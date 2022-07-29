AP News Summary at 1:46 p.m. EDT

Appalachian floods kill at least 16 as rescue teams deploy

JACKSON, Ky. (AP) — At least 16 people have died amid record floods in Kentucky. Search and rescue teams backed by the National Guard are looking in flooded Appalachian communities for missing people. The floodwaters have wiped out entire communities in some of the poorest places in America. Kentucky’s governor said he expected the death toll to grow. The Kentucky River crested 6 feet above its previous record. Entire towns that hug creeks and streams in narrow valleys were swallowed up. The water swept vehicles into useless piles, crunched runaway equipment against bridges and swamped homes and businesses. Mudslides on steep slopes have left many people marooned and without power, making rescues difficult.

Blinken presses Griner, Whelan deal in call with top Russian

WASHINGTON (AP) — Secretary of State Antony Blinken says he has spoken to Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and urged Moscow to accept a U.S. proposal to release WNBA star Brittney Griner and another American detainee, Paul Whelan. Blinken did not provide details of Lavrov’s response to what he had previously called a “substantial proposal” for Russia to release the two. Blinken said he also pressed his counterpart for Russia to make good on an agreement to allow Ukrainian grain to transit the Black Sea.

Will Smith posts an apology video for slapping Chris Rock

NEW YORK (AP) — Will Smith has again apologized to Chris Rock for slapping him during the Oscar telecast, saying in an online video that his behavior was “unacceptable.” Smith says he reached out to the comedian about the incident but was told Rock wasn’t ready to talk. Smith, seated and wearing a polo shirt and white ball cap, spoke directly to a camera, answering pre-selected questions about his behavior at the March 27 Academy Awards, where he slapped presenter Rock after the comedian made a comment about the hairstyle of Jada Pinkett Smith, Smith’s wife. Smith also apologized to Rock’s family and especially his mother, Rosalie, and brother, Tony.

China's Xi warns Biden over Taiwan, calls for cooperation

BEIJING (AP) — President Xi Jinping warned against meddling in China’s dealings with Taiwan during a phone call with his U.S. counterpart, Joe Biden. The call gave no indication of progress on trade, technology or other irritants. Those include Beijing’s opposition to U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's possible visit to the island the mainland claims as its own. The ruling Communist Party says Taiwan has no right to conduct foreign relations. There was no indication Xi mentioned Pelosi's possible visit to Taiwan. But Xi rejected “interference by external forces” that might encourage Taiwan to try to make its decades-old de facto independence permanent.

Basement talk, virtual handshake led to Manchin-Schumer deal

WASHINGTON (AP) — Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin had been wrestling for more than a year over President Joe Biden’s big rebuilding America package. But talks had jammed up — again. With the midterm elections near, control of Congress at stake, the president and his party were at the end of the line. Tempers flared. Manchin also faced pressure and was publicly assailed as single-handedly holding up Biden's agenda. Schumer and Manchin met one more time, 10 days ago, in a basement room at the Capitol. A new offer was on the table: the $739 billion package now headed toward votes in Congress. Here's a look at how it happened.

Abortion foes downplay complex post-Roe v. Wade realities

WASHINGTON (AP) — In televised statements and interviews, anti-abortion advocates have downplayed the fallout from restrictive abortion laws. The anti-abortion advocates have pitched misleading rhetoric about abortion access as doctors struggle to interpret laws that have largely been untested in courts and turn away pregnant patients for care. Abortion foes recently have claimed without reviewing a 10-year-old Ohio girl's medical files that she could have legally obtained an abortion in the state, which is under a near-total abortion ban that only exempts mothers whose lives or major bodily functions are at risk once fetal cardiac activity is detected.

Ships must slow down more often to save whales, feds say

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — The federal government says vessels off the East Coast must slow down more often to help save a vanishing species of whale. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration made the announcement via new proposed rules designed to prevent the North Atlantic right whale from colliding with ships. Vessel strikes and entanglement in fishing gear are the two biggest threats to the giant animals, which number less than 340 and are falling in population. Efforts to save the whales have long focused on fishing gear, especially that used by East Coast lobster fishermen. The proposed vessel speed rules signal that the government wants the shipping industry to also bear more of the burden.

$1.28 billion Mega Millions jackpot on the line Friday night

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A giant Mega Millions lottery jackpot keeps getting larger as officials raised the massive prize to $1.28 billion, just hours before the next drawing. The giant jackpot remains the nation’s third-largest prize and is the result of 29 consecutive drawings without anyone matching all of the game’s six numbers. If no one wins the Mega Millions jackpot Friday night, lottery officials expect the prize will grow to an estimated $1.7 billion for the next drawing Tuesday, making it the nation’s largest lottery prize. The estimated $1.28 billion prize is for players who get their winnings through an annuity, paid annually over 29 years. Nearly all winners take the cash option, which for Friday’s drawing is an estimated $747.2 million.

Russia, Ukraine trade blame for deadly attack on POW prison

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russia and Ukraine have accused each other of shelling a prison in a separatist region of eastern Ukraine. Separatist authorities in the Donetsk region said the attack on Friday killed at least 53 Ukrainian prisoners of war who were captured after the fall of the city of Mariupol in May. They also said 75 others were wounded. The Russian Defense Ministry claimed that Ukraine’s military used U.S.-supplied multiple rocket launchers to strike the prison in Olenivka, a settlement controlled by the Moscow-backed separatists. Ukraine accused the Russians of shelling the prison to cover up the alleged torture and execution of Ukrainian POWs there. Neither claim could be independently verified.

How to recession-proof your life amid economic uncertainty

NEW YORK (AP) — Prices for gas, food and rent are soaring. The Federal Reserve has raised interest rates to the highest level since 2018. The U.S. economy has shrunk for two straight quarters. Economists are divided over whether a recession is looming. What’s clear is that economic uncertainty isn’t going away anytime soon. But there are steps you can take now to be ready for whatever is ahead. Yiming Ma is an assistant professor at Columbia University. She says it’s not a question of if but when a recession will happen. She says people should prepare but not panic. Making a budget, paying attention to your savings account and buying things second-hand can all help.