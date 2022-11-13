AP News Summary at 1:52 a.m. EST

Democrats keep Senate majority as GOP push falters in Nevada

WASHINGTON (AP) — Democrats will keep control of the Senate, repelling Republican efforts to retake the chamber and making it harder to thwart President Joe Biden’s agenda. The fate of the House is still uncertain as the GOP struggles to pull together a slim majority there. Catherine Cortez Masto’s victory Saturday in Nevada gives Democrats the 50 seats they need to keep the Senate. Her win reflects the surprising strength of Democrats across the U.S. this year. Democratic Senate leader Chuck Schumer says the American people have rejected “the anti-democratic, authoritarian, nasty and divisive direction” of Republicans who were promoted by Donald Trump. Biden says, “I feel good.”

Ukrainian police, TV broadcasts return to long-occupied city

MYKOLAIV, Ukraine (AP) — Authorities say Ukrainian police officers and TV and radio broadcasts are returning to the southern city of Kherson following the withdrawal of Russian troops. The chief of the National Police of Ukraine said 200 officers were at work in the city, setting up checkpoints and documenting evidence of possible war crimes. He says police teams also were working to identify and neutralize unexploded ordnance, and one sapper was injured. Ukraine’s communications watchdog said national TV and radio broadcasts had resumed. Yet an adviser to Kherson’s mayor described the situation in the city after more than eight months of Russian occupation as “a humanitarian catastrophe.” He said residents desperately needed water, medicine and food.

Biden-Xi summit: What Biden wants, what Xi wants

PHNOM PENH, Cambodia (AP) — When U.S. President Joe Biden sits down with China's Xi Jinping on Monday, don't expect concessions from the U.S. side. There will be no real deliverables, which is government-speak for specific achievements. Don’t expect a cheery joint statement, either. Instead, the two leaders will be circling each other to game out how to manage a relationship that the U.S. has determined poses the biggest economic and military threat. At the same time, U.S. officials have repeatedly stressed that they see the two countries’ interactions as one of competition — and that they want to avoid conflict.

Ukraine war, tensions with China loom over big Bali summit

NUSA DUA, Indonesia (AP) — A showdown between Presidents Joe Biden and Vladimir Putin isn’t happening, but the fallout from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and growing tensions between China and the West will be at the fore when leaders of the world’s biggest economies gather in tropical Bali this week. The Group of 20 members begin their talks on the Indonesian resort island Tuesday under the hopeful post-pandemic theme of “recover together, recover stronger.” But the summit’s official focus on topics such as health, sustainable energy and digital transformation is likely to be overshadowed by fears of a sputtering global economy and geopolitical tensions. While the U.S. and its allies square off against China, emerging economies like India, Brazil and host Indonesia walk a tightrope between bigger powers.

After hurricanes, program aims to help alleviate stress

SLIDELL, La. (AP) — People who work in hurricane-affected areas often talk about the stress the long rebuilding process can take on people and the anxiety stirred up during hurricane season. A program in Slidell, Louisiana, aims to help participants address some of that. The six-week mindfulness course is being put on by the local Habitat for Humanity and the Northshore Community Foundation. The foundation's president and CEO, Susan Bonnett, says immediately after hurricanes the foundation receives money requests for traditional items like tarps. Months later come requests for mental health services. So they have sought creative ways to address problems they knew would build after events like last year's Hurricane Ida.

Two historic aircraft collide at Veterans Day show in Dallas

DALLAS (AP) — Two historic aircraft have collided at an air show in Dallas. It was unclear how many people were on board the aircraft. Emergency crews were responding to the scene at the Commemorative Air Force Wings Over Dallas show at the Dallas Executive Airport. The FAA says a Boeing B-17 Flying Fortress and a Bell P-63 Kingcobra collided and crashed around 1:20 p.m. Saturday. Several videos posted on Twitter showed two planes appearing to collide in the air before they both crashed, causing a large fire and plumes of black smoke to billow into the sky. The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board were launching investigations.

Democrat Katie Hobbs keeps lead in race for Arizona governor

PHOENIX (AP) — The release of ballots on Saturday from Arizona’s largest county netted Republican gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake a few thousand votes, but she’s still trailing Democrat Katie Hobbs by tens of thousands of ballots. Approximately 270,000 ballots remain uncounted statewide after the release of ballots from Maricopa County, with Hobbs leading by about 35,000 votes. Data analysts from both parties believe the count will eventually shift in Lake’s favor, but it’s not yet clear whether it will be enough. Republicans have watched anxiously since Tuesday as Hobbs has defied their expectations and increased her lead each day, including Saturday when combined with results from Pima County.

Biden huddles with Asian allies on NKorea threat, China

PHNOM PENH, Cambodia (AP) — President Joe Biden is set to meet Sunday with the leaders of Japan and South Korea. They plan to coordinate their response to North Korea’s threatening nuclear and ballistic missile programs. The U.S. president is also seeking input on how to manage China’s assertive posture in the region on the eve of his planned face-to-face with President Xi Jinping. Biden will hold separate meetings with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol. The three leaders will then have a joint sit-down for on the sidelines of the the East Asia Summit in Cambodia. The meetings come as the North has fired dozens of missiles in recent weeks.

Southeast Asian leaders call for unity amid global tensions

PHNOM PENH, Cambodia (AP) — Cambodian leader Hun Sen is calling for unity, telling a gathering including Russia, China and the United States that current global tensions have been taking their toll on everyone. The prime minister, whose country holds the rotating chair of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, said Sunday at the opening of the East Asia Summit that it was in the world’s common interest to cooperate to solve differences peacefully. The comments come as regional tensions continue to remain high between the United States and China over Taiwan, and while the Russia invasion of Ukraine has disrupted global supply chains, causing rising energy and food prices far beyond Europe.

US border agency leader resigns amid wave of migrants

WASHINGTON (AP) — The head of U.S. Customs and Border Protection has resigned from his job leading the nation’s largest law enforcement agency as agents encounter record numbers of migrants entering the U.S. from Mexico. Chris Magnus submitted his resignation to President Joe Biden on Saturday, saying it had been “a privilege and honor” to be part of the administration. Two people who were briefed on the matter told The Associated Press on Friday that Magnus was told to resign or be fired less than a year after he was confirmed. His removal is part of a larger shakeup expected at Homeland Security as it struggles to manage migrants coming from a wider range of countries, including Venezuela, Cuba and Nicaragua.