AP News Summary at 1:48 p.m. EDT

Biden urges Western unity on Ukraine amid war fatigue

ELMAU, Germany (AP) — President Joe Biden is praising the global alliance confronting Russia over its war in Ukraine. Biden says the coalition of countries must ‘stay together.’ He says Russian President Vladimir Putin had thought he could play the countries off of one another and break down their resolve. But Biden says the coalition hasn't splintered “and we're not going to.” Biden commented during a meeting with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz before leaders of the Group of Seven top economies opened their annual summit in Germany on Sunday. Biden also announced that G-7 nations will ban imports of Russian gold. Gold is a top Russian export.

Trump's lasting legacy grows as Supreme Court overturns Roe

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court's decision that women have no constitutional right to an abortion marked the apex of a week that reinforced Donald Trump's grip on Washington more than a year and a half after he exited the White House. The same Supreme Court now dominated by Trump-appointed conservatives also voted to weaken restrictions on gun ownership. At the Capitol, where a mob of Trump supporters rioted in the final days of his presidency, new details surfaced last week of his violations of democratic norms. The Jan. 6 committee focused on the intense pressure that Trump put on his vice president and top Justice Department officials to overturn the 2020 election.

A ‘sucker punch’: Some women fear setback to hard-won rights

Reproductive freedom was one of the key goals of the feminism of the 1960s and 1970s. The women who fought for those rights recall an astonishing decade of progress from about 1963 to 1973. It included the right to equal pay, the right to use birth control, Title IX in 1972, and then Roe v. Wade, guaranteeing a right to abortion. Now they are not only shocked at the rollback of that right, but worried that if a right so central to the overall fight for women’s equality can be revoked, what does this mean for the progress women have made in public life in the intervening 50 years?

Iran launches rocket into space as nuclear talks to resume

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iranian state television says says that Tehran has launched a solid-fueled rocket into space, drawing a rebuke from Washington ahead of the expected resumption of stalled talks over Tehran’s tattered nuclear deal with world powers. It’s unclear when exactly the rocket was launched, but the announcement came after satellite photos showed preparations at a desert launch pad and Iran acknowledged it planned tests for the satellite-carrying Zuljanah rocket. State-run media claimed that the rocket launch was successful. The news comes after the European Union’s foreign policy chief, Josep Borrell, traveled to Tehran in a push to resuscitate stalemated negotiations.

Did corporate greed fuel inflation? It's not biggest culprit

WASHINGTON (AP) — Furious about surging prices at the gasoline station and the supermarket, many consumers feel they know just where to cast blame: On greedy companies that relentlessly jack up prices and pocket the profits. Yet most economists say corporate price gouging is, at most, one of many causes of runaway inflation — and not the primary one. Others include: Supply disruptions at factories, ports and freight yards. Worker shortages. President Joe Biden’s enormous pandemic aid program. COVID 19-caused shutdowns in China. Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. And, not least, a Federal Reserve that kept interest rates ultra-low longer than experts say it should have. Most of all, though, economists say resurgent spending drove inflation up.

Russia strikes Kyiv as Western leaders meet in Europe

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russian missiles hit the Ukrainian capital as Western leaders meeting in Europe this week prepared to reaffirm their support for Ukraine and condemnation of Russia. Associated Press journalists in Kyiv saw rescue services battling flames and rescuing civilians on Sunday. The strikes also damaged a nearby kindergarten. A Ukrainian air force spokesman said the missiles were Kh-101 cruise missiles fired from planes over the Caspian Sea, more than 1,500 kilometers (932 miles) away. Mayor Vitali Klitschko says one person was killed and six injured, including a 7-year-old girl and her mother. Meanwhile, Russian troops in eastern Ukraine fought to swallow up the last remaining Ukrainian stronghold in Luhansk province.

EXPLAINER: What's the impact of a Russian debt default?

Russia is poised to default on its foreign debt for the first time since the 1917 Bolshevik Revolution, further alienating the country from the global financial system amid its war in Ukraine. Russia faces a Sunday night deadline to meet a 30-day grace period on interest payments originally due May 27. But it could take time to confirm a default. A top sovereign debt lawyer says “the overwhelming probability" is Russia won’t be able to pay bondholders “because no bank is going to move the money.” The U.S. ended Russia’s ability to pay international investors through American banks. Russia calls any default artificial because it has the money to pay but sanctions have frozen its foreign currency reserves abroad.

At least 20 dead in South African club; cause not yet known

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — South African police are investigating the deaths of at least 20 people at a nightclub in the coastal town of East London. It is unclear what led to the deaths early Sunday. The young people were reportedly attending a party to celebrate the end of winter school exams. Local newspaper Daily Dispatch reported that bodies were strewn across tables and chairs without any visible signs of injuries. Officials said autopsies would be carried out as soon as possible. The owner of the club told local broadcaster eNCA that he heard the venue was too full and that some people had tried to force their way inside.

Pride parades march on with new urgency across US

NEW YORK (AP) — Parades celebrating LGBTQ pride kick off in some of America’s biggest cities Sunday amid new fears about the potential erosion of freedoms won through decades of activism. The annual marches in New York, San Francisco, Chicago and elsewhere take place after at least one Supreme Court justice signaled, in a ruling on abortion, that the court could reconsider the right to same-sex marriage recognized in 2015. That warning shot came after a year of legislative defeats for the LGBTQ community, including the passage of laws in some states limiting the discussion of sexual orientation or gender identity with children.

'Biblical' insect swarms spur Oregon push to fight pests

ARLINGTON, Ore. (AP) — Farmers in Oregon already battling extreme drought and low water supplies are fighting against future grasshopper and Mormon cricket infestations. Severe outbreaks in recent years, fueled by drier, warmer conditions, wreaked havoc. This season, a new suppression program funded by Oregon lawmakers may help. It’s just one part of a larger effort by state and federal authorities in the U.S. West to deal with an explosion of grasshoppers and Mormon crickets that’s impacting farmers and ranchers from Montana to Nevada. But some environmental groups are opposing the programs, which rely on the aerial spraying of pesticides across large swaths of land.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0