AP News Summary at 1:52 p.m. EDT

Biden blasts 'radical' Roe draft, warns other rights at risk

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden has blasted what he calls a “radical” leaked draft opinion suggesting the Supreme Court is poised to overturn the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade case that legalized abortion nationwide. On Tuesday, Biden warned that a “whole range of rights” are in jeopardy if it holds. Earlier, the court confirmed the authenticity of the leaked draft, and Chief Justice John Roberts said he had ordered an investigation into what he called an “egregious breach of trust.” Biden said he would work to legislate the right to abortion into federal law.

Live updates | Protests swell before fenced-in Supreme Court

Police have erected a low metal fence outside of the Supreme Court blocking access to all but the lowest level of the building’s steps and separating demonstrators into separate pens. Anti-abortion rights protestors carried signs Tuesday that said “Ignore Roe” and “In God We Trust,” while their pro-abortion-rights counterparts held placards declaring “Bans off our Bodies” and “Impeach Kavanaugh.” One man with a bullhorn shouted, “Before the United States, before the constitution, there was God’s law.”The crowds were expected to build throughout the day as people finished work. Multiple pro-rights groups called for a 5 p.m. mass-gathering at the court. A leaked draft opinion shows that a majority of theS upreme Court is prepared to overrule Roe v. Wade.

What's next for abortion after Supreme Court leak?

WASHINGTON (AP) — The stunning leak of a draft Supreme Court decision that would overturn Roe v. Wade has shocked Washington. It also sparked a lot of questions about what it could mean for the future of abortion in the United States. If the decision is issued as written, it would likely lead to a patchwork system where some states protect access to abortion and others would ban or severely limit the practice. It's important to remember that no opinion is final until it’s issued by the court. The draft could evolve before it’s formally released. The court is expected to rule on the case before its term ends in late June or early July.

Ukrainian fighters: Russian forces storming Mariupol plant

ZAPORIZHZHIA, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian fighters say Russian forces began storming a sprawling steel plant in the besieged port city of Mariupol on Tuesday. That came as a convoy carrying dozens of civilians evacuated from the facility over the weekend arrived in the relative safety of a Ukrainian-controlled city. The U.N. humanitarian coordinator for Ukraine said in a statement that 101 women, men, children, and older persons left the Azovstal steelworks. The news for those left behind was more grim. The deputy commander of the Azov Regiment holed up in the plant told The Associated Press that Russian forces were storming the facility, which includes a warren of underground tunnels and bunkers. Another Ukrainian officer confirmed the assault on Ukrainian television.

Live updates | Ohio secretary race: Trump pick, 2020 denier

The Republican primary for Ohio secretary of state features a matchup between an incumbent endorsed by former President Donald Trump and a conservative challenger who denies that Trump lost the 2020 presidential election. The winner of Tuesday’s Republican primary involving elections chief Frank LaRose and challenger John Adams will face Democrat Chelsea Clark in November’s general election. Adams has openly questioned Democrat Joe Biden’s win over Trump in 2020. LaRose adopted some of Trump’s talking points about voter fraud ahead of Trump’s endorsement. In Indiana, nine Republicans are competing for one open House seat. Tuesday’s primary races mark the first multistate contest of the 2022 midterm season.

Employers post record 11.5 million job openings in March

WASHINGTON (AP) — Employers posted a record 11.5 million job openings in March, meaning the United States now has an unprecedented two job openings for every person who is unemployed. The latest data released Tuesday by the the Bureau of Labor Statistics further reveals an extraordinarily tight labor market that has emboldened millions of Americans to seek better paying jobs, while also contributing to the biggest inflation surge in four decades. A record 4.5 million Americans quit their jobs in March.

DC reaches $750K settlement in Trump inaugural lawsuit

WASHINGTON (AP) — Former President Donald Trump’s businesses and inaugural committee have reached a deal to pay Washington, D.C., $750,000 to resolve a lawsuit that alleged the committee overpaid for events at the Trump International Hotel and enriched the former president’s family in the process. That's according to the District of Columbia’s attorney general. Attorney General Karl Racine announced the settlement agreement in a tweet Tuesday in the case against the Presidential Inaugural Committee, the Trump Organization and the Trump International Hotel in Washington. The document had not yet been signed by a judge. In a statement, Trump blasted Racine and noted that the settlement includes no admission of guilt or liability.

Missouri execution would be just 5th this year in the US

A man whose death sentence for killing a Missouri couple while robbing their home was overturned three times is scheduled to be executed. Carman Deck would be just the fifth U.S. inmate to be executed this year if his lethal injection goes ahead Tuesday evening. His hopes for a reprieve were all but dashed on Monday when the U.S. Supreme Court turned aside an appeal and Republican Gov. Mike Parson declined Deck’s clemency request, though he could file new appeals. Deck was convicted in the 1996 deaths of James and Zelma Long at their home in De Soto.

Pfizer hopes to submit little-kid vaccine data by early June

Pfizer now hopes to tell U.S. regulators how well its COVID-19 vaccine works in the littlest kids by early June. Currently only children ages 5 or older can be vaccinated in the U.S., using Pfizer's vaccine. Rival Moderna hopes to be the first to offer vaccinations to the youngest children, and began filing its own data with the Food and Drug Administration last week. The FDA has set tentative meetings in June to review data from one or both companies.

Depp libel suit moves ahead against Heard after resting case

FALLS CHURCH, Va. (AP) — A judge is letting Johnny Depp move forward with his libel suit against his ex-wife, Amber Heard, after he rested his case in a Virginia courtroom. Heard’s lawyers asked the judge Tuesday to dismiss the lawsuit, arguing no reasonable jury could find in his favor based on the evidence he put forward. But the judge said the standard for dismissing a case at this point in a trial is exceedingly high, and that the case should be allowed to move forward if Depp has provided even a “scintilla” of evidence backing up his claims. Heard's team will now to present its case. Depp is suing Heard over an op-ed piece she wrote referring to herself as a victim of domestic abuse.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0