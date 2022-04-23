AP News Summary at 10:00 a.m. EDT

Ukraine reports Russians trying to storm Mariupol plant

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — An advisor to Ukraine’s presidential office says Russian forces are attacking a steel plant that is the last defense stronghold of Ukrainian forces in the strategic port city of Mariupol. The advisor said the Russians have resumed air strikes on the Azovstal plant and were trying to storm it on Saturday. The announcement came two days after Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu told President Vladimir Putin that the whole of Mariupol, with the exception of Azovstal, had been “liberated” by the Russians. At the time, Putin ordered the Russian military not to storm the plant and instead to block it off in an apparent attempt to starve out the remaining resistance there.

In election misinformation fight, '2020 changed everything'

WASHINGTON (AP) — As voters get ready for hundreds of elections of local and national importance this year, officials and voting rights advocates are bracing for a repeat of the misinformation that overwhelmed the 2020 presidential election. This year, the voting advocacy group Common Cause hopes to rely on thousands of volunteers to identify misinformation floating around online and push for social media platforms like Facebook and Twitter to take down the most egregious falsehoods. One official in Ohio says that “2020 changed everything” and that fighting election misinformation “has got to be a part of our job now.”

Russian mercenaries are Putin's 'coercive tool' in Africa

DAKAR, Senegal (AP) — Russia has engaged in under-the-radar military operations in at least half a dozen countries in Africa in the last five years using a shadowy mercenary force analysts say is loyal to President Vladimir Putin. The analysts say the Wagner Group of mercenaries is also key to Putin's ambitions to re-impose Russian influence on a global scale. Wagner fighters are part of the current Russian offensive in eastern Ukraine and have previously been active in conflicts in Syria and Libya. It's less well-known that they have gained substantial influence for Russia in sub-Saharan Africa, where experts say the Kremlin uses them to undermine democracy and turn countries toward Russia.

'A great pity': Ukrainian village faces a churchless Easter

LUKASHIVKA, Ukraine (AP) — A single metal cross remains inside the Orthodox church of shattered brick and blackened stone. Residents say Russian soldiers used the house of worship for storing ammunition, and Ukrainian forces shelled the building to make the Russians leave. There will be no Orthodox Easter service on Sunday at the church in Lukashivka, a village in northern Ukraine. “It’s a great pity,” a 70-year-old resident said on Good Friday as men dismantled Russian military vehicles abandoned nearby. The church had survived World War II and the most austere years of the Soviet Union, when authorities stripped it of religious icons. This time, locals think it will take years for the church to recover its past beauty.

Sanctions hit Russian economy, although Putin says otherwise

NEW YORK (AP) — Nearly two months into the Russian-Ukraine war, the Kremlin has taken extraordinary steps to blunt an economic counteroffensive from the West. While Russia can claim some symbolic victories — most notably a recovery in the ruble — the full impact of Western sanctions is starting to be felt in very real ways. Russia’s economy is facing the worst inflation in seven years, unemployment is growing, companies have shut down operations and the country is in danger of defaulting on its debt. And economists say the full effects of the sanctions have yet to be seen.

Trump's Oz, Vance endorsements bring cash windfall, backlash

INDEPENDENCE, Ohio (AP) — Former President Donald Trump’s late endorsements in hypercompetitive Republican Senate primaries in Ohio and Pennsylvania have unlocked a flood of support for his chosen candidates, including millions in cash. But the endorsements have also provoked backlash from some Republicans who believe Trump has betrayed his core supporters by backing “Hillbilly Elegy” author JD Vance in Ohio and TV’s Dr. Mehmet Oz in Pennsylvania. Both candidates have been criticized for being insufficiently committed to the former president and his “America First” agenda. The blowback has included calls by a major conservative group aligned with a Vance rival to boycott the rally Trump is holding Saturday night.

EXPLAINER: Johnny Depp's wild testimony, cross-examination

For three days, Johnny Depp has been testifying in a libel trial that is supposed to be about whether Amber Heard defamed him in a 2018 newspaper op-ed. The trial has turned into a spectacle. Depp has testified about everything from taking pills as a child to using his severed finger to write bloody messages about his ex-wife's alleged lies on the walls. Depp denies ever physically or sexually abusing Heard. And despite the public attention brought to his drug use and his violent text messages, Depp said he’s obsessed with revealing the truth and not disappointing his supporters.

EXPLAINER: How South Carolina execution firing squad works

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — It’s unknown how long a stay will hold off the execution of South Carolina’s first-ever inmate to be put to death by a firing squad as his attorneys pursue legal challenges. But the issuance of Richard Bernard Moore's death warrant has renewed interest in how a state puts in motion its plans to shoot an inmate to death. South Carolina had planned to put Moore to death by firing squad on April 29. The state added the method to its approved capital punishment methods last year. Since then, prisons officials have been retrofitting the death chamber to add a slot in the wall through which three volunteers will shoot rifles at the condemn's heart.

Official: Meadows had been warned of possible 1/6 violence

WASHINGTON (AP) — A former White House official told the House committee investigating the Capitol riot that President Donald Trump’s chief of staff, Mark Meadows, had been advised of intelligence reports showing the potential for violence. That's according to just-released transcripts. Cassidy Hutchinson, a special assistant in the Trump White House, told the committee “there were concerns brought forward” to Meadows before the storming of the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, but it was unclear what Meadows did with that information. A Meadows lawyer didn't immediately return an email seeking comment. The testimony also reinforced how certain House Republicans were deeply involved in White House discussions about overturning the election in the months leading to the deadly insurrection.

Twitter bans ads that contradict science on climate change

BERLIN (AP) — Twitter says it will no longer allow advertisers on its site who deny the scientific consensus on climate change. The company said in a statement outlining its new policy that “ads shouldn’t detract from important conversations about the climate crisis.” The announcement coinciding with Earth Day came hours before the European Union agreed upon a deal requiring big tech companies to vet their sites more closely for hate speech, disinformation and other harmful content. Twitter said it would provide more information in the coming months on how it plans to provide “reliable, authoritative context to the climate conversations” its users engage in. Twitter already has a dedicated climate topic on its site.

