judge Timothy Kelly said in an order issued late Friday that Tarrio poses a danger to the public. The judge refused to release Tarrio on bond. An indictment in March charged Tarrio and others with plotting to storm the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, and interfere with the congressional certification of the Electoral College vote, which Democrat Joe Biden won over Republican President Donald Trump.

Jury's duty in Depp-Heard trial doesn't track public debate

FAIRFAX, Va. (AP) — When the jury in Johnny Depp's libel suit against ex-wife Amber Heard resumes deliberations after the Memorial Day weekend, its focus will be on issues much removed from the public debate that has engulfed the proceedings. For six weeks, testimony focused on details of alleged abuse that Heard suffered. Public debate also focused on whether Heard is telling the truth about what she experienced. But the jury has been tasked not with determining who was abused, but whether Heard defamed Depp when she wrote a newspaper piece about domestic violence. Depp says he was defamed, even though the article doesn't mention him. The jury verdict form spells out multiple hurdles Depp must clear to prevail.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0