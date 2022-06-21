AP News Summary at 1:50 p.m. EDT

Texas top cop: Uvalde police response an 'abject failure'

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — The head of the Texas Department of Public Safety says three minutes after a gunman entered a school where he slaughtered 19 elementary students and two teachers there was sufficient armed law enforcement on scene to stop the gunman. Yet police officers armed with rifles stood and waited in a school hallway for nearly an hour while the gunman carried out the massacre. Col. Steve McCraw, director of the Texas Department of Public Safety, called the police response “an abject failure.” He says police radios did not work within the school and that school diagrams officers used were wrong.

1/6 panel focuses on Trump's pressure on elected officials

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House Jan. 6 committee has opened, hearing from state and local officials who fended off Donald Trump’s pressure to overturn the 2020 presidential election. The panel investigating the U.S. Capitol attack resumed Tuesday with testimony from Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger about Trump's call asking him to “find 11,780” votes to prevent Joe Biden’s election victory. His deputy Gabe Sterling and Arizona’s Republican state leader Rusty Bowers were also key witnesses. The panel is focused on Trump's pressuring battleground state officials with schemes to reject state tallies and electors, all fueled by his false claims of election fraud.

'The impossible': Ukraine's secret, deadly rescue missions

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — A series of clandestine, against-the-odds helicopter missions to reach besieged soldiers are being celebrated in Ukraine as one of the riskiest, most heroic feats of military derring-do in the four-month war against Russia. The flights delivered supplies and evacuated wounded during the last-ditch defense of the Azovstal steel mill. It was surrounded by Russian forces in the brutalized city of Mariupol. Ukrainian troops were pinned down for weeks, their supplies running low, their dead and injured stacking up. Ukraine’s president first spoke of the sometimes deadly helicopter resupply missions only after Azovstal’s defenders started surrendering in May. The Associated Press has found and interviewed some of the wounded who were rescued from the death trap.

Election 2022: Trump endorsement flip scrambles Alabama race

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Alabama’s Republican primary for U.S. Senate pits a candidate endorsed by former President Donald Trump against a candidate whom Trump previously endorsed. Congressman Mo Brooks was a staunch Trump supporter when he lost the former president's endorsement in part for saying it was time to move on from the 2020 election. Trump then chose to back retiring Sen. Richard Shelby's former chief of staff, Katie Britt. Other states conducting elections Tuesday are Virginia and Georgia. In Washington, D.C., Democratic Mayor Muriel Bowser is seeking reelection amid concerns over rising crime.

Deshaun Watson settles 20 of 24 sexual misconduct lawsuits

HOUSTON (AP) — An attorney says Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson has reached an agreement to settle 20 of the 24 civil lawsuits that had been filed by women who had accused him of sexual assault and harassment. Houston attorney Tony Buzbee is representing all 24 women. He says in a statement that settled lawsuits will be dismissed once the paperwork is done. Watson has been accused by massage therapists of harassing, assaulting or touching them during appointments when he was with the Houston Texans. The quarterback has denied any wrongdoing. Watson’s lead attorney did not immediately return an email or a text message seeking comment. Two separate Texas grand juries declined to indict Watson on criminal complaints.

Miscalculations, errors blamed for massive New Mexico blaze

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Multiple miscalculations, inaccurate models and a lack of understanding of just how dry things are in the Southwest resulted in a planned burn to reduce the threat of wildfire turning into the largest blaze in New Mexico's recorded history. The U.S. Forest Service on Tuesday released the findings of an investigation into a fire that ultimately displaced thousands of people and destroyed several hundred homes. It also forced a pause on the agency's prescribed fire operations nationwide. Anger and frustration have been simmering among residents and elected officials. The blaze has charred more than 533 square miles, and forecasters now are warning of post-fire flooding threats amid summer rains.

Fed's Powell facing rising criticism for inflation missteps

WASHINGTON (AP) — Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell won praise for his deft leadership during the maelstrom of the pandemic recession. As threats to the U.S. economy have mounted, though, Powell has increasingly struck Fed watchers as much less sure-footed. Inflation has proved higher and far more persistent than he or the Fed’s staff economists had foreseen. And at a policy meeting last week, Powell announced an unusual last-minute switch to a bigger interest rate hike than he had previously signaled — and then followed with a news conference that many economists described as muddled and inconsistent.

Justices rule religious schools must get Maine tuition aid

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court has ruled that religious schools can’t be excluded from a Maine program that offers tuition aid for private education. It's a decision that could ease religious organizations’ access to taxpayer money. The most immediate effect of the court’s decision beyond Maine will be next door in Vermont, which has a similar program. But Tuesday's outcome also could fuel a renewed push for school choice programs in some of the 18 states that so far have not directed taxpayer money to private, religious education.

Israeli government fast-tracks bill to dissolve parliament

JERUSALEM (AP) — An Israeli Cabinet minister says the country's outgoing coalition government will fast-track a bill this week to dissolve parliament, setting up the country for its fifth elections in three years. Welfare Minister Meir Cohen told Israeli public broadcaster Kan on Tuesday that the coalition would bring the bill to a preliminary vote the following day. Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said on Monday that he would disband his alliance of eight diverse parties and send the country to the polls. New elections — the country's fifth in just over three years — are likely to be scheduled for October and raise the possibility that longtime leader Benjamin Netanyahu, now opposition leader, will be able to stage a comeback.

US pools close, go without lifeguards amid labor shortage

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indianapolis typically fills 17 pools each year, but with a national lifeguard shortage exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic, just five are open this summer. The American Lifeguard Association estimates one-third of pools in the United States are impacted by the shortage. It comes as much of the nation is hit by a second heat wave in as many weeks. Summer shortages aren’t unusual, but U.S. pools are also dealing with fallout from earlier in the pandemic when they closed and lifeguard certification stopped. Starting pay also lags behind many other jobs. In Chicago, Park District Superintendent Rosa Escareño attributes the scarcity in part to post-pandemic labor shortages as workers push for better hours, wages, and opportunities.

