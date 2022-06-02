AP News Summary at 2:03 p.m. EDT

Texas senator: School police chief didn't know of 911 calls

UVALDE, Texas (AP) — A Texas state senator says the commander at the scene of a school shooting in Texas was not informed of panicked 911 calls from inside the school building. Sen. Roland Gutierrez said during a news conference Thursday that the pleas for help from people inside Robb Elementary School in Uvalde did not make their way to school district police Chief Pete Arredondo. The Democratic senator called it a “system failure” that the calls were going to the city police but not communicated to Arredondo. The head of the Texas Department of Public Safety has said police didn’t confront gunman more quickly because the Arredondo believed the situation had morphed from an active shooting to a hostage situation. Nineteen children and two teachers died.

Police: Tulsa gunman targeted surgeon he blamed for pain

Police say a man who blamed his surgeon for ongoing pain after a recent back surgery bought an AR-style rifle hours before opening fire at a Tulsa medical office, killing the surgeon and three other people before fatally shooting himself. Tulsa Police Chief Wendell Franklin identified the shooter as 45-year-old Michael Louis. He says the gunman had recently undergone back surgery and had called a clinic repeatedly complaining of pain. Franklin says the doctor who performed the surgery, Dr. Preston Phillips, was killed Wednesday, along with Dr. Stephanie Husen, receptionist Amanda Glenn and patient William Love.

Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee kicks off with pomp

LONDON (AP) — Four days of celebrations honoring Queen Elizabeth II’s 70 years on the throne have kicked off with formal Platinum Jubilee celebrations. First came the Trooping the Color ceremony with horses. Then the queen joined members of her family Thursday on the balcony of Buckingham Palace as 70 planes flew overhead. The 96-year-old Elizabeth is Britain’s longest-reigning monarch and the first to serve for seven decades. During a four-day holiday weekend, thousands of street parties are planned around the country. Thousands of people lined the parade route Thursday, some after camping out overnight. Many of them sported Union Jack flags, party hats or plastic tiaras. One woman arrived with her daughter, saying she had come “to make memories.”

Ukraine facing grinding campaign as it waits for weapons

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian forces in the country’s east are locked in a grinding battle as they try to prevent significant Russian advances before the arrival of advanced rockets and anti-aircraft weapons pledged by Western nations. With the weapons deliveries possibly weeks away, military analysts say Ukraine is looking at a prolonged period of grueling combat. Britain said Thursday it is sending sophisticated medium-range rocket systems to Ukraine. The pledge came a day after the United States and Germany said they would equip the embattled nation with advanced weapons for shooting down aircraft and knocking out artillery.

House panel swiftly takes up gun bill after mass shootings

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House is working quickly to put its stamp on gun legislation in response to mass shootings by 18-year-olds in Texas and New York. The House Judiciary Committee is holding a hearing Thursday on a bill that would raise the age limit for purchasing a semi-automatic rifle from 18 to 21. The bill would also make it a federal offense to manufacture or possess large-capacity magazines, and would create a grant program to buy back such magazines. With Republicans mostly opposed, the Senate is unlikely to take up the bill, but senators from both parties are working privately on separate legislation they hope can succeed.

Local governments turn away $73M of federal pandemic aid

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Local governments across the U.S. have turned down a potential total of $73 million in federal pandemic relief funds. An Associated Press analysis found that 1,468 smaller cities, towns, villages and counties effectively said “no” to their share of the American Rescue Plan. Some local officials told the AP they had no need for the money. Others said they didn't want the hassle of dealing with the federal government. Some expressed political opposition to the relief package enacted last year by the Democratic-led Congress and President Joe Biden. The rejected money amounts to a small percentage of the $350 billion of government aid.

A crackdown in El Salvador, and fears of arbitrary arrests

LA LIMONERA, El Salvador (AP) — Over the past 10 weeks, El Salvador’s security forces have arrested more than 36,000 people since the congress granted President Nayib Bukele the power to suspend some civil liberties to pursue powerful street gangs. Lawmakers extended those powers by another 30 days last week as public opinion polls showed broad popular support. However, human rights groups say a growing number of the arrests appear arbitrary or unjustified. The nongovernmental organization Cristosal has documented more than 500 cases of arbitrary arrests since the state of exception was imposed March 27. Amnesty International says in a report released Thursday that thousands of people have been arrested without legal requirements being met.

As natural gas expands in Gulf, residents fear rising damage

LAKE CHARLES, Louisiana (AP) — There are neighborhoods in Southwest Louisiana that have endured seven federally declared disasters in just two years. Those storms are increasingly amped up by climate change, which is fueled by growing emissions. Those emissions come from burning coal, oil and natural gas and from leaks and deliberate releases of natural gas. Yet these same storm-prone neighborhoods are near a buildout of new plants that supercool natural gas for export. The region provides a contrast between the need to phase out fossil fuels to address climate change and the world's growing demand for natural gas.

Oregon dropping AI tool used in child abuse cases

Child welfare officials in Oregon will stop using an algorithm to help decide which families are investigated by social workers, opting instead for a new process that officials say will make better, more racially equitable decisions. The move comes weeks after an Associated Press review of a separate algorithmic tool in Pennsylvania that originally inspired Oregon officials to use the technology, and was found to have initially flagged a disproportionate number of Black children for “mandatory” neglect investigations. Sen. Ron Wyden, an Oregon Democrat, said he had long been concerned about the algorithms used by his state’s child welfare system and reached out to the department again following the AP story.

