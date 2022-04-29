AP News Summary at 2:05 p.m. EDT

Ukraine: Attack on Kyiv was Putin's 'middle finger' to UN

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukraine’s leader has accused Russia of trying to humiliate the United Nations by raining missiles on Kyiv during a visit by Secretary-General Antonio Guterres. Thursday's attack shattered the city’s fragile sense of normality and an analyst said Friday that it was Russia's way of sending a message that it intends to continue the war. One woman, a journalist with Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty died in the attack. Two towns in Ukraine’s central Dnipropetrovsk region were among areas hit by Russian rockets on Friday. Meanwhile, the mayor of the southern port city of Mariopul said the situation for civilians holed up inside a steel plant was becoming dire as efforts to arrange their evacuation continued.

Ukraine cracks down on 'traitors' helping Russian troops

KHARKIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian authorities are cracking down on anyone suspected of aiding Russian troops under laws enacted by Ukraine’s parliament and signed by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy after the Feb. 24 invasion. Offenders face up to 15 years in prison for acts of collaborating with the invaders or showing public support for them. Not all Ukrainians oppose the invasion, and pro-Moscow sentiment is more common among Russian-speaking residents of the Donbas, an industrial region in the east. Business executives, mayors and other state officials, and members of the military are among those who have gone over to the Russian side, and Ukraine’s State Bureau of Investigations said more than 200 criminal cases have been opened.

Relatives say former US Marine killed fighting in Ukraine

Relatives say a 22-year-old former U.S. Marine has been killed alongside Ukrainian forces in the war with Russia in what’s the first known death of an American citizen fighting in Ukraine. Rebecca Cabrera tells CNN her son Willy Joseph Cancel was killed Monday while working for a military contracting company that sent him to Ukraine. His widow, Brittany Cancel, tells Fox News he leaves behind a young son and that she sees her husband as a hero. The U.S. government has not confirmed the reports. On Friday, the State Department said it was aware of the reports and is “closely monitoring the situation” but could not comment further “due to privacy considerations.”

An algorithm that screens for child neglect raises concerns

Child welfare officials in Allegheny County, Pennsylvania, the cradle of Mister Rogers’ TV neighborhood and the icon’s child-centric innovations, are using an algorithm to support agency workers as they make decisions meant to protect children from neglect. The AP identified several concerns about the technology, including questions about its reliability and its potential to harden racial disparities in the child welfare system. Related issues have already torpedoed some jurisdictions’ plans to use predictive models, such as the tool notably dropped by the state of Illinois.

Becker gets 2 1/2 years in prison for bankruptcy offenses

LONDON (AP) — Tennis great Boris Becker has been sentenced to 2 1/2 years in prison for illicitly transferring large amounts of money and hiding assets after he was declared bankrupt. The three-time Wimbledon champion was convicted earlier this month on four charges under the Insolvency Act and had faced a maximum sentence of seven years in prison. The 54-year-old German was found to have transferred hundreds of thousands of dollars after his June 2017 bankruptcy from his business account to other accounts. Becker was also convicted of failing to declare a property in Germany and hiding an $871,000 bank loan and shares in a tech firm. The judge told the former world No. 1 player that he’s shown no remorse.

Racial split on COVID-19 endures as restrictions ease in US

Black and Hispanic Americans remain far more cautious in their approach to the COVID-19 pandemic than white Americans. That's according to recent polls that reflect diverging preferences on how to deal with the pandemic as federal, state and local restrictions decline. Sixty-three percent of Black Americans and 68% of Hispanic Americans say they are at least somewhat worried about themselves or a family member being infected with the virus compared with 45% of white Americans, according to an April poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research. Experts say divided opinions among racial groups reflect not only the unequal impact of the pandemic on people of color but also apathy among some white Americans.

Jury deliberations resume in rape trial of Idaho ex-lawmaker

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Jurors in the rape trial of a former Idaho lawmaker have started a second day of deliberations after a trial in which the young accuser fled the witness stand during testimony, saying “I can’t do this.” Jurors have been asked to weigh whether the case involves “power in the wrong hands” to harm a legislative intern or consensual sex after a dinner date. Aaron von Ehlinger was charged last year. Von Ehlinger told jurors the sexual contact was consensual. But investigators and a nurse said the intern suffered minor injuries from being pinned down and trying to pull away from the lawmaker. Deliberations started Thursday and resumed Friday.

NOT REAL NEWS: A look at what didn't happen this week

Social media users shared a range of false claims this week. Here are the facts: A recent outbreak of unexplained hepatitis cases among children is not being caused by the adenovirus vector used in some COVID-19 vaccines. Denmark has not stopped administering COVID-19 shots. Ukrainian officials say the country did not send text messages warning of an attack by Ukrainian forces in the breakaway region of Transnistria. Elon Musk did not get Bill Gates suspended from Twitter, and a clip showing a vote count discrepancy during the French election was caused by a TV channel’s error, not election fraud.

Plenty of tantalizing possibilities in Round 2 of NFL draft

Among the top players on the board for Round 2 of the NFL draft Friday night is former University of Georgia linebacker Nakobe Dean. He watched a half dozen of his former teammates get drafted in the first round Thursday night, including Jermaine Johnson, who transferred from the Bulldogs to Florida State in 2021. Liberty's Malik Willis is the top quarterback available after Pittsburgh's Kenny Pickett was the only QB taken in Round 1. Among the best players available on Day 2 is Colorado State tight end Trey McBride.

