AP News Summary at 10:00 a.m. EDT

Russia takes losses in failed river crossing, officials say

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian and British officials say Russia suffered heavy losses when Ukrainian forces destroyed the pontoon bridge enemy troops were using to try to cross a river. That's another sign of Moscow’s struggle to win decisive victories and salvage a war gone awry. Russia’s campaign in Ukraine’s east is making faltering progress. Ukraine’s airborne forces command has released images of what it said was a damaged Russian pontoon bridge over a river and several destroyed or damaged military vehicles. The command said its troops “drowned the Russian occupiers.” Britain’s Defense Ministry said Russia lost “significant armored maneuver elements” of at least one battalion tactical group. Ukrainian authorities opened the first war crimes trial of the conflict Friday.

Elon Musk: Twitter deal 'temporarily on hold'

LONDON (AP) — Elon Musk says his plan to buy Twitter is “temporarily on hold” as he tries to pinpoint the exact number of spam and fake accounts on the social media platform, another twist amid signs of turmoil over the proposed $44 billion acquisition. In a tweet early Friday, the Tesla billionaire said he's skeptical that the number of inauthentic accounts presented by Twitter is as low as the company suggests. The issue of fake accounts on Twitter is not secret. In its quarterly filing with the SEC, even Twitter doubted that its count of bot accounts was correct, conceding that the estimate may be low.

Detention of WNBA's Griner in Moscow extended for 1 month

MOSCOW (AP) — The lawyer for WNBA star Brittney Griner says her pre-trial detention in Russia has been extended by one month. Alexander Boykov told The Associated Press he believed the relatively short extension of the detention indicated the case would come to trial soon. Griner, a two-time Olympic gold medalist, was detained at the Moscow airport after vape cartridges containing oil derived from cannabis were allegedly found in her luggage, which could carry a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison. The Biden administration says 31-year-old Griner is being wrongfully detained. The WNBA and U.S. officials have worked toward her release, without visible progress.

Slain Al Jazeera journalist laid to rest in Jerusalem

JERUSALEM (AP) — Thousands of mourners have attended the funeral in Jerusalem for slain Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh. Witnesses say she was shot and killed by Israeli forces in the occupied West Bank earlier this week, and her death has brought an outpouring of grief across the Arab world. Mourners on Friday hoisted Palestinian flags and chanted “Palestine, Palestine.” At one point, mourners tried to march with the body through east Jerusalem, prompting Israeli police to beat people in the crowd. Police accused the crowd of incitement and violence and say officers were “forced to act.” It was a rare show of mass Palestinian nationalism in east Jerusalem.

EXPLAINER: What's behind North Korea's COVID-19 admission?

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea's recent admission of its first domestic COVID-19 cases has surprised many outsiders and prompted speculation about how bad the outbreak is and whether it could cause a major humanitarian crisis in a country where public medical infrastructure is terrible. Some experts say North Korea may face one of the world’s worst per-capita fatality and infection rates if it doesn’t get outside aid shipments soon. Others argue that North Korea may just want to use the outbreak to tighten public vigilance against the virus and boost its control of its people.

Madison Cawthorn tries to survive primary as slip-ups mount

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A series of unforced political and personal errors by GOP congressman Madison Cawthorn has brought the forces of big-name Republicans and traditional enemies to bear on his reelection bid in North Carolina. Some of the transgressions have been headline-grabbing, like one that rankled GOP colleagues who believe he insinuated they were holding orgies and snorting cocaine. Some have been salacious, like recently released videos showing him in sexually suggestive poses. But at home, the most consequential may have been when he decided to run for a different U.S. House seat before changing his mind. Some constituents believe he’s more interested in inflaming the culture wars than helping the district.

UAE's long-ailing leader Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed dies at 73

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — The United Arab Emirates’ long-ailing ruler, Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, has died. He was 73. The UAE’s Ministry of Presidential Affairs announced a 40-day period of mourning and a three-day suspension of work in all ministries and the private sector beginning Friday, including flags to be flown at half-staff. His name was immortalized on the world’s tallest building, the Burj Khalifa, in Dubai. After suffering a stroke, he had long ceased having involvement in day-to-day affairs, with his brother, Abu Dhabi’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed, seen as the de-factor ruler. There was no immediate announcement about a successor, though the crown prince is in line to succeed Sheikh Khalifa as president.

Biden looks to nudge ASEAN leaders to speak out on Russia

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is looking to nudge southeast Asian leaders to be more outspoken about Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The issue continues to be a delicate one for many members of the region’s 10-country alliance with deep ties to Moscow. Biden welcomed leaders from Association of Southeast Asian Nations to the White House for an intimate dinner Thursday to kick off the two-day summit, the first meeting of the group to be held in Washington in its 45-year history. As Biden welcomed the leaders, his administration announced the United States would commit to more than $150 million in new projects to bolster Southeast Asia’s climate, maritime and public health infrastructure.

No sea serpents, mobsters but Tahoe trash divers strike gold

STATELINE, Nev. (AP) — Scuba divers at Lake Tahoe are sorting through their haul after an unprecedented, yearlong effort to remove litter from the alpine lake's entire 72 miles of shoreline atop the Sierra Nevada. They found no trace of a mythical sea monster and no sign of mobsters in cement shoes or long-lost treasure chests. But their hope is the 25,000 pounds of junk they gathered will prove much more valuable. Since last May, they've meticulously sorted and logged the types and GPS locations of the waste. It’s part of a first-of-its-kind effort to learn more about the potential harm caused by plastics and other pollutants in the waters on the California-Nevada line.

Michigan profs push 'pee for peonies' urine diversion plan

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Two University of Michigan researchers are putting the “pee” in peony. Rather, they’re putting pee on peonies. Environmental engineering professors Nancy Love and Krista Wigginton are regular visitors to the Ann Arbor school’s Nichols Arboretum, where they've been applying urine-based fertilizer to the heirloom peony beds ahead of the flowers’ annual spring bloom. It’s all part of an effort to educate the public about their research showing that applying fertilizer derived from nutrient-rich urine could have environmental and economic benefits. Love is co-author of a study published in the Environmental Science & Technology journal that found urine diversion and recycling led to significant reductions in greenhouse gas emissions and energy.

