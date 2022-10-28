AP News Summary at 1:52 a.m. EDT

AP sources: Musk in control of Twitter, ousts top executives

Two people familiar with the deal say that Elon Musk is in control of Twitter and has ousted the CEO, chief financial officer and the company’s chief lawyer. The people wouldn’t say if all the paperwork for the sale, originally valued at $44 billion, had been signed or if the deal has closed. Neither person wanted to be identified because of the sensitive nature of the personnel moves. The departures come just hours before the deal was expected to be finalized on Friday, the deadline set by a Delaware judge who threatened to schedule a trial if no agreement was reached.

Ukraine attacks Russia's hold on southern city of Kherson

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian forces are attacking Russia’s hold on the southern city of Kherson while fighting intensifies in the country’s east. The battles came amid reports that Moscow-appointed authorities in Kherson have abandoned the city, joining tens of thousands of residents who fled to other Russia-held areas. Ukrainian forces were surrounding Kherson from the west and attacking Russia’s foothold on the west bank of the Dnieper River, which divides the region and the country. Elsewhere, Russian President Vladimir Putin sought to cast the conflict in Ukraine as part of efforts by the West to secure global domination.

N Korea fires missiles toward sea as US warns over nukes

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea says that North Korea has fired two short-range ballistic missiles toward the sea in its first ballistic weapons liftoffs in two weeks. Friday's launches came after the U.S. military warned the North that the use of nuclear weapons “will result in the end of that regime.”South Korea’s military says it detected the two launches from the North’s eastern coastal Tongchon area around Friday noon. The back-to-back launches, the North’s first ballistic missile tests since Oct. 14, came on the final day of South Korea’s annual 12-day field exercises, which North Korea views as an invasion rehearsal.

Will post-Sandy repairs be enough for the next big storm?

HOBOKEN, N.J. (AP) — After Superstorm Sandy struck the northeast U.S. in 2012, an unprecedented effort began to fortify the densely populated coastline against the next big storm. Then, last year, remnants of Hurricane Ida blew Ian, and flash floods killed at least 58 people. The two deadly storms, nearly a decade apart, left public officials and residents alike contemplating what more needs to be done. Today, 10 years after Sandy and with billions of dollars already spent, the most ambitious and comprehensive protections are years away from completion, with some still in early stages or even unfunded. Experts say Ida showed the area was not ready for another storm _ and they worry about what will happen when the next one hits.

Barack Obama gets a midterm do-over to help boost Democrats

ATLANTA (AP) — Barack Obama is trying to do something he couldn’t during two terms as president: help Democrats succeed in national midterm elections when they already hold the White House. Of course, he’s more popular than he was back then, and now it’s President Joe Biden, Obama’s former vice president, who faces the prospects of a November repudiation. Obama begins a hopscotch in battleground states Friday in Georgia, and he will travel Saturday to Michigan and Wisconsin, followed by stops next week in Nevada and Pennsylvania. Democrats see him as a senior statesman who can defend the party and draw sharp contrasts with Republicans.

Hand vote count on hold after Nevada high court says illegal

PAHRUMP, Nev. (AP) — An unprecedented hand-count of mail-in ballots in a rural Nevada county is on hold and may not resume. The Nevada Supreme Court said in a ruling late Thursday the process underway in Nye County is illegal. The Republican secretary of state who has been highly critical of conspiracy fraud theories that fueled the hand count directed the county clerk to “cease immediately.” Volunteers had wrapped up a second day of hand-counting the ballots by the time the high court issued an opinion siding with objections raised by the American Civil Liberties Union of Nevada. The ACLU says Nye County lawyers told them the hand count had been shut down.

Hawaii's Big Island gets warning as huge volcano rumbles

HONOLULU (AP) — Hawaii officials are warning residents of the Big Island that the world’s largest active volcano, Mauna Loa, is sending signals that it may erupt. Scientists say an eruption isn’t imminent, but they are on alert because of a recent spike in earthquakes at the volcano’s summit. Experts say it would take just a few hours for lava to reach homes closest to vents on the volcano, which last erupted in 1984. They recommend residents should have a “go” bag for emergencies and food supplies, identify shelter space and have a plan for reuniting with family members if they’re at work or school.

Massive learning setbacks show COVID's sweeping toll on kids

The COVID-19 pandemic that shuttered classrooms set back learning in some U.S. school systems by more than a year, with children in high-poverty areas affected the most, according to a district-by-district analysis of test scores shared exclusively with The Associated Press. In the most comprehensive look yet at how much American schoolchildren have been put behind, the analysis found the average student lost half a school year of learning in math, and more than a quarter of a school year in reading. Online learning played a role, but students lost significant ground even where they returned quickly to schoolhouses.

At UN climate summit, India to flex its negotiating muscles

BENGALURU, India (AP) — The key priority for India at the upcoming U.N. climate conference will be how to pay for the transition away from fossil fuels for energy and industries to meet temperature limit targets, according to a senior official who'll be part of the negotiations. India also wants to address compensation for poorer countries from rich, high-emitting nations who they say are responsible for climate change, known as “loss and damage,” in climate negotiations. Being both a climate vulnerable nation as well as a high emitting country, India's position on loss and damage negotiations is still a work in progress. At the conference, it is likely to see it take a clearer stand on this issue.

New Zealand leader Ardern makes rare trip to Antarctica

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern this week is making a rare visit by a world leader to Antarctica. She's seeing firsthand the research on global warming that’s taking place and marking the 65th anniversary of New Zealand’s Scott Base, which will soon be demolished to make way for a new base. Her visit comes as delegations from 26 nations and the European Union meet in Australia to decide the future of Antarctica’s pristine waters. Conservationists say new marine protected areas and rules to prevent overfishing in Antarctica are desperately needed, but that Russia could use its veto-like powers to once again block progress.