AP News Summary at 10:00 p.m. EDT

Queen Elizabeth II dead at 96 after 70 years on the throne

LONDON (AP) — Buckingham Palace says Queen Elizabeth II, Britain’s longest-reigning monarch, has died. She was 96. Elizabeth spent more than seven decades on the throne as the U.K. rebuilt from war, lost an empire, transformed its economy and both entered and left the European Union. She was a constant presence, the only monarch most Britons have ever known, and she guided the institution of the monarchy through choppy waters. She likely met more people than anyone in history, and her image, which adorned stamps, coins and bank notes, was among the most reproduced in the world. But her inner life and opinions remained largely an enigma. The impact of her loss will be huge, and unpredictable.

After a lifetime of preparation, Charles takes the throne

LONDON (AP) — Prince Charles has been preparing to be king his entire life. Now his moment has arrived. Following the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, Charles is now the oldest person to take the British throne. No date has been set for the coronation of King Charles III. But Charles faces the enormous challenge of building the same sort of affection that characterized the relationship between his mother and the British public. Will Charles be loved by his subjects, like his mother was? It’s a question that has overshadowed his entire life.

'A stalwart': World mourns Britain's Queen Elizabeth II

LONDON (AP) — Condolences have poured in from around the world after the death of Queen Elizabeth II, whose rule saw Britain through decades of change. She had been on the throne since 1952 when the nation was still rebuilding from the destruction of World War II. Elizabeth became a global icon of calmness and fortitude through years of political upheaval and social changes, both at home and abroad. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi called her “a stalwart of our times.” President Joe Biden and his wife Jill called Elizabeth “a stateswoman of unmatched dignity and constancy." She died Thursday at age 96 at Balmoral Castle in Scotland.

Trump documents probe: US ready to appeal judge's hold

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department is preparing to appeal a judge’s decision to name an independent arbiter to review records seized by the FBI from former President Donald Trump’s Florida home. The department has also asked U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon to put on hold her directive prohibiting it from using the seized records in its criminal investigation while it contests her ruling to a federal appeals court. Cannon's Monday order has the likely impact of slowing the pace of the investigation into the presence of classified documents at Mar-a-Lago. Law enforcement officials said in a filing Thursday that they would suffer “irreparable harm” if Cannon’s directive remained in place.

Prosecutor: Official's DNA in slain reporter's fingernails

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Police and prosecutors say the DNA of a jailed elected official angered by past and upcoming newspaper stories was found beneath the fingernails of a Las Vegas investigative reporter who fought for his life while being stabbed to death outside his home last week. Clark County Public Administrator Robert Telles stood handcuffed in court while a prosecutor told a judge Thursday that Las Vegas Review-Journal reporter Jeff German’s death was a planned attack by an assailant who waited in his vehicle outside the reporter's home. The prosecutor said German was stabbed seven times. The judge called a police report detailing the attack “chilling” and ordered the 45-year-old Telles to remain jailed without bail pending arraignment next Tuesday on a murder charge.

Utah rep. told Mormon bishop not to report abuse, docs show

A Utah lawmaker and prominent attorney for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints advised a church bishop not to report a confession of child sex abuse to authorities, a decision that allowed the abuse to continue for years, according to records filed in a lawsuit. The two pages of records from a log of calls fielded by a law firm representing the church and the deposition of a church official show that Utah Republican State Rep. Merrill F. Nelson took the initial call from a bishop reporting that church member Paul Adams had sexually abused his daughters. The records show that Nelson also had multiple conversations over a two-year span with two bishops who knew of the abuse.

South Carolina senators reject a near-total abortion ban

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina senators have rejected a ban on almost all abortions in a special session. Republicans had a majority of votes to pass the ban, but Republican Sen. Tom Davis threatened to filibuster and proponents of the ban were two votes short of the means of ending such a tactic. Davis was joined by the three Republican women senators, a fifth GOP colleague and all the chamber’s Democrats to oppose the proposed ban. Senators did pass a few changes to the six-week ban, including cutting the time that victims of rape and incest who become pregnant can seek an abortion from 20 weeks to about 12 weeks and requiring that DNA from the aborted fetus be collected for police.

US may expand monkeypox vaccine eligibility to men with HIV

NEW YORK (AP) — U.S. officials are considering broadening recommendations for who gets vaccinated against monkeypox. That could possibly include many men with HIV or those recently diagnosed with other sexually transmitted diseases. Driving the discussion is a study released Thursday. It showed that a higher-than-expected share of monkeypox infections are in people with other sexually transmitted infections. One official at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says the report represents a “call to action.” Currently, the CDC recommends the vaccine to people who are a close contact of someone who has monkeypox or who believe they were exposed to the virus.

Bannon pleads not guilty in 'We Build the Wall' scheme

NEW YORK (AP) — Former President Donald Trump’s longtime ally Steve Bannon has pleaded not guilty to New York state charges of duping donors who gave money to build a wall on the U.S.-Mexico border. Defense lawyer David Schoen entered the plea for the 68-year-old Bannon at his arraignment Thursday on charges including money laundering, conspiracy and fraud related to the “We Build the Wall” campaign. An earlier federal prosecution on similar charges ended before trial when Trump pardoned Bannon. Bannon is the second person to be pardoned by Trump and later charged by the Manhattan district attorney’s office for the same alleged conduct.

Q&A: John Legend talks still proving his musical relevance

LOS ANGELES (AP) — John Legend may have multiple Grammys and achieved the rare EGOT status, but the prolific singer still feels the need to prove himself. That’s one of the reasons Legend cut back on traveling early last year to devote more time toward the writing process of his self-titled eighth studio album “Legend,” out Friday. It’s his first double album project of the singer’s lauded career highlighted by him becoming the first Black man to win an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony Award. Legend spoke with the Associated Press about his double album reluctance, Las Vegas residency relevance and being nervously excited after Teigen announced their pregnancy.