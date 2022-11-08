AP News Summary at 1:49 p.m. EST

Election scrutiny high, but US votes without major hitches

Americans voted without major hitches Tuesday in midterm elections receiving intense scrutiny after two years of false claims and conspiracy theories about how ballots are cast and counted. Since the last nationwide election two years ago, former President Donald Trump and his allies have succeeded in sowing distrust about voting by promoting false claims of widespread fraud. Despite voters and officials being on edge, there were no widespread problems reported early on, though there were hiccups with tabulation machines and late-arriving workers in some places, which is common on any Election Day.

Biden's next 2 years: changes afoot whatever midterms bring

WASHINGTON (AP) — Joe Biden’s presidency is set for profound changes no matter what Tuesday’s midterm elections bring. In public, Biden professed optimism to the end, telling Democratic state party officials on election eve that “we’re going to surprise the living devil out of people.” In private, though, White House aides have been drawing up contingencies should Republicans take control of one, or both, chambers of Congress. That's a scenario Biden said would make his life “more difficult.” Regardless of the outcome, the votes will help reshape the balance of Biden’s term after an ambitious first two years in office.

Voters in 5 states decide whether to legalize marijuana

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Voters in five states are deciding on Election Day whether to approve recreational marijuana. The proposals going before voters in Arkansas, Maryland, Missouri, North Dakota and South Dakota on Tuesday could signal a major shift toward legalization in even the most conservative parts of the country. The proposals follow President Joe Biden's announcement that he'll pardon thousands of Americans convicted of simple possession. Recreational marijuana is legal in 19 states, and the five states with ballot measures already have legal medical marijuana programs. Another proposal on Colorado's ballot would allow the use of certain psychedelic substances.

Powerball ticket sold in California snags record $2.04B win

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Someone who bought a Powerball ticket in California has won a record $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot. The winning numbers drawn Tuesday morning at the Florida Lottery draw studio in Tallahassee were: white balls 10, 33, 41, 47 and 56, and the red Powerball was 10. The jackpot ticket was sold at Joe’s Service Center in Altadena, northeast of Los Angeles. A voicemail left for Joe’s Service Center was not immediately returned. The Multi-State Lottery Association said Monday night’s scheduled drawing was delayed by nearly 10 hours until Tuesday because a participating lottery had issues processing sales. The jackpot was by far the largest lottery jackpot ever won, topping the previous record $1.586 billion prize won by three Powerball ticketholders in 2016.

Zelenskyy open to talks with Russia — on Ukraine's terms

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukraine’s president has suggested he’s open to peace talks with Russia but is sticking to Kyiv’s demands. Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s appeal to the international community to “force Russia into real peace talks” reflected a softening of his refusal to negotiate with Moscow while Russian President Vladimir Putin is in power. But Zelenskyy's preconditions appear to be non-starters for Moscow, so it’s hard to see how his latest comments would advance any talks. Western weapons and aid have been key to Ukraine’s ability to fight off Russia’s invasion. Support for Ukraine has garnered strong bipartisan support in the U.S. Congress, but growing conservative opposition could complicate that if Republicans take control of the House in Tuesday’s elections.

Treaty against fossil fuels floated at UN climate summit

SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt (AP) — The leader of the small island nation of Tuvalu has proposed a treaty against fossil fuels as world leaders make the case for tougher action to tackle global warming. Tuvalu Prime Minister Kausea Natano said the world should confront climate change the way it does nuclear weapons, by agreeing to a non-proliferation treaty that stops further production of fossil fuels. The proposal came as vulnerable nations pushed for more action and money at international climate talks in Egypt. But big polluters remained divided over who should pay for the damage industrial greenhouse gas emissions have done to the planet.

Tropical Storm Nicole churns toward Bahamas, Florida

MIAMI (AP) — Tropical Storm Nicole is forecast to strengthen to a hurricane as it churns toward the northwestern Bahamas and Florida’s Atlantic coastline. A range of warnings and watches remained in place Tuesday throughout the region. Nicole is expected to cross the Bahamas later Tuesday and strengthen into a Category 1 hurricane before making landfall in Florida on Wednesday night or Thursday. Many areas are still reeling from damage caused by Hurricane Ian, which struck in late September. The hurricane center says Nicole's exact path remains uncertain.

Stocks rise on Wall Street ahead of election, inflation data

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks rose on Wall Street as Americans head to the polls to vote in midterm elections that are being heavily influenced by inflation and the threat of a recession. More data on inflation arrives Thursday when the government reports figures on consumer prices, which remain near their hottest levels in decades. The elections taking place in the U.S. could leave the government split between Democrats and Republicans, which could be positive for markets. The S&P 500 rose 1.3% in afternoon trading on Tuesday. The Dow and the Nasdaq also rose. Take-Two Interactive slumped after missing sales and profit targets.

Review: In 'Wakanda Forever,' an empire mourns and rebuilds

Made in the wake of tragedy, “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” reverberates with the agony of loss, piercing the usually less consequential superhero realm. Like someone going through the stages of grief, Ryan Coogler’s movie is at turns mournful and rootless, full of rage and blessed with clarity, Associated Press Film Writer Jake Coyle writes in his review. In the fantastical Marvel Cinematic Universe where mortality is almost always a plaything, wrestling with the genuine article, in the death of T’Challa star Chadwick Boseman, makes for an unusually uncertain, soul-searching kind of blockbuster-scale entertainment. “Wakanda Forever” opens in theaters Thursday.