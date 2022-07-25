AP News Summary at 1:47 a.m. EDT

Pope set for historic apology for school abuses in Canada

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — A day after arriving in Canada, Pope Francis is scheduled to go to the small Alberta prairie town of Maskwacis to deliver a historic apology. He'll apologize for abuses and cultural repression of Indigenous children at Catholic-run residential schools across Canada in the 19th and 20th centuries. The Canadian government coordinated the schools in a policy to weaken Indigenous people's identity and resistance to land grabs. Catholics ran most of the schools, and Protestants operated others. Thousands of school survivors and their supporters are expected at the ceremony. Francis arrived Sunday in Edmonton for a week-long trip that will also take him to Quebec City and the far-north territory of Nunavut.

Jan. 6 panel deepens probe to Trump Cabinet, awaits Thomas

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House Jan. 6 committee plans to interview more former Cabinet secretaries and is prepared to subpoena conservative activist Virginia “Ginni” Thomas, who’s married to Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, as part of its investigation of the Capitol riot and Donald Trump’s role. Lawmakers say they're deepening their inquiry after a series of hearings culminating in a prime-time session Thursday. There are plans to interview additional witnesses and reconvene in September to resume laying out the committee's findings to the public. Committee members hope to learn more about Ginni Thomas’ effort to keep Trump in office and the potential conflicts of interest for Clarence Thomas as a result on Jan. 6 cases that have come before the court.

AP-NORC poll: 2 in 3 in US favor term limits for justices

WASHINGTON (AP) — About 2 in 3 Americans say they favor term limits or a mandatory retirement age for Supreme Court justices. That's according to a new poll that finds a sharp increase in the percentage of Americans saying they have “hardly any” confidence in the court. The poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research finds 67% of Americans support a proposal to set a specific number of years that justices serve instead of life terms, including 82% of Democrats and 57% of Republicans. The poll was conducted just weeks after the high court issued high-profile rulings stripping away women’s constitutional protections for abortion and expanding gun rights.

How an AP reporter broke the Tuskegee syphilis story

SOUTHPORT, N.C. (AP) — For four decades, the United States government enrolled hundreds of Black men in Alabama in a study on syphilis, just so they could document the disease’s ravages on the human body. On July 25, 1972, Jean Heller, a then 29-year-old investigative reporter at The Associated Press shocked the world with a story of what is now known as the “Tuskegee Study.” Within four months, the U.S. Public Health Service would end the study, but dozens had already died. Even now, 50 years after it was revealed, the study casts a long shadow over the nation, as some African Americans cite Tuskegee in refusing to seek medical treatment or participate in clinical trials.

AP exposes the Tuskegee Syphilis Study: The 50th Anniversary

WASHINGTON (AP) — The men were told they were being treated for “bad blood.” In truth, the federal government enrolled around 600 black men from rural Alabama in a 40-year study of untreated syphilis. The federal government let hundreds of the men go untreated for syphilis in order to study the impact of the disease on the human body. The men were denied access to a cure, even when one became widely available. The study came to an end nearly four months after a July 25, 1972, Associated Press report by investigative reporter Jean Heller. More than two decades later, President Bill Clinton apologized for what he called a racist and shameful study.

Russia says strike on Ukrainian port hit military targets

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russian defense officials insist that an airstrike on the Ukrainian port of Odesa hit only military targets. But the attack tested an agreement on resuming grain shipments that the two countries signed less than a day before the assault. Long-range missiles destroyed a docked Ukrainian warship and a warehouse holding Harpoon anti-ship missiles supplied by the U.S. That's according to Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said the attack “destroyed the very possibility” of dialogue with Russia. Under the grain-shipment agreement obtained by The Associated Press, both Kyiv and Moscow agreed not to target vessels and port facilities involved in the initiative.

Myanmar executes NLD lawmaker, 3 other political opponents

BANGKOK (AP) — Myanmar has carried out its first executions in nearly 50 years with the hangings of a former National League for Democracy lawmaker, a democracy activist and two men convicted of targeted violence after the military takeover last year. The executions announced Monday were carried out despite worldwide pleas for clemency for the four political prisoners. State media said the four planned, directed and organized terrorist killings. Opposition figures and rights activists said their convictions were politically motivated and condemned the executions. Myanmar has rejected criticism of its decision to hang them.

Police: 2 killed, 5 injured in shooting at Los Angeles park

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Two people were killed and at least five others were injured after gunfire erupted at a Los Angeles park. The LA Police Department said the shooting occurred around 3:50 p.m. Sunday at Peck Park in LA's San Pedro neighborhood. LAPD Capt. Kelly Muniz said during a news conference that the casualties were reported at the baseball diamond. Police have not identified the victims. The LAPD said it wasn't an active shooter situation but provided no more information. The LA Fire Department said the incident occurred at or near a car show and that at least three people suffered gunshot wounds and two were in critical condition. Seven people overall were injured and taken to hospitals. Peck Park is about 20 miles south of downtown Los Angeles.

Trump v. DeSantis: Young conservatives debate GOP's future

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Former President Donald Trump received a rock star’s welcome at a gathering of young conservative activists in Florida this weekend as he continued to tease another presidential run. But Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis got his own rousing response as the invisible primary for the 2024 Republican nomination begins to spill into public view. The jockeying was a top topic of conversation at Turning Point USA’s annual Student Action Summit, and attendees were torn. Many were cheering Trump’s return as others eagerly eyed DeSantis. Some weren’t quite sure. Nineteen-year-old Leo Milik of Barrington, Illinois, said, “It’s like choosing between your favorite child.”

North Korea pushes traditional medicine to fight COVID-19

PAJU, South Korea (AP) — North Korea has recently reported fewer than 200 daily fever cases amid its first domestic COVID-19 outbreak and says its traditional “Koryo” herbal medicines are playing a key role in curing patients. Outside experts say North Korea’s emphasis on the role of Koryo medicine means it will likely claim that it's overcoming the outbreak on its own without international help. Observers say North Korea is mobilizing Koryo medicine because it lacks modern medicine to treat COVID-19 illnesses. They say traditional medicines could effectively treat fevers and minor symptoms, but not serious illnesses.