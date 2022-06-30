AP News Summary at 1:50 p.m. EDT

Supreme Court limits EPA in curbing power plant emissions

WASHINGTON (AP) — In a blow to the fight against climate change, the Supreme Court has limited how the nation’s main anti-air pollution law can be used to reduce carbon dioxide emissions from power plants. By a 6-3 vote Thursday, with conservatives in the majority, the court said that the Clean Air Act does not give the Environmental Protection Agency broad authority to regulate greenhouse gas emissions from power plants that contribute to global warming. The decision, environmental advocates, dissenting liberal justices and President Joe Biden said, was a major step in the wrong direction at a time of increasing environmental damage attributable to climate change and dire warnings about the future.

Supreme Court: Biden properly ended Trump-era asylum policy

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court has ruled that the Biden administration properly ended a Trump-era policy forcing some U.S. asylum-seekers to wait in Mexico. The justices’ 5-4 decision for the administration came in a case about the “Remain in Mexico” policy under President Donald Trump. President Joe Biden suspended the program on his first day in office in January 2021. But lower courts ordered it reinstated in response to a lawsuit from Republican-led Texas and Missouri. The current administration has sent far fewer people back to Mexico than did the Trump administration.

Jackson sworn in, becomes 1st Black woman on Supreme Court

WASHINGTON (AP) — Ketanji Brown Jackson has been sworn in to the Supreme Court, shattering a glass ceiling as the first Black woman on the nation’s highest court. The 51-year-old Jackson is the court’s 116th justice and took the place Thursday of the justice she once worked for. Justice Stephen Breyer’s retirement took effect at noon. Moments later, joined by her family, Jackson recited the two oaths required of Supreme Court justices, one administered by Breyer and the other by Chief Justice John Roberts. Jackson says she's “truly grateful to be part of the promise of our great Nation” and extends thanks to her new colleagues for their “gracious welcome.”

Judge temporarily blocks Kentucky’s near-total abortion ban

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — A judge has cleared the way for abortions to resume in Kentucky, temporarily blocking the state’s near-total ban on the procedure triggered by the Supreme Court ruling that overturned Roe v. Wade. Thursday’s ruling comes in a lawsuit filed on behalf of abortion clinics, which said the ban violated the state’s constitution. Kentucky’s attorney general plans to fight the order. The case reflects battles being waged in courts across the country after the Supreme Court left it up to the states to decide whether abortion is legal within their borders. In Florida, a judge said Thursday that the state's 15-week ban on abortion violates the state's constitution and he will issue an order blocking it from taking effect.

Biden backs filibuster exception to protect abortion access

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden says he would support an exception to the Senate filibuster to protect access to abortion after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade. The Democratic president said Thursday there should be an “exception to the filibuster for this action to deal with the Supreme Court decision.” Biden's remarks may cheer supporters who want to see him take more strident stances on the issue, but it's unlikely to change the outcome in Washington. At least two Democratic senators do not want to change the filibuster rule, closing off such an avenue to address abortion. Biden spoke from Madrid, where he was attending a NATO summit.

Alabama cites abortion ruling in transgender medication case

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Alabama is using the U.S. Supreme Court decision on abortion to argue that the state should also be able to ban gender-affirming medical treatments for transgender youth. The state is asking the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals to lift an injunction against an Alabama law that would make it a felony to give puberty blockers or hormones to transgender minors to help affirm their gender identity. The case marks one of the first known instances in which a conservative state has tried to apply the abortion decision to other realms, just as LGBTQ advocates and others feared would happen.

About half say Trump should be charged for 1/6: AP-NORC poll

WASHINGTON (AP) — A new poll shows about half of Americans say former President Donald Trump should be charged with a crime for his role in what happened on Jan. 6. The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research poll finds 48% of U.S. adults believe Trump should be held accountable for what happened during the deadly Capitol attack. The poll was conducted after the first five public hearings from the House committee investigating Jan. 6, 2021, and before Tuesday's surprise hearing with former Trump White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson. The explosive testimony proved to be the committee's most damning evidence yet to link the Republican former president to a federal crime.

Feds open sweeping probe into work of NYPD sex crimes unit

NEW YORK (AP) — The U.S. Justice Department says it is investigating the New York Police Department's treatment of sex crime victims after receiving reports of deficiencies for more than a decade. Federal authorities announced the probe Thursday in a release, saying they will thoroughly review the department's Special Victims Division to gauge any pattern of gender-biased policing. Justice Department officials say they will be reaching out to community groups and the public to learn about their interactions with the division. U.S. Attorney Breon Peace says the NYPD has already taken steps to address concerns, but authorities want to ensure sex assault victims are treated fair in the future.

All eyes on airlines as July Fourth holiday weekend nears

DALLAS (AP) — If you're flying this holiday weekend, be prepared for crowded airports, full planes, and higher-than-normal chances that your flight will be delayed or even canceled. Airlines have stumbled badly over the last two holiday weekends, and the number of Americans flying over the July Fourth weekend is expected to set records for the pandemic era. Problems have been popping up already, with high numbers of cancellations this week, some of them caused by thunderstorms that snarled air traffic. Tracking service FlightAware says American Airlines canceled 8% of its flights on Tuesday and Wednesday, and United Airlines scrubbed 4% of its schedule on those same days.

'We cannot pause our lives': Ukrainians begin rebuilding

YAHIDNE, Ukraine (AP) — As the war grinds on in Ukraine, communities that were badly damaged early in the invasion are starting to rebuild. Villages such as Yahidne in the northern Chernihiv region are gradually returning to life a few months after Russian troops retreated. Now people are repairing homes, and the sound of construction tools fills the air. Volunteers from all over Ukraine, and from other countries, are coming to help because there is so much to do before another winter approaches. One volunteer rebuilding group is called Dobrobat. The name combines “dobro,” or kindness, with “bat” for battalion.

