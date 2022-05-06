AP News Summary at 1:51 p.m. EDT

United Nations races to rescue civilians from Mariupol plant

ZAPORIZHZHIA, Ukraine (AP) — The United Nations is racing to rescue more civilians from the tunnels under a besieged steel plant in Mariupol and the city at large. The effort comes even as fighters holed up at the sprawling complex made their last stand to prevent Moscow’s complete takeover of the strategic port. The fight in the last Ukrainian stronghold of a city reduced to ruins by the Russian onslaught appeared increasingly desperate amid growing speculation that President Vladimir Putin wants to finish the battle for Mariupol so he can present a triumph to the Russian people in time for a major holiday Monday. Some 2,000 Ukrainian fighters are believed to be holed up beneath Azovstal steelworks. Ukraine said a few hundred civilians were also trapped there.

'We're so sorry': Mariupol plant evacuees feel relief, grief

ZAPORIZHZHIA, Ukraine (AP) — More than 100 civilians have finally emerged from the bombarded Azovstal steel plant, the last Ukrainian holdout in the ruined city of Mariupol. Interviewed by The Associated Press, they offered the clearest picture yet of their two months living in the center of hell. It is a story of deprivation and fear deep under the earth; in the dank darkness, they felt themselves rot and watched others die. But it is also a tale of quiet heroism. “We’re so sorry,” one evacuating family told civilians staying behind as they started toward the surface. “Don’t worry,” the others replied. “We’ll follow.”

Nearly 1 million COVID-19 deaths: A look at the US numbers

The count of U.S. deaths from COVID-19 is nearing 1 million, and there's a wealth of data making clear which groups have been hit the hardest. More than 700,000 people 65 and older died. Men died at higher rates than women. White people made up most of the deaths overall. Yet an unequal burden fell on Black, Hispanic and Native American people considering the younger average age of minority communities. Racial gaps narrowed between surges then widened again with each new wave. Most deaths happened in urban counties, but rural areas paid a high price at times.

US added 428,000 jobs in April despite surging inflation

WASHINGTON (AP) — America’s employers added 428,000 jobs in April, extending a streak of solid hiring that has defied punishing inflation, chronic supply shortages, the Russian war against Ukraine and much higher borrowing costs. Last month’s hiring kept the unemployment rate at 3.6%, just above the lowest level in a half-century. Employers have added at least 400,000 jobs for 12 straight months. Still, the job growth, along with steady wage gains, will help fuel consumer spending and likely keep the Federal Reserve on track to raise borrowing rates sharply to fight inflation. That would lead to increasingly heavy borrowing costs for consumers and businesses. Higher loan rates could also weigh down corporate profits.

What they wore: Clothes spotlight sex abuse in Amish, others

LEOLA, Pa. (AP) — A small exhibit delivered a big message in Pennsylvania's Lancaster County, home to the nation's largest Amish community. Thirteen simple outfits from victims of sexual assault hung from a clothesline, attesting to the reality that child sexual abuse is a serious problem among the Amish, Mennonites and similar groups known for their plain dress. The moving display challenged the myth that sexual assault can be blamed on what a victim was wearing. In the words of one organizer and abuse survivor, “It was never about the clothes.” The exhibit was part of a conference in late April raising awareness about abuse.

Police boss journal cites early angst in Ronald Greene death

The Louisiana State Police superintendent wrote himself an ominous note days after the deadly 2019 arrest of Black motorist Ronald Greene: “Realize there is a problem — must address immediately.” Excerpts of a personal journal made public Thursday show Col. Kevin Reeves considered aggressive action after his troopers beat, stunned and dragged Greene. State police didn’t launch an internal investigation for another 462 days. A legislative committee is now seeking to hold Reeves in contempt for refusing to turn over his full journals. His lawyer says Reeves is cooperating and the delays in the Greene case are not his doing.

Explosion damages hotel in Cuban capital; 8 deaths reported

HAVANA (AP) — A powerful explosion apparently caused by a gas leak has blown away much of the outer walls from a five-star hotel in the heart of Cuba’s capital, and officials report at least eight people have died. But no tourists were lodged at the 96-room Hotel Saratoga because it was undergoing renovations. That's according to Havana Gov. Reinaldo García Zapata, speaking to the Communist Party newspaper Granma. Officials say about a dozen people are missing and searchers are hunting for anyone trapped. A school next door was evacuated after the blast and no pupils were reported hurt.

Motherhood deferred: US median age for giving birth hits 30

Over the past three decades, birthrates have declined for women in their 20s and jumped for women in their late 30s and early 40s. That's according to a new report from the U.S. Census Bureau released this spring ahead of Mother's Day. Experts say decisions by women to invest in their education and careers so they can better support their children have contributed to the age shift. Older motherhood also is taking place in developed countries in Europe and Asia, and it means that U.S. population growth could continue to slow down since the ability to have children tends to decrease with age.

Daunte Wright's mother detained after recording traffic stop

BROOKLYN CENTER, Minn. (AP) — The mother of Daunte Wright, who was fatally shot by a suburban Minneapolis police officer, says she was injured while she was briefly detained by one of the same department’s officers after she stopped to record the arrest of a person during a traffic stop. Katie Wright said Thursday that she was worried about what the Brooklyn Center officers might do to the person being handcuffed when she pulled over Wednesday night. She says the officer injured her wrist. Brooklyn Center police say they released body camera video of the encounter to “promote public safety and dispel widespread rumor or unrest.” In April 2021, Katie Wright's 20-year-old son, who was Black, was killed during a traffic stop by Kim Potter, a white officer who said she confused her handgun for her Taser.

'Roe' under threat, California leans in as abortion refuge

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California is preparing for a world without federal abortion protections. Gov. Gavin Newsom has vowed to make the state a sanctuary for women seeking abortions in states where the procedure would be outlawed if Roe v. Wade is overturned. Planned Parenthood Mar Monte is renovating and building new facilities to increase its capacity. Access Reproductive Justice is a nonprofit that helps women with the logistics of abortions. The group has raised $25,000 since Monday. That's when a draft ruling from the U.S. Supreme Court was published indicating the court would end federal abortion protections. The group has also seen an influx of people asking to volunteer.

