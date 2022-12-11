AP News Summary at 2:11 p.m. EST

NASA's Orion capsule blazes home from test flight to moon

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — NASA’s Orion capsule is back from the moon. The capsule made a blisteringly fast return Sunday, parachuting into the Pacific off Mexico to conclude a dramatic 25-day test flight. The mission should clear the way for astronauts on the program’s next lunar flyby, set for 2024. A Navy ship quickly moved in to recover the spacecraft and its silent occupants _ three test dummies. It launched on NASA’s new mega moon rocket from Kennedy Space Center in Florida, the first flight of NASA’s new Artemis moon program. Astronauts last landed on the moon 50 years ago Sunday.

Libyan accused in Lockerbie bombing now in American custody

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department says a Libyan intelligence official accused of making the bomb that brought down Pan Am Flight 103 over Lockerbie, Scotland, in 1988 in an international act of terrorism has been taken into U.S. custody and will face federal charges in Washington. The arrest of Abu Agela Masud Kheir Al-Marimi is a milestone in the decades-old investigation into the attack that killed 259 people in the air and 11 on the ground. In December 2020, American authorities announced charges against Masud, who was in custody in Libya at that time. Masud is the third Libyan intelligence official charged in the U.S. in the case. He'd be the first to appear in an American courtroom for prosecution.

With suspect in custody, spotlight returns to 1988 bombing

The announcement that a Libyan man suspected in the 1988 bombing of a passenger jet has been taken into U.S. custody put the spotlight back on the notorious terrorist attack. The suspect, Abu Agela Mas’ud Kheir Al-Marimi, is accused of building the bomb that destroyed a Pam Am flight over the Scottish town of Lockerbie. The attack killed all 259 people aboard the plane and 11 on the ground. The majority of those killed were Americans. Thirty-four years later, the public’s memories of the attack have largely faded, despite developments in the case that have intermittently returned it to the headlines.

Free for a month, Kherson still toils to clear Russian traps

KHERSON, Ukraine (AP) — Sunday marks exactly one month since Russia’s troops withdrew from Kherson and its vicinity after an eight-month occupation, sparking jubilation across Ukraine. But life in the southern city is still very far from normal. The departing Russians left behind all sorts of deadly booby traps, and their artillery continues to batter the city from new, dug-in positions across the Dnieper River. Residents’ access to electricity comes and goes — although water is largely connected. Painstaking efforts are continuing on to establish a better sense of normalcy, like clearing the mess and mines left behind by the Russians, in tough wintertime weather.

'I want to talk': Griner opened up during her long trip home

WASHINGTON (AP) — WNBA star Brittney Griner didn’t want quiet time as soon as she boarded a U.S. government plane that would bring her home. “I’ve been in prison for 10 months, listening to the Russians. I want to talk,” Griner said. That's according to Roger Carstens, the special presidential envoy for hostage affairs, who helped secure the basketball star’s release and bring her back to the U.S. last week. Carstens told CNN's “State of the Union” on Sunday that Griner walked throughout the plane, introducing herself to every member of the flight crew, shaking their hands, and “making a personal connection with them."

Hospitalizations signal rising COVID-19 risk for US seniors

Coronavirus-related hospital admissions are climbing again in the United States. Older adults make up a growing share of U.S. deaths. And less than half of nursing home residents are up to date on COVID-19 vaccinations. These alarming signs point to a difficult winter ahead for the oldest Americans and the people who care for them. Nursing homes leaders are redoubling efforts to get staff and residents boosted with the new version of the COVID-19 vaccine. They worry that the general public has lost a sense of urgency — a change that could put older adults at higher risk.

Arizona Gov. Ducey stacks containers on border at term's end

SAN RAFAEL VALLEY, Arizona (AP) — Work crews are steadily erecting hundreds of double-stacked shipping containers along the rugged east end of Arizona’s boundary with Mexico as Republican Gov. Doug Ducey makes a bold show of border enforcement even as he prepares to step aside next month for Democratic Governor-elect Katie Hobbs. Ducey ordered the containers to fill open spaces on the border wall that former President Donald Trump promoted to stop people from crossing illegally. It's unclear what Hobbs will do. Federal agencies say Arizona is violating U.S. law and environmental groups say the containers could imperil natural water systems and endangered species.

Shoppers, workers clash over post-pandemic expectations

NEW YORK (AP) — More than two and a half years into the pandemic, many businesses have had to curb their hours of operations or services as they continue to grapple with labor shortages. The National Restaurant Association’s most recent monthly survey of 4,200 restaurant operators found that 60% of restaurants reduced hours of operation on the days they were open, while 38% closed on the days they would normally be open compared to right before the pandemic. The changes are creating a disconnect between customers who want to shop and dine like they used to during pre-pandemic times and exhausted employees who no longer want to work those long hours. That push-pull is only being heightened during the busy holiday shopping season.

Storm blowing through California dumps snow in Sierra

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. (AP) — Heavy snow fell in the Sierra Nevada as a winter storm packing powerful winds sent ski lift chairs swinging and closed mountain highways while downpours at lower elevations triggered flood watches across large swaths of California into Nevada. More than 250 miles of the Sierra remained under a winter storm warning at least until late Sunday from north of Reno south to Yosemite. On Saturday, the storm shut down highways, toppled trees and triggered flood watches and avalanche warnings. The UC Berkeley Central Sierra Snow Lab says Sunday that more than 43 inches had fallen in 48 hours.

Ronaldo says his dream of winning World Cup has 'ended'

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Cristiano Ronaldo has said in a cryptic social media post that his dream of winning the World Cup with Portugal has ended. But he stopped short of announcing his retirement from international duty. The 37-year-old Ronaldo left the field in tears after Portugal lost 1-0 to Morocco in the quarterfinals on Saturday. Ronaldo said Sunday on Instagram in his first comments after the elimination that it was “time to take stock.” But he didn't explicitly say if he wants to carry on being available for Portugal. Ronaldo is the all-time leading scorer in men’s international soccer with 118 goals. He said putting Portugal “on the highest level in the world” was his biggest dream.